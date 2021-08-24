City of Galveston accepts affidavits from neighborhood reps for master-planned communities

HOUSTON, TX — The City of Galveston recently announced that they are currently accepting affidavits from neighborhood representatives who are seeking a master-planned community designation.

Around the beginning of August, the Galveston City Council has approved an amendment to the city code. This amendment includes adding the definition of the master-planned community along with a process for neighborhoods to obtain a master-planned community designation. This was followed by discussion and implementation of new golf cart regulations that carry some master-planned community exceptions.

According to their press release, the City of Galveston is using the Lone Star State's definition of a master-planned community as a platted, residential subdivision that is subject to deed restrictions, mandatory membership in a property owners’ association with annual fees or dues, and that provide a minimum of common areas and amenities.

Therefore, in order to seek a designation, any authorized neighborhood representative of the property owners' association is obliged to submit an affidavit that affirms four aspects.

First, the property owners’ association is current and active. Second, the property owners’ association holds title to the common areas/amenities in the platted residential subdivision. Third, membership in the property owners’ association is mandatory for all owners of individual lots/units. Fourth, the annual fees are mandatory for all owners of individual lots/units.

Then, the City of Galveston will publish the list of their approved master-planned communities and are eligible for the exceptions granted in the golf cart regulations. To learn more about the master-planned community, visit galvestontx.gov/masterplannedcommunity. Further information about the City of Galveston is available at https://www.galvestontx.gov/.

An application may be sent to the City of Galveston, Development Services Department, to the attention of Patrick Collins. Residents may send applications in electronically or in hard copy. The email for Patrick is PCollins@GalvestonTX.Gov. The mailing address is P.O. Box 779 Galveston, TX 77553 | 3015 Market St. Galveston, TX 77550. There is no fee.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.