3 places for a perfect road trip to escape from Houston

Houston, TX - Planning a road trip can be fun and confusing at the same time. You might want to find a nice place to relax but may be too lazy for a long drive. If you’re wondering where you can go for a short road trip from Houston, the list below will certainly be of help!

Here are 3 places to go for a road trip within 100 miles of Houston.

1. Huntsville State Park | 565 Park Road 40 W Huntsville, TX 7734

Less than two hours away or around 70 miles north of Houston, you can enjoy yourself surrounded by East Texas Pineywood's nature's beauty while renting a canoe, relaxing by the lake, or exploring the trails. This State Park also offers many activities like camping, biking, hiking, swimming, fishing, picnic, paddling, geocaching, and studying nature. While coming here, it’s recommended for you to make a stop at Sam Houston’s local statue, A Tribute to Courage.

2. Sea Center Texas | 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566

Located in Lake Jackson, around 56 miles away from Bayou City, this place is a marine aquarium, education center, and fish hatchery that covers over 75 acres. There are also several exhibitions held at this place along with three forest areas nearby and the beach is just a short drive. Admission to Sea Center Texas is Free while donations are appreciated.

3. Twin Lakes RV & Scuba Park | 19400 Hwy 6, Manvel, TX 77578

Want somewhere closer? Twin Lakes is only around 23 miles away from Houston. This family-owned business has 25 acres of private lakes where they offer 52 spacious RV sites that include amazing wooded waterfront locations. Here, you can have fun swimming, scuba diving, fishing, picnicking, and paddling. This RV and scuba park has barbecue pits for grilling with some tables around.

