Is Luxury Travel Back in 2023? - An Overview

Photo by pexel

As the world begins to open up again, luxury travel is back on the agenda for many. From long, luxurious stays to complete disconnection and five-star experiences away from the crowds, 2023 is set to be a year of indulgence for travelers. According to recent research, travellers are keen to spend more on trips than ever before due to a long period when travel was not possible. Additionally, Trends have indicated that middle-class travellers are increasingly spending more money on travel as they carve out itineraries that lean towards more luxury travels .

Long, Luxurious Stays:

Entrepreneurs, executives, and leaders at the top of their industries are increasingly opting for longer self-care holidays. These holidays not only include holistic attention to body, mind, and spirit but also experiences that allow guests to dive deeper into a destination. After the stress of recent years, guests no longer want a quick in-and-out holiday but want to stay for longer so they can truly enjoy their downtime in a destination.

Complete Disconnection:

Away from a busy life (and people), those opting for a luxury holiday want to feel as though they are away from the daily hustle and bustle. In a recent survey by Virtuoso, Luxury holidays are be increasingly popular and allows guests to disconnect from everyday life and almost forces them to forget about the daily pressures.

Five-star Experiences Away from the Crowds:

As a result of the pandemic, travellers are considering options they haven’t looked at before. They tend towards remote destinations away from the madding crowds and destinations that they have all seen before.

It's About Doing Something Different:

In a world where everyone has places like London and New York on their must-see lists, there’s however something to be said for those who venture to uncommon destinations. Luxury travellers know this. Being able to say that you’ve been to a top destination that is almost a best-kept secret makes travellers feel as though they are part of an exclusive club.

Positive Impact Travel:

Travellers are increasingly committed to purposeful travel, and not just in a strictly ecological sense. They’re also seeking out companies and experiences that strive to preserve the natural environment and give back to the local community. An example of this is Thanda Island, the world’s only exclusive-use island in a marine reserve.

Set Jetters and Destination Dining:

As the luxury travel industry continues to grow, set jetting is becoming more and more popular. Set jetting is when travelers plan their trip around a specific TV show or movie location. Additionally, destination dining is another trend on the rise. This is when travelers choose their destination based on the food and dining experiences available.

2023 is shaping up to be a year of luxury travel as more and more people are looking to indulge in longer stays, disconnect from their daily lives, and explore new and unique destinations. With an emphasis on positive impact travel and a growing trend in set jetting and destination dining, there's something for every type of traveler in the luxury travel industry this year.