An Ultimate SEO Campaign Checklist to Rank Higher on SERPs

Want to boost conversions, increase leads, brand awareness, or grow your business? The business world presents a plethora of techniques to drive any business forward. Among the most leveraged techniques to grow a business today and achieve sizeable goals is SEO.

Search engine optimization or SEO is a digital marketing solution that’s gaining traction in the modern world. It generally involves a range of efforts intended to improve the quality of a website and its discoverability on SERPs. SEO is a comprehensive field and comprises facets like organic SEO, paid SEO (On-page SEO, Off-page SEO), local SEO, and other activities like link building.

When brands create and launch websites, they are subjected to a thorough check by search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo. After the check, they are indexed and the algorithms then come into play to influence the rank of a website or a page.

The more a website adheres to the ranking factors, the more likely it ranks higher on SERPs. Today sites that rank on the first page and certainly in the first three positions are considered the best by internet users.

So, the more a website fails to appear among the first search results, the more likely it is to perform poorly in its search results. So, what can be done? There is a range of SEO parameters that can help any site show up among the first search results and here they are;

An SEO Checklist to Rank Higher on Search Engine Results Pages

Keyword Research

keyword research is a fundamental aspect of running a successful SEO campaign. Keywords are known as search terms that online users use to search for a product, service, or information online. There are different types of keywords that commonly fall into the category of short-form, product keywords, market segment, and long-tail keywords.

For a business or brand to appear in front of the right eyes, its website must have the right keywords, otherwise, it will only appear in irrelevant searches. Appearing in irrelevant searches negatively impacts brand awareness and affects business ROI.

Therefore, it is essential to perform thorough keyword research to identify search terms that are used by your audience and competitors. Use a keyword research tool for high-quality or relevant keywords before running an SEO campaign.

Competitor Analysis

Competitor research isn’t for weak brands, because even market leaders conduct competitor research. Competitor research is a process that involves assessing the strengths and weaknesses of other key competitors in a field. Competitor research or competitor analysis allows a marketer to understand what other companies are leveraging to stand out from their counterparts.

Competitor analysis also allows marketers to strategically position their businesses on the world wide web. Generally by using the most relevant keywords or utilizing other channels to drive traffic to the official website. Therefore, consider a competitor analysis to stay updated with the happenings in your area of interest.

Utilize Keywords Effectively

Although keywords are important, the mere fact of using them doesn’t guarantee the best results. First and foremost ensure that you are using the most relevant keywords and mind their search volume.

Then understand search intent. Search intent is the reason why an online search is made. Customers who want to buy a product highly use specific keywords for example; refrigerators online. On the other hand, customers who want information can use keywords like “benefits of coffee”. All these are aspects an SEO professional must consider while using keywords.

Also, consider keyword volume, position, and CTAs. Include keywords in the URL, title tag, and in meta descriptions or short descriptions for the pages on your website. This will help search engines index your pages and rank higher on SERPs.

Tap into the Power of Content Clusters and Pillars

One of the most effective ways to run an optimized SEO campaign is to consider content clusters and pillars. Content pillars are effective when it comes to guiding your content marketing strategy. They generally lay the foundation for creating engaging and relevant content for your audience.

Content clusters allow you to obtain pages for interlinking or link building. If you don’t leverage content clusters, it is essential to start doing so because these are some of the basics for increasing SEO results. Besides that, your site will show up in more results on the SERPs hence improving your website rank.

Grow Your Website

Growing a website might take time depending on your field, but you will surely get there. Currently, there are several things you can consider to grow your website, however, they largely require you to be strategic.

Instead of investing in PPC (pay-per-click) or other paid means to attract traffic, consider “ Write For Us ” solutions. Write for us is a reliable platform for guest posting opportunities that can help you get backlinks. Backlinks can help you build authority on SERPs and this can help your site rank higher. Therefore, if you want to improve your SEO results or grow your website, you can consider guest posting solutions. Besides that, improve your website quality by investing in quality pictures, valuable content, and images.

Speed Up Your Website

A website that loads fast offers a competitive edge and obviously, speed is key to ranking higher on search engines. Website speed is highly stressed in Google’s algorithm updates because a fast-loading website offers a seamless experience to its visitors.

Modern online users have become more demanding and for that, you shouldn’t expect them to wait for a website that takes long to load. Online users expect a website to load within 3 seconds and beyond that, there are higher chances of them looking for an alternative.

Therefore, try to improve your website speed and make your site mobile-friendly. That’s because 92% of searches are made using a mobile phone. A mobile-friendly site and one that loads fast offers a remarkable impression and this can increase traffic to a site.

Use Google Search Console

SEO is simplified by tools and reliable practices and among them is Google Search Console. Google search console is an SEO tip that can help you keep track of the performance of your website. Also, it allows you to leverage Analytics that can help you make more informed decisions. Google search console consists of a variety of tools that can help you optimize your content, and understand the performing pages, or the underlying website issues.

Wrapping It Up

Search engine optimization is one of the most reliable digital marketing solutions that can grow an online business. Whether it’s small, medium, or enterprise-level brands, businesses across industries can rely on SEO for wider outreach. However, growing an online business (website) highly depends on SEO practices. Effective SEO practices allow a site to show up frequently in searches which increases traffic. Also, it helps the site to appear in front of the right eye which enhances brand awareness and brand reputation. Leverage this SEO campaign checklist to rank higher on SERPs.