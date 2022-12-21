5 Ways Mentoring Boosts Engagement in Coworking Spaces

Jessica Robinson

As companies continue to switch to hybrid and remote work cultures, the popularity of coworking spaces globally is increasing. According to the latest statistics, more than a million people will be using coworking spaces in the US alone by 2022.Additionally, 42% of coworking space members globally are freelancers and 20% are in the IT sector. These are spaces even a project manager or a boss can use before entering an office for a meeting.

Although they may prove to be better than a cafe, home office, or restaurant, coworking spaces are also associated with their own set of challenges and concerns. Nowadays a good coworking space transcends a fine desk, WiFi, charging portals, and all-cool toilets. It must be well-maintained, and comfortable with a positive work environment to help users stay engaged in their work at all costs.

Engagement is a major concern in workplaces and according to Gallup, about 84% of employees globally are disengaged or actively disengaged at work. To make matters worse, loneliness levels are on the increase in young people since the start and post COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst the rising personal and professional concerns mentorship can help people become more motivated and resilient. Mentoring is known to increase employee engagement and motivation in workplaces.

With the fact that engagement is difficult to achieve even in traditional workplaces, how about in coworking spaces? Shared working spaces bring together different workers i.e entrepreneurs, freelancers, and remote employees. Whether the coworking spaces provide mentorship programs or users come when they are already mentored, here is how mentoring can boost members’ engagement in coworking spaces.

The 5 Ways Mentoring Boosts Members’ Engagement in Coworking Spaces

1. Mentoring Fosters Emotional Intelligence

Coworking spaces bring together all types of people, some of which may be working alone while others in groups. Similarly, users may be working on different projects and all come with their own principles. All these facts make coworking spaces prone to chaos, distraction, and invasion of privacy.

It is easy for one to mind his own business, but with the phone buzzing, gadgets falling to the ground, and others answering phone calls every now and then, it’s easy to get disturbed and lose focus.Such scenarios trigger members to get stressed and irritated by other users easily, however with the right mentorship, they can easily tame their feelings and emotions.

People with high emotional intelligence (EQ) can easily deal with the happenings and react intelligently. Emotional intelligence is one of the most vital skills to survive both professionally and socially. People with EQ know how to regulate their emotions and manage them in a way that helps them stay focused on the SMART Goals and other priorities.

Although emotional intelligence can also be exhibited while alone, it is always in social gatherings that we get to understand how EQ influences people’s behaviors.Those with high EQ can cope with stress and be able to relate to others, even in difficult situations. So, people who received mentoring in EQ can easily concentrate and engage more in their work than their counterparts. Mentorship in Emotional Intelligence is one of the best approaches to building a steady professional life, more so when one is a leader or working in a more diverse environment.

2. Brings About Diversity & Inclusion

The more a coworking space provides a comfortable work environment, the more it will attract users. That means that its diversity will increase from just mere sexual orientations, cultural backgrounds, race, gender, age, and beliefs. But the problem is how all these people with unique attributes can be able to work under the same roof. Globally, workplaces are becoming more diverse than ever, but for successful diversity, there must be inclusion and equity.

A report by Glassdoor indicates that over 57% of employees and 67% of job seekers consider diversity a vital element of their workplace.Harvard Business Review also indicates that diverse companies are 70% more likely to seize a new market audience. Employees also believe that diversity in a workplace can benefit them whether personally or professionally.

Diversity is also an important concern in coworking spaces. People who received mentoring can bring about a successful diverse and inclusive work environment because they prioritize the importance of diversity over individual goals and comfort.They are able to adjust depending on the prevailing situation with an aim of creating an inclusive environment. More so, inclusion can help manage complex issues that may arise in coworking places better.

Equity is another vital concern in coworking spaces. Managers should avoid favoritism and biases when it comes to offering plans, strategic positions, or when solving issues. Equality is another aspect when it comes to promoting and fostering an inclusive coworking space. There should be no discrimination whether at the management level or members’ side.

Precisely, policies must be applicable to everyone despite the perceived status or influence before joining a coworking space. Resources such as comfortable seats, high-speed WiFi, and software must be equally accessed as long as included in the plan before joining.These will help build a strong internal structure that will ultimately yield higher revenue and employee performance in a coworking space.

3. Pushes for Effective Flexibility & Adaptability

Coworking spaces are seen as ideal spaces that cater to flexibility. Workers are able to plan effectively, work at their own pace, and spare time for other developmental activities like online skills training and workshops. When employees observe that they wouldn’t be more productive in their home offices, they turn to coworking spaces.

Coworking spaces are more professional than home offices and allow a great deal of flexibility. Designing inspiring workplaces can maximize productivity, flexibility, and collaboration that wouldn’t happen in traditional workplaces or home offices. Members can plan when to enter a coworking space to work, leave to pick up kids from school, and even return to continue with their work. Flexible work arrangements and some shared spaces open for 24 hours allow workers to work conveniently without feeling pressurized or stressed.

With the fact that millennials prefer flexibility over a good paycheck, the need for coworking spaces is only in its inception. Mentoring, however, can boost engagement and productivity and can push for effective flexibility.Space users will be able to identify when they are more productive and utilize that period optimally. Adaptability to these working spaces will also increase as people are able to work jointly or optimize their efficiency despite the surrounding environment.

4. Pushes for a Sense of Community

We live in an era where belongingness matters more than ever. When people feel distanced from others despite working under the same roof, this increases a feeling of loneliness. By the way, people may work in a group and still feel isolated or feel like they don’t belong. According to People Management, the 2021 great resignation was partly stirred by the lack of belongingness at work.

Coworking spaces bring people together, some working individually and others in groups. When people are mentored on how to co-exist, it creates a sense of community by interacting with different people which increases engagement. Mentorship also increases creativity and helps people learn how to use technology or manage stress. Making people feel at home in co-working spaces is not about home furnishing or cool ambience. To construct a sense of community, coworking place owners can introduce a code of conduct to create an inclusive work environment for users.

Guidelines and terms of use must also be clearly stated and known to users. That's how owners will create a common ground for all members. Mentoring members can help them know the value of others and the importance of creating an all-inclusive environment. When people feel that they belong, they can easily concentrate on what they do. Also, they are able to work towards a common goal. Coworking spaces create a sense of community which makes people feel comfortable and more productive.

5. Increases Knowledge

Coworking spaces attract people from all walks of life and professions. These people tend to have differing technology expertise and a unique way of doing things. Mentoring imparts superior knowledge and when the knowledge is shared, people tend to grow together and advance career-wise.

Mentorship programs also build mentor-mentee relationships which provide a platform for sharing opinions. The fact that the employees’ voice is heard, motivates them to keep going. People tend to feel happier when they do what they love. More so, when they have the necessary resources. Mentoring imparts knowledge that makes people more efficient and enjoys their work more.It also allows collaboration which increases motivation in members and this helps them work towards a common goal. They also tend to require less or no supervision since they are highly self-driven.

Summing It Up

As the business world embraces the new normal that includes outsourcing and remote work, coworking spaces are only in their inception. More and more entrepreneurs, dedicated employees, and freelancers will turn to them as they provide a unique work environment that helps them thrive. If you run a coworking space or plan to start one, we hope our insights here can help you boost engagement in your shared location.

Published by

Jessica Robinson is a charismatic corporate leader, a selfless educator, and a versatile content creator. Despite a management degree, her vision behind blogging is not only to follow her passion but to create more informed societies. Her selflessness reflects in every piece of her work on The Speaking Polymath.

