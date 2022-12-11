5 SEO Strategies To Maintain Rankings on the SERP

Photo by freepik

The competition to rank on top of the search engine result page is gradually getting tougher. Google has updated various guidelines in the last few years related to SEO. Those guidelines made it difficult for websites to maintain ranking in search engines.

It seems quite tricky to maintain a strong ranking on the SERP. If you are thinking to maintain your website ranking, what do you need? This can be possible with strong SEO strategies.

The following 5 SEO strategies can be a great help for you to maintain rankings on the SERP.

1. High-Quality Content

First and foremost, Google prioritizes quality content. How it affects your ranking? Well, high-quality SEO content with appropriate keywords ensures that potential customers can find you quickly while searching their queries related to your website.

In fact, quality content generates leads and high sales turnover. It solves customers' queries and builds trust in your website. Hence, cut the competition and make high-quality content to maintain the top ranking.

2. Optimize Images

Not only the quality content but images also are essential for ranking. I tell you, why? When you deliver high-quality images with proper guidelines by Google, it impacts your ranking positively. The basic idea is, accurate labeling with metadata helps search engine crawlers to scan images and recognize page context effectively.

This will lead to a positive impact on search engine rankings. This leads to improving customer engagement with the website, conversions, and customer retention. Images help generate your content more engaging, impactful, and attractive. It is better to optimize all images to succeed with SEO.

3. Ethical Link-Building

As per Google, content, and links are the top elements that affect your ranking. Content without links limits your potential ranking and traffic. Thus, link-building is important.

Here I need to clarify, only ethical link-building can help you rank on the SERP. Semrush free trial can help you find the best niche sites to build links. The black hat SEO techniques can hinder your site from ranking on the first page. To be honest, the chances of your site getting banned are high.

Low-quality links attract Google to penalize such websites. On the other hand, if done correctly, there are chances to reach top result pages easily.

4. User Experience (UX)

The user experience of your website can act as a game changer. If you optimize your website with an effective evaluation of marketing KPIs , the chances to uplift your business are pretty much higher than you can imagine. Redesign your website by enabling easy navigation, fast web page load, and a mobile-friendly website.

Once you improve the usability, efficiency, and accessibility of user interaction with the website, you can maintain a strong ranking on the SERP.

5. Repurpose Content

You know the fact that content is king. Modifying the content in multiple ways can help you reach the top. Turning your blog into a podcast episode, creating infographics and YouTube videos are different forms of presenting the same content in a new format. Another option is, you can search for guest post on technology and get your blog published on different websites.

These impacts high gain value in the ranking by attracting all segments of your audience according to different forms of re-using existing content. Coming to conclusion, your competition recognizes the value of holding top spots in search rankings. If you are not staying up-to-date with the reformed guidelines by Google, it's impossible to get that top page ranking so you need to know other various crucial SEO ranking factors to rank higher.

Remember, you can cut through this hard competition by following these most beneficial 5 SEO strategies to maintain top rankings on the SERP. Apply these strategies and get potential customers to your website.