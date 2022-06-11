5 Ways in Which Artificial Intelligence Facilitates Team Building

Jessica Robinson

Artificial intelligence is completely overhauling the way the world functions. Whether in education, healthcare, or workplaces, AI is driving significant changes to minimize human effort. Talking about the corporate world, in particular, technology innovation provides excellent scope for active employee engagement. Cooperation, team-building, and communication are key features of a high productivity culture. But it is often seen that many organizations fail to promote team-building for various reasons. Even workers are not able to develop mutual trust in each other. This is where artificial intelligence proves to be a useful, easy, and enjoyable tool for building cordial workplace relationships. According to Narrative Science, more than 60 percent of businesses had already implemented AI by 2017. In 2020, this number would have hiked even further. Companies are happy to incorporate this new team member!

This blog illustrates the various ways in which artificial can help in team-building. Before we move to that, let us take a quick look at what hinders collaborative efforts among employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slP65_0g7b65Jz00
freepik

Common hurdles in the way of effective team building

  1. Lack of trust: For any relationship, be it personal or professional, faith is the only pivot. Without trust, people exhibit a lack of confidence in each other while working on common goals. But that is what teams are supposed to do! Teammates have to trust each other when they work in collaboration for the organization’s success. In the absence of mutual trust, the process of team building remains incomplete. Besides, it is common to see that team members do not show faith in a recruit to handle challenging scenarios.
  2. Communication Gaps: Another reason why teams fail is the absence of clear communication between team members. If teammates will not convey their ideas to each other, there is a sense of directionless functioning. Subsequently, the work efficiency of the team and the organization takes a blow.

  3. Conflicts between colleagues: This is a common hindrance in the performance of a team. If there are conflicts or grudges between team members, it will create a pessimistic aura. Besides, this can lead to politics within a team, and teammates will not be on the same page more often than not.

  4. Uncertainty about roles: It sometimes happens that members of a team are not clear about their roles. This can occur if there are understanding issues or if the leadership is ineffective. In such a scenario, there is confusion among workers about what is expected of them. Further, as a consequence of these misunderstandings, the targets are not met on time.

Having glanced at the various possibilities that pose a threat to collaboration among workers, let us now see how AI can help. In this era marked by an unbelievable digital revolution, artificial intelligence assumes a universal presence. It will not be wrong to say that it is the way forward for the world to meet its unrealistic expectations.

How is AI changing the prospects of team building for the better?

  1. Sustained engagement communication

    The AI-enabled chatbots make sure that the employee engagement conversations between HR and the employees keep going. Internal communication is a crucial aspect of the smooth functioning of any organization and high employee engagement. Besides, colleagues need to be able to develop more faith in each other and foster cordial relationships. To add, these chatbots provide the scope for personalized communication. This facilitates HR as well as the workers to keep communication uninterrupted throughout the year.

  2. Better stress management in the workplace

    How will employees be able to focus on workplace relationships if they are always reeling under stress? But now, with artificial intelligence onboard, workers have their efforts minimized. They have more time on their hands than before, and also, they do not have to feel the immense burden of their job roles. This has been possible because technological innovations are driving significant changes in the workplace. Employees can now look beyond their job roles as they will have more free time. They can now sit together and have light conversations for longer, given the merits of AI.

  3. A host of team-building activities

    AI comes along with a plethora of team-building activities to inspire amicable relations between colleagues. These team-building activities make workers realize the imperativeness of teamwork and how team members should have trust each other. Especially now, when workers are working in a small setup amid the pandemic, the virtual team building activities prove to be of great significance.
  4. From trivia contests to sharing pictures to creating storylines, there are many ways to engage a virtual workforce. As an employer, you need such activities to keep your remote team motivated. Who do we have to thank for this incredible innovation? The advent of artificial intelligence, of course!

  5. Refined HR processes

    HR managers across the globe are welcoming the integration of AI in the workplace with an open heart. They are happy with the application of artificial intelligence and other innovations in HR practices. To substantiate, as per a report by Oracle and Future Workplace, around 64 percent of workers reported in 2019 that they will trust a robot more than their manager.

So, HR managers are optimistic about the merits of AI in the workplace. Team building activities and employee engagement are significant responsibilities of HR. AI will streamline the various tasks of HR managers. The refinement of their work due toAI’se expanse will lead to better policies for enhancing cooperation among employees.

  1. Healthy Competition Among Workers

    A healthy sense of competitiveness between workers can help in creating good relations between them. In an office that depends mostly on AI, there will be healthy competition among workers and between workers and AI. This healthy competition and supporting each other to overcome artificial intelligence challenges will help in team-building and workplace motivation. In a positive competitive environment, colleagues will be proud of each other’s achievements rather than envying the same.

To wrap up, artificial intelligence may never be at par with the human intellect. However, it is bringing about a paradigm shift in the corporate industry. Offices are swiftly moving in the direction of showing complete trust in artificial intelligence. It can be imagined beyond doubt that artificial intelligence will shape the core of the future workplace. Talking about team building as an essential vertical of an organization’s functioning, AI makes teams more efficient than ever before.

Jessica Robinson is a charismatic corporate leader, a selfless educator, and a versatile content creator. Despite a management degree, her vision behind blogging is not only to follow her passion but to create more informed societies. Her selflessness reflects in every piece of her work on The Speaking Polymath.

