Artificial intelligence is changing the dynamics of customer retention

Jessica Robinson

Customer retention is paramount for success to any business. In fact, while businesses look to run after acquiring new customers, it is the existing customers that prove to be more valuable assets. To substantiate, as per Semrush, the probability of your existing customers buying your new products is almost twice the possibility of new customers buying them. Having said that, are you doing enough to retain your most valuable customers?

Moreover, customer retention has a direct correlation with the customer service and experience offered by your business. While positive customer experiences translate into overwhelming customer loyalty, negative experiences sabotage your relationships with customers.

To augment, as per Microsoft, customer service is the most crucial parameter based on which 90 percent of customers decide if they want to deal with a business or not. To add, SalesForce cites that 89 percent of consumers decide to buy again from a business based on positive customer experiences in the past. Having said that, ultimately, it’s all about the best practices for delivering remarkable customer experiences.

These insights explain beyond doubt that customer retention cannot exist unless you deliver excellent customer service and experiences. Your pursuit should not be limited to satisfying your customers if you want to upscale retention by big margins. You should rather find ways to exceed the expectations of your customers so that they always have the desired allegiance to your business. Can you benefit from the ongoing colossal digital revolution to improve client retention?

Well, you surely can as artificial intelligence comes with some incredible merits that can revolutionize the client retention landscape. This blog delves deep into the exceptional ways in which artificial intelligence is transforming the dynamics of customer retention. In other words, AI is helping businesses generate more revenue and hence augment profitability. So, without further ado, let us see how AI is helping businesses in optimizing customer service and hence driving higher retention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sONft_0d7F1uxj00
Artificial IntelligenceFreepik

5 Ways AI is optimizing customer service parameters

AI gives insights into customer preferences

Effective and precise understanding of customers’ preferences and shopping patterns is a humongous competitive advantage. You can stay way ahead of your customers if you can efficiently predict the exact needs of customers in your segment. Based on this accurate predictive analysis, you can offer your customers what they exactly desire and boost retention.

However, a worthwhile predictive analysis has to be based on accurate data on customer choices and expectations. This is where artificial intelligence can prove to be a game-changer for your business. AI can play a massive role in the predictive analytics of your customers’ behaviors and the prioritization of features. AI can help you in understanding what do customers seek from the market and the products in a given segment. Also, with better insights into customer behavior, you can optimize your social media ad campaigns.

Subsequently, you can retain them in a worthwhile way by adopting a product development strategy that is customer-oriented. If you are offering your existing customers the products and services that deliver on their anticipations, why would they want to look at other alternatives? The key is to make constant improvements in your products or services as per how customers want them to be. The role of artificial intelligence is paramount in this pursuit of precise predictive analysis.

AI can drive personalized benefits for customers

If you ask customers what they love the most, a lot of them would say that they love embracing the idea of personalization. They feel fascinated when a business understands them well and offers personalized recommendations to them based on their interests. For your customers, it becomes convenient and appealing when you understand their personal preferences.

Even here, artificial intelligence can provide a perfect opportunity for offering personalized features to customers. AI can look deep into the behaviors and patterns of customers based on their previous purchases, search history, and cart additions. Based on the inferences from the comprehension of these patterns, AI can offer personalized recommendations of products or services to customers.

Moving further, indeed customers appreciate this personalization. For them, personalization is a measure of positive customer experiences that are paramount for high retention. We all love it when Amazon Prime makes recommendations for movies and shows based on binge-watching patterns. Where do you think these suggestions come from? It is all about the charm and prowess of artificial intelligence!

This is how the massive scope for personalization facilitated by artificial intelligence can transform the fortunes of a business. In fact, you would be amused to learn about a vital insight on personalized experiences offered to customers. As per Epsilon, 80 percent of customers prefer making repeated purchases from businesses that provide personalization in customer experience. Thanks to artificial intelligence, such profitable personalization has become hassle-free for businesses.

AI facilitates round the clock instant assistance

Response time is one of the most salient considerations for customers to rate their experiences as either positive or regretful. We already know that their service experience has a direct influence on their decision to maintain a relationship with a business. Speaking of the significance of response time, let us highlight some key statistics.

As per HubSpot, 90 percent of customers opine that immediate response to queries and issues is a quintessential component of excellent customer service. In fact, 60 percent of customers want their queries and issues to be responded to within 10 minutes. On the part of customers, this is a fair expectation. Even we would expect quick reverts on service issues or queries related to our purchases.

However, it may not be always feasible for your customer service team to respond to a high influx of queries in an immediate manner. However, that does not mean you cannot prevent customer experiences from getting tarnished and driving high attrition. With the integration of AI, you can offer round-the-clock assistance to your customers. With the help of AI chatbots, you can optimize the response time for customer queries or complaints.

In this way, you can offer attractive customer service features to your customers and sustain high retention. The better the response time the greater would be the level of satisfaction in customers.

AI solutions can offer price optimization

Price is a massive consideration for customers and it will always be one of the biggest factors. No one wants to lose the opportunity of saving some extra bucks after all! Solutions powered by artificial intelligence can implement machine-learning algorithms to offer recommendations for price optimization.

AI solutions can run an analysis on the price preferences of customers based on their previous transactions for similar products. Besides, with the help of AI, you can also compare your prices with the prices offered in the same segment by your competitors.

Subsequently, you can optimize your prices to ascertain what is a mutually beneficial price for the company and the customers. If you can have a customer-oriented pricing strategy based on the price optimization benefits of AI, you have a great chance of retaining your customers. Price optimization gives you a brilliant opportunity to offer exclusive prices to your most valued customers.

With the price optimization feature enabled by AI, you can improvise on your prices to ensure that you neither lose your customers nor your profits. It is an extraordinary competitive advantage for any business to have. Would you not want to excel in your business with such smartness driven by AI?

AI can be a major boost for sustainable business practices

In recent years, there have been some paradigm shifts in buying patterns of customers. A lot of customers are now driven by the urge to switch to businesses that undertake sustainable business practices. Given the visible impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, customers are now expressing a greater concern for the environment. In simpler terms, contemporary consumers have pledged to go green.

To substantiate, as per Harvard Business Review, 65 percent of consumers assert that they prefer buying from sustainable brands. Probing further, artificial intelligence is at the forefront of innovation that businesses need to adopt sustainability. In every industry, artificial intelligence is introducing new opportunities for businesses to go sustainable without compromising on profits.

When you incorporate AI into your business, you too can have a more sustainable approach to your business. The endorsement of such an approach will play a pivotal role in customer retention as well as acquisition. In fact, cultivating sustainable practices in the workplace can also be a great way to boost employee engagement and retention. Employees feel more committed while working for an organization that looks beyond its business benefits.

It would not be incorrect to say that the future belongs to sustainable businesses. Having said that, artificial intelligence will be the overwhelming driving force behind excellence in sustainability. The preference for buying from eco-friendly businesses will only increase among the consumers in the coming years.

To conclude, AI is the future and we must align with it in every way possible. In terms of customer retention, it is vital to pay heed to the fact that even a 5 percent hike in retention rates can amplify profits up to 95 percent. Having said that, there is every reason why businesses should leverage the prowess of AI to be at the top of their client retention game. With AI, you can predict what customers prioritize while making purchase decisions. Based on this credible prediction, you can offer personalized value to them and cultivate strong relationships.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
artificial intelligencecustomer retention

Comments / 0

Published by

Jessica Robinson is a charismatic corporate leader, a selfless educator, and a versatile content creator. Despite a management degree, her vision behind blogging is not only to follow her passion but to create more informed societies. Her selflessness reflects in every piece of her work on The Speaking Polymath.

Melbourne, FL
6 followers

More from Jessica Robinson

Promote workplace belonging in employees

As a business leader, your strategies, vision, and leadership are put to test every day in the workplace. From the smart planning of strategic goals of your organization to their worthwhile execution, you have to be at the helm of innumerable things. After all, your excellence determines the overall performance of your employees and business. Moreover, your effective leadership also determines the levels of employee engagement and employee retention in your organization.

Read full story

How IoT can help startups rocket their journey to the next level

This is 2021 and almost everything in the world today is driven by the internet. In fact, the world has advanced from the basic nuances of the internet and the focus is now changing to the Internet of Things. We all know and would agree that the IoT is among the most spectacular and fascinating fundamentals of the ongoing digital revolution. We are dwelling in times where cars are now internet enabled. Needless to say, we will get to see some massive transformations riding on IoT in the coming years. The future indeed belongs to IoT and the world must embrace the transition before it is too late.

Read full story

Technologies for businesses to leverage in 2021

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” - Arthur C. Clarke. Technology has revolutionized the world and business is no exception. Till now, there have been multifarious technological advancements that have changed the way businesses operate and function. For example, the use of social media marketing and influencer marketing are gifts given to the business community by the developments in social media. Further, advancements in technology continue to happen and amaze the world. This blog is dedicated to the developments in technology that will likely take business organizations to new and bigger platforms in the near future.

Read full story

Five astonishing benefits of making your business environmentally responsible

It is a proven fact that sustainable development is the need of the hour. The planet and its resources are endangered given the over exploitation of nature to sustain human needs. However, now the world, in a collective manner, needs to sustain the environment. The world has 17 sustainable development goals to meet by 2030. At the current pace, the world is already lagging behind, and now is the time to enhance the momentum.

Read full story

The Fascinating Merits of Storytelling Marketing

We, humans, have a knack for compelling and emotional stories. This is what brands are leveraging and are keen to share their stories with their target audience. Businesses are now shifting to storytelling marketing with the idea of appealing to customer sentiments. They want to attract and retain their customers through stories that bring value to their target markets. Amid all this competitiveness, are you reaching out to your potential customers with intriguing stories?

Read full story

The charm of merits of delegation in business leadership

“The first rule of management is delegation. Don’t try and do everything yourself because you can’t” - Anthea Turner. The above quote speaks words of wisdom from a prudent lady who was once one of the most influential English television presenters. It takes an extraordinary character and some visionary risk-taking to be an enchanting leader. These rare qualities are the reason why the world has a literal dearth of great leaders who can steer positive changes around them. Speaking of business leaders, in particular, those who have the ability to delegate authority go the farthest.

Read full story

How can IoT help the world navigate the supply chain crisis?

The global supply chain crisis is deepening at a rampant pace raising high alarms. In fact, the delicate supply chains that act as the lifeline of global trade and commerce are finding themselves under more stress with each passing day. Needless to say, these supply chain disruptions are no less than nightmares even for the world’s strongest economies.

Read full story

5 astounding employee engagement apps to try in 2021

“Employee engagement is a catalyst for success and sustainability that cannot be ignored.” - Irene Becker. Employee engagement is the axis, the success of a business revolves around. Disengaged employees have a negligible emotional connection with your organization. They are indifferent about your company’s growth and success. Whereas, engaged employees have a strong emotional inclination towards your company. The reputation of your company, its growth and overall health, all matter to them as much as they matter to you. They devote themselves to the growth and flourishment of your company.

Read full story

7 reasons why adopting a CSR strategy is beneficial for small businesses

“Creating a strong business and building a better world are not two conflicting goals- they are both essential ingredients for long-term success.” - Bill Ford. Over the years, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has become a buzzword in the world of business. It is a type of business self-regulation, wherein companies take different initiatives to be socially accountable. The reason why businesses take different initiatives to support the environment, planet, its inhabitants and the society is that today’s customers are extremely concerned and interested in such subjects. According to a report, 77% of consumers are motivated to purchase from companies that are committed to making the world a better place, while 73% of investors state that efforts to improve the environment and society contribute to their investment decisions.

Read full story

5 practical ways to determine whether an engineering job will be right for you

“Engineering is the closest thing to magic that exists in the world”- Elon Musk. Engineering is one of the most chosen career paths in the world. Many students dream of becoming engineers when they grow up. Some have got inspired by movies such as Interstellar, Iron Man, Martian and Aviator. Some have got inspired by real-life people such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Sundar Pichai. But, many times when students who dream of becoming engineers land into the engineering profession, they find that it is different from what they imagined it to be. After all, things are not exactly as depicted in movies. As a result, they feel confused and baffled.

Read full story

Internet of things helping these sector to grow

The world today is marked by swift, fascinating and progressive changes. Speaking of the causes, most of these overhauls are driven by technological advancements. In fact, the technological framework of contemporary times is so surreal that it would have seemed unrealistic a few decades ago. Who would have imagined that driver-less cars or Hyper-loops would be for real. Similarly, ten years back no one could have imagined that Internet of things will emerge on the scene and transform the ways of the world forever! However, all this is for real and we are undergoing a colossal digital revolution.

Read full story

Five design ideas for motivating workplace for employees

Employee motivation is one area that draws constant attention from business leaders. Companies do understand the fact that motivation has a direct correlation with employee engagement. Further, the motivation of the workforce is critical to the performance and success of an organization. Given that, business leaders and HR managers are always on the lookout for new strategies to keep the motivation going.

Read full story

Make friends as a new employee in your workplace

“Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” - Misty Copeland. ‘Loneliness’ is one of the biggest challenges that you face as a new employee. You feel excited about your new professional life but at the same time you feel unhappy inside, you miss your college friends (if you are new in the professional world) and your old colleagues and friends from your old workplace (if you have switched to a new job). After all, we, human beings, are social animals who need social connections to feel at their best. Now the question is, what can you do to fill the void that you feel in the absence of your friends? The answer is to make new friends in your new workplace.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy