Make friends as a new employee in your workplace

‘Loneliness’ is one of the biggest challenges that you face as a new employee. You feel excited about your new professional life but at the same time you feel unhappy inside, you miss your college friends (if you are new in the professional world) and your old colleagues and friends from your old workplace (if you have switched to a new job). After all, we, human beings, are social animals who need social connections to feel at their best. Now the question is, what can you do to fill the void that you feel in the absence of your friends? The answer is to make new friends in your new workplace.

It may feel scary to take the first step and make new friends but once you have your friends with you, you’ll know that it was worth overcoming the fear for what you have got. With your new friends around, your new professional journey will become even more exciting, fun, and adventurous. So, are you ready to keep your fear aside and take the leap of making new friends in your new workplace?

How to make friends in your new workplace?

Portray an influential body language:

People develop first impressions about you from your body language. Even before they interact with you or hear you speak, they create an image of you in their mind from the way you walk, stand, sit, your facial expressions, and your body posture. This means that if you have to make friends in your new office, you’ll have to be careful about your body language. If you portray good body language, your colleagues will naturally develop an inclination towards you. However, if you portray bad body language, your colleagues will develop a negative impression of you which will reduce their chances of becoming friends with you. So, it is imperative for you to portray influential body language. You can learn about good body language skills by reading different blogs on body language. You can also read a book on body language and watch YouTube videos. Further, the following are some body language tips that will help you portray influential body language:

Stand with your back straight and shoulders relaxed Sit with your back straight and arms well-rested Do not fidget as it indicates a lack of confidence Have a smile on your face. It makes you attractive and makes others feel that you are friendly. Maintain eye contact with people when interacting with them Walk smartly and briskly Use a firm handshake and smile when shaking hands Grab the right opportunities and introduce yourself to new people:

As a new employee, you’ll have to grab the right opportunities and introduce yourself to new people. For example, when getting water from the water cooler, if there are some people around you, you should smile and try to interact with them. By doing so, you’ll make them feel that you are friendly and initiate a cordial relationship with them which will bloom into a friendship through regular interactions. But, remember when interacting with new people, you should also show interest in knowing about them. For example, you can ask their name, hobbies, and other similar things. This is important as people love interacting with those who listen to them and not only just keep talking about themselves.

Try to have your lunch in the common area or office canteen:

Lunch breaks are great opportunities to interact with new people. So, you should try to have lunch in the common area or office canteen rather than your cabin. This will allow getting to know new people and develop cordial relationships with them. No doubt, you’ll feel a little shy in breaking the ice but know that in the end, it’ll be worth it. You should cordially ask your colleagues if you can sit with them for lunch. Don’t forget to take something interesting in your lunch box every day. You can offer it to your colleagues and as you already know food has the power to bind people together in bonds of love. Thus, you should cook tasty and exciting meals every day to win new friends in your new workplace easily.

Show appreciation and compliment others:

We all love to be appreciated, isn’t it? Whenever someone appreciates us we feel extremely happy and develop an instant liking for him if he seems genuine and sincere. This means that you can captivate the hearts of your new colleagues and turn them into your friends by showing genuine and sincere appreciation for them. Whenever you see someone dressed up beautifully, you can compliment them. You can also compliment and appreciate others for their personality and behavioral traits. But, make sure that you appear completely genuine when extending appreciation. Believe me, if you start praising and complimenting your new colleagues, they’ll soon turn into great friends for you.

Talk about things that people want to talk about:

Imagine that you meet someone who starts talking about things and subjects that you aren’t interested in. How will you feel? Will you be able to get completely involved in the conversation? Obviously not! Moreover, you’ll try to avoid having any conversations with him in the future as you find them to be dull and monotonous. If you don’t like to interact with a person, how can you be friends with them? So, when interacting with your new colleagues try to talk about things that they want to talk about. This will help them get engaged in the conversation and increase their likelihood of becoming friends with you. You can get an idea about the topics and subjects of their liking by asking them about their hobbies and interests.

As a new employee, you may feel lonely and miss your old friends. This is natural, but don’t get disheartened. Rather, you should cheer yourself up and feel glad that you have got the opportunity to meet new people and add many more names to your list of friends. If you wonder how to make friends as a new employee, the above-mentioned tips will be of great help to you. Now, wishing you all the best and may you make great friends in your new office.

