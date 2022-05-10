Las Vegas City Council introduces new Fremont Street regulations and faces backlash

Fremont Street Experience Image by favoritesunfl from Pixabay

It seems like the Las Vegas City Council has stepped up to address the long-standing problems of the street performers on Fremont Street.

The street has been home to all kinds of performers over the years. Magicians, sword fighters, and acrobats put on a show on the street, inside one of the 38 circles. It’s how they earn their living.

All the performers sign up online, so they can reserve a circle for up to two hours, anywhere from 3 pm to 1 am. But not everyone’s able to get a spot. The competition to get one is super tight as they are many with multiple registrations and QR codes now.

According to Andrew Simon , the president and CEO of Fremont Street, there’s a lot of swindling happening in the business. Andrew has been working on the street for over a year and a half now. Sadly, he has failed to address the problems of the performers on the street during his tenure.

They’ve been trying to make the system fairer while making sure the street stays safe for visitors. But it hasn’t worked out. The council is now thinking about making it compulsory for people to provide a photo ID at the time of registration, which they’ll be asked to show at the time of their performance.



They’re also thinking about introducing rules for performers’ power audios and asking them to provide proof of liability insurance worth at least one million dollars.

But not everyone’s on board with these changes. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada thinks that not only these but any changes to the process violate the citizens’ first amendment rights. They’ve been, in fact, threatening to sue the city of Las Vegas if they decide to go through with these new regulations.