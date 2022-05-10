Authorities introduce stricter water restrictions as drought continues in Nevada

drought Image by Greg Montani from Pixabay

Everyone's well aware of the United States' current water crisis. 57% of the country is experiencing drought. And it seems like Las Vegas isn't safe either since 100% of the city is currently in some level of drought.

If you're finding it hard to believe those numbers, you should take a look at the Colorado River. It used to be one of the most massive water reservoirs in the Southwestern US, but those days are long gone now because water levels in the river have dropped to an all-time low.

The water shortage is because of the ongoing drought. With river water levels so low, local communities have stopped relying on the river as a water source. Authorities are desperately trying to improve the situation. They’ve introduced new rules and regulations according to Nevada's unique water usage habits.

40% of the water in Nevada is used inside homes and offices and then recycled, while the remaining 60% is used outside. This 60% can't be recycled because the water evaporates when exposed to the sun.

With those figures in mind, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has asked people to remove lush green grass. Colby Pellegrino, who's serving as Deputy General Manager at the SNWA, said that if the patch of grass is just there to make things look pretty, it needs to go.

SNWA has been enforcing these restrictions for two decades now, and it's apparently been working since they were able to save 152 billion gallons of water. And it doesn't seem like they're stopping anytime soon. Authorities are now giving residents three dollars per square foot of grass they remove!