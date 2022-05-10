Nevada faces rising cases of COVID-19 reinfection among residents

mask Image by Juraj Varga from Pixabay

Even though the COVID vaccine gives you a good fighting chance against the infection, there are still chances of reinfection - something that Nevada residents are just coming to realize.

According to state data , reinfections are responsible for 9% of the new COVID cases in Nevada. The figure is definitely shocking since reinfections accounted for 3% of the cases at the very beginning of the pandemic.

Dr. Marc Kahn, dean of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, confirms these figures as well. He said that reinfections have been at an all-time high ever since January. We can pretty much blame this on both the Omicron (BA.1) and the BA.2 variant.

The vaccine was formulated before the omicron variant came around. It was made to combat the original strains compared to these newer ones. This is why the vaccines seem to be less effective against the Omicron and its descendant BA.2.

Mark Pandori, who works at the University of Nevada as the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director, brought some good news to the table. He said that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna could be tweaked to fight against these newer versions of the virus.

Pandori also pointed out that people have started letting their guard down as if the COVID-19 pandemic is over. They’ve stopped wearing masks and aren't practicing social distancing anymore, which is another reason for the high reinfection rates.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal shared the story of how Summerlin retiree Mike Deming got reinfected after getting both vaccinated and boosted. Mike first got COVID back in December 2020. The infection lasted for a week and wore him out pretty bad.

Naturally, he was scared about reinfection, so he didn't waste any time in getting two doses of the Pfizer vaccine with the booster shot. Still, despite his precautions, Mike ended up testing positive for COVD-19 again in December of last year. But his symptoms lasted only a few days and were milder than before, which seems to be the case with reinfection.