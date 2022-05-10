Missing Indiana couple found after a week in the mountains

mountains Image by David Mark from Pixabay

An Indiana couple had been missing for what appears to be more than a week. But they have now been rescued. The rescuers found Beverly Barker with the body of her husband in the backseat of their Kia Soul on April 5, 2022, Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Ronnie, who was 72 years old, had passed away 26 hours before the rescuers made it to the scene. Despite the tragedy, Beverly, aged 69, seemed to be at peace. She accepted whatever happened and coped with the tragedy with sheer stoicism.

Yahoo! News reported that rescuers found the couple on Tuesday in the mountains of the high forested desert. The couple was towing a 32-foot motorhome, which got stuck in some deep mud.

They decided to continue their journey without the motorhome. But things took a turn for the worse as their car got stuck in the mud as well.

With no means of transport, Beverly and her husband Ronnie were trapped in the remote Silver Peak area of Esmeralda County, 177 miles northwest of Las Vegas. They chose to stay in the backseat of the car and spent their time staring at the sky. In the end, Ronnie’s lungs gave up on him, and he didn’t make it.

He had suffered from cancer after being exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam war, leaving his lungs rather weak.

While Beverly claimed to be complacent, her nephew Travis spoke to her for an hour. He could feel the hurt and sorrow in her words and tone. Travis said that his aunt was doing well, but she was still pretty weak from the event. She's strong-willed, and it was therapeutic for him that she still talked to him.

Beverly was released from the hospital on April 6, Wednesday.