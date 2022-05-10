Multiple people, including high school basketball star, left injured after shooting at house party in North Las Vegas

basketball court Image by PDPics from Pixabay

Las Vegas residents are spooked after hearing gunshots at a house party late Saturday night, 16th April in the North Las Vegas Valley.

Authorities received reports of gunshots in one of the houses of the gated community near Lone Mountain Road around 11:15 pm. When officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department arrived at the 4900 Block of Support Street, they found a group of people leaving the area.

One neighbor shared his experience with FOX5 . He said that he and his family were in the house at the time of the shooting. All they heard were the sounds, which went on for like two minutes. When the shooting finally stopped, people started running for their lives.

Neighbors in the area said that the people running from the scene looked like they were 17 or 18 years old. These kids were jumping over bricks to make their escape. At the same time, their parents pulled up, frantically looking to find their kids.

The shooting left a total of four people injured, including two minors. According to police reports, only one woman is in serious condition, while the others are stable. The young woman is a spring valley high school basketball star, Aaliyah Gayles.

Aaliyah was shot ten times in both her arms and legs, according to her father. The five-star recruit underwent two surgeries on Sunday 17th April and then another on Monday 18th April.

WNBA star Dearica Hamby apparently knew about the young basketball player. She said Aaliyah was like family. Dearica not only expressed her grievances but also donated hundreds of dollars for her recovery.

Sergeant Vince Booker revealed that the shooting could have been because of an argument that happened during the party. After arriving on the scene, the police sealed off the community's front gate as they went about their investigation.

The gate is now open, but they still haven't arrested anyone. According to the police department, the investigation is still in process.

Overall, the shooting has been devastating for the community, especially since it happened right around Easter.