Las Vegas, NV

No comment from the candidate for Governor about racist remarks at the CCW event

Jessica Rabbit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FJaI_0fYM81El00
gunsImage by Alexander Lesnitsky from Pixabay

It's been a week since the 8 New Now I-team informed the public about the racist remarks made at a conservative political event. Most of the attendees were big names in politics, leaving people with many unanswered questions. And yet these figures still haven't made any comment about their controversial appearance.

On Saturday, April 10, an event titled “Vegas CCW” was held at Las Vegas County Library. Many republican political candidates were photographed attending the event. The most notable of the attendees was John Lee, one of the candidates for governor, along with Assemblyman Tom Roberts who is running for Clark County Sheriff.

Instructor Nephi Khaliki showed slides titled, "Firearm Safety For White People," and then another for black people at the Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW) event.

The slides for white people had instructions like, "Always keep your finger out of your nose while shooting. Make sure there are no minorities nearby. And always wear a wife beater on the range.”

Then the one for black people had pointers like, "Always keep the gun straight. Always lick the chicken fingers off your fingers before shooting. Make sure there's a white person so you can blame everything on him when things go bad in your life. And make sure you aim for small kids, so you end up hitting an actual gang member.”

Assemblyman Roberts was quick to speak against these questionable slides. In response to the I-team, Roberts clarified that he was present at the event, but he skipped out on the slideshow portion.

He said that he does not condone the graphics used during the presentations. He has always strived to build a community that's inclusive for all throughout his career, which is why he believes this kind of language has no place in Nevada.

On the other hand, Lee was less generous with his words or lack thereof. He has been performing his duties as the mayor of North Las Vegas since 2013. Yet, when the I-team reached out, he did not respond. Instead, one of his spokespeople referred them to his campaign, but they didn’t say anything either.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# second amendment# firearm# racism# politics# political candidate

Comments / 11

Published by

Washington, DC. Miami, FL. Los Angles, CA. And all of the places in between!

Las Vegas, NV
837 followers

More from Jessica Rabbit

Churchill County, NV

Body of teen finally found in Nevada gravesite after two weeks

According to local law enforcement agencies, the body of the missing teenager, Naomi Irion, was found on a gravesite. Lyon and Churchill Sheriffs' offices told the public that Naomi's body was found on March 29, Tuesday. They got confirmation that it was indeed her on the following day.

Read full story
8 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada candidate arrested for robbery charges

bank robberyImage by USA-Reiseblogger from Pixabay. According to court and jail records, a candidate for the Nevada Assembly has been arrested for attempted robbery. La Juana Clark is the up-and-coming Democratic contender running against the current officeholder Selena Torres in Assembly District 3, located in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Read full story
28 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas City Council introduces new Fremont Street regulations and faces backlash

Fremont Street ExperienceImage by favoritesunfl from Pixabay. It seems like the Las Vegas City Council has stepped up to address the long-standing problems of the street performers on Fremont Street.

Read full story
7 comments
North Las Vegas, NV

Multiple people, including high school basketball star, left injured after shooting at house party in North Las Vegas

Las Vegas residents are spooked after hearing gunshots at a house party late Saturday night, 16th April in the North Las Vegas Valley. Authorities received reports of gunshots in one of the houses of the gated community near Lone Mountain Road around 11:15 pm. When officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department arrived at the 4900 Block of Support Street, they found a group of people leaving the area.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Authorities introduce stricter water restrictions as drought continues in Nevada

Everyone's well aware of the United States' current water crisis. 57% of the country is experiencing drought. And it seems like Las Vegas isn't safe either since 100% of the city is currently in some level of drought.

Read full story
17 comments
Nevada State

Nevada faces rising cases of COVID-19 reinfection among residents

Even though the COVID vaccine gives you a good fighting chance against the infection, there are still chances of reinfection - something that Nevada residents are just coming to realize.

Read full story
20 comments
Indiana State

Missing Indiana couple found after a week in the mountains

An Indiana couple had been missing for what appears to be more than a week. But they have now been rescued. The rescuers found Beverly Barker with the body of her husband in the backseat of their Kia Soul on April 5, 2022, Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Crescent City, CA

Missing California girl reunited with parents after one year due to a Nevada traffic stop

A teenager who disappeared last summer was finally reunited with her parents over the weekend. At the same time, her stepfather was arrested for her kidnapping. Katuana Nateya, aged 14, was found on April 16, Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada. The chief of Crescent City Police Department in Northern California, Richard Griffin, revealed that Katuana’s stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, aged 39 years old, had an active arrest warrant against him for abducting the young girl. He has been taken into custody.

Read full story
19 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas is looking to have a white New Year's Eve

Weather in Las Vegas has been exceptionally cold this winter. Though snow is an uncommon sight in the valley, gamblers may wish to bet on white. It's looking more likely than not that Las Vegas is going to bring in 2022 with a bit of snow.

Read full story
21 comments

Is this the first sign of a total cryptocurrency crash?

Notice of risk disclaimer: this is not financial advice. It appears to be an "ideal storm" for a cryptocurrency collision. $1.1 billion of leveraged bitcoin placements as well as $2.5 billion of crypto leveraged positions (including bitcoin) have been sold off Saturday, according to NYDIG.

Read full story
43 comments

Small businesses applying for COVID aid need to apply by year's end

Businesses looking for COVID-19 assistance from the Small Business Administration (SBA) are running low on time. The new variant, Omicron, has added great uncertainty into worldwide economic recovery.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlantic City, NJ

Casino workers attempt to ban smoking in their workplace

Casino employees say lawmakers are hurrying with tax breaks for Atlantic City gambling establishments but are slow to ban smoking. They will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the War Memorial in Trenton to press lawmakers to prohibit cigarette smoking in gaming halls and simulcasting centers.

Read full story
2 comments
Clark County, NV

UNLV student killed in amateur fight night fundraiser, ruled a homicide

Kappa Sigma fraternity student was killed in an amateur fight. The full story was reported by KTNV and can be found here. Below are the highlights of this article. The death of a 20-year-old UNLV student at an amateur "fight night" has been ruled a homicide, a spokesman for Clark County confirmed on Monday. Dan Kulin confirmed the coroner's determination but noted "homicide" in this case means the death happened at the hands of another and does not necessarily denote a criminal act.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Three men arrested in death of a man shot at construction site

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of another man whose body was found at a Summerlin construction site. He was shot to death, according to a report released Tuesday. The full story was reported by KTNV and can be found here. Below are the highlights of this article.

Read full story
4 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Adele and Oakland A's head for Las Vegas

Two big stars may be in the future for Las Vegas. For one, singer/songwriter, Adele, will be joining the long list of accomplished stars with a Las Vegas residency. And Las Vegas may be adding to it's new professional sports team. First came professional hockey, then pro football, and now it seems Vegas is looking for a baseball team. The Oakland A's look like they'll be the choice team, and they're currently seeking a home.

Read full story
24 comments
Ventura County, CA

Investigation into sexual abuse at Ojai school could take a year

Investigation into sexual abuse at Thacher School could take a year to complete, reports Megan Diskin of Ventura County Star. The article in it's entirety may be found at through the previous link. The article highlights are below.

Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Art parties return to Laguna Beach, indoors and mask free

artImage by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay. Lisa Black of Laguna Beach, California, reported that art-opening parties were returning to Laguna Beach. These parties were both indoors and mask free, which may or may not be a good idea. Lisa’s original article may be found here, and it includes beautiful pictures of the Laguna Art Museum and the pieces on display. Highlights of the article may be found below.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Man in Los Angeles faces federal charges of illegally transporting tons of explosives

A man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada - including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries when they blew up in South L.A. after a planned detonation went wrong.

Read full story
4 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Father-to-be takes Wynn poker title

poker cards and chipsImage by Markus Schwedt from Pixabay. There’s a big winner in Las Vegas, as Jim Barnes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The Wynn Las Vegas has been hosting their annual tournament series and the main event has just concluded. The original article has all of the details. Here are the highlights.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy