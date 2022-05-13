Body of teen finally found in Nevada gravesite after two weeks

grave site Image by Stefan Glazer from Pixabay

According to local law enforcement agencies, the body of the missing teenager, Naomi Irion, was found on a gravesite. Lyon and Churchill Sheriffs' offices told the public that Naomi's body was found on March 29, Tuesday. They got confirmation that it was indeed her on the following day.

However, the cause of her death has not been released by the respective offices.

The news broke out nearly an hour before Troy Driver appeared for his first trial via a Zoom meeting in the court. The 41-year-old had been accused of kidnapping Noami from a Walmart parking lot in the Fernley area of Nevada, which is about 30 miles East of Reno.

Lyon District Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint on March 30, Wednesday, accusing Troy of abducting Naomi to commit sexual assault with the intent of murdering her on 12th March.

The complaint did not have any supporting evidence. But Troy is still expected to appear in court again on the 5th of April.

USA Today reported that investigators from Churchill County along with a detective from Lyon County went to an isolated part of Churchill County after receiving a tip regarding Naomi’s disappearance.

The statement released on Wednesday night said that their investigation had led them to a possible gravesite. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office of Forensic Investigative Services team was contacted right away to examine the crime scene with them.

With that said, the respective offices didn't release any further information regarding the case.

The statement by the Sheriffs' offices did say that they'd like to extend their sympathy and condolences to the Irion Family. They thanked the volunteers for their hard work in finding Naomi and providing closure to the family in the process.

The family will have a hard time enduring the loss, but maybe now they can move on.