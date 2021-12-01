Adele and Oakland A's head for Las Vegas

concert image from Pixabay

Two big stars may be in the future for Las Vegas.

For one, singer/songwriter, Adele, will be joining the long list of accomplished stars with a Las Vegas residency.

And Las Vegas may be adding to it's new professional sports team. First came professional hockey, then pro football, and now it seems Vegas is looking for a baseball team. The Oakland A's look like they'll be the choice team, and they're currently seeking a home.

CNN broke the news about Adele. An excerpt of the full article can be found at this link. Here are the highlights:

Adele announced on Tuesday that she'll begin a Las Vegas concert residency in January at the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel. Titled "Weekends With Adele," she'll perform two shows a weekend from Jan. 21 - April 16.

Adele's fourth studio album, "30," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week and is already the top selling album in the US of 2021, according to MRC data reported by Billboard.

The Colosseum has a crowd capacity of 4,100 and has been the residency home of Celine Dion, Elton John, Bette Midler, Cher, Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart and more.

Presale tickets for the shows will be only be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan beginning Tuesday.

***

As for the baseball team, the full article may be found here, as reported by Matthew Seeman of KSNV, and the highlights are below.

The Oakland Athletics are interested in the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip as a possible site for a baseball stadium if the team relocates to Southern Nevada, according to a new report.

CNBC's Contessa Brewer reported Wednesday that other sites under consideration are owned by Wynn Resorts and Caesars Entertainment.

Brewer said the Caesars location was out of the running, however.

For any project to move forward, Bally's would have to accept a bid from the team and there would have to be a public-private financing plan for a stadium, according to Brewer.

The A's have openly explored Las Vegas for potential relocation this year amid ongoing negotiations for a new baseball stadium on the East Bay waterfront.

While the team has not discussed what specific sites are under consideration, a survey sent to Las Vegas Aviators fans last month noted that a stadium "is envisioned to be located on or near the Las Vegas Strip."

Bally's Corporation announced in April that it agreed to purchase the Tropicana from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., or GLPI.

Under the agreement, Bally's would own the non-land assets and lease the land underlying the property from GLPI. That deal was expected to close early next year.

Bally's declined to comment on CNBC's report Wednesday. GLPI did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.