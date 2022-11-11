Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.

The credential was awarded to Propelo under the Trust Service Principles (TSP) and Criteria framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

After undergoing an extensive certification process, the company remains committed to protecting its enterprise-level clientele, and their most crucial data, while excited to move forward as “the future of engineering excellence.”

Propelo is "quickly becoming a vital management tool" in the eyes of its users.

"We're pleased to now have this certification, as it increases confidence in a platform that all of our customers have already learned they can trust," states the Founder and CEO of Propelo, Nishant Doshi. "We went through a strong audit process on behalf of our customers,” he continues, “to assure them that we're committed to the continued security of their data and ongoing success of their businesses."

Propelo uses a secure, multi-tenant architecture to host its software-as-a-solution (SaaS) platform, further reinforcing the idea that safety, security, confidentiality and availability are paramount when it comes to visualizing a data-intelligent enterprise network.

Armanino is an independent auditor and one of the nation’s top 25 most prominent firms in accounting, consulting and technology. After meticulous auditing procedures, the company verified that Propelo indeed met these Trust Services Principles (TSP) and that it should be awarded with industry-leading certification from the AICPA.

Propelo was evaluated on its:

Structural and operational integrity of service-level controls

Operational ability and effectiveness

Data integrity and accuracy

Protocols and security measures

Access control and confidentiality

Functionality and suitability of the platform

How well is sensitive data stored, handled and transmitted

"Propelo is built using 'Secure by Design' principles to empower employees and security teams while maintaining the security and confidentiality of our customer's data," said Megha Tamvada, VP of Products at Propelo.

"SOC 2 Type II observes controls over a longer period, demonstrating a consistent security posture rather than at just a specific point in time," he continues. "Propelo makes all efforts to prioritize information security, availability and confidentiality."

While the company itself doesn’t actually store or extract data from its clients directly, it prides itself on maintaining a safe and hygienic platform where customers can feel at ease knowing their private and sensitive data is away from prying eyes. To do so, Propelo only accesses metadata pulled from select DevOps tools found within the developer stack.

This data is further encrypted away from intercepted parties both at rest and in transit.

The company will continue to focus its efforts on improving its flagship engineering excellence product, hiring top talent for its engineering and business functions and securing both physical and logical access to any confidential data, both internal and customer-related.

Propelo regularly conducts security testing and analysis procedures in order to ensure that customers are protected at all times. In fact, some of which include:

Penetration Testing

Bug Bounty Program

Vulnerability Scanning

Source Code Composition Analysis

Static Application Security Testing

Dynamic Application Security Testing

Why Is SOC-2 Type II Compliance Important For Businesses?

SOC-2 Type II is a security framework that specifies how organizations should protect customer data from unauthorized access, security incidents and other vulnerabilities. Organizational compliance is determined through a series of tests, reporting and independent audits over six months to a year.

A SOC-2 Type II assessment generally offers evidence that an organization is implementing the security controls they say they are and that those controls are working correctly to protect sensitive data.

Most large-scale organizations consider it to be of the utmost importance when doing business with third-party data providers or engineering-based organizations. They want to know that not only is their data safe, but so is their customers' data.

In order to be SOC-2 Type II certified, platforms must be tested and proven credible by a leading authority firm or organization. This ultimately gives credence to the third party and encourages long-standing relationships that stand the test of time.

We live in a world that’s propelled by data, and businesses that leverage this data find themselves at an advantage when it comes to protecting proprietary tools and processes, the seamless execution of business goals and strategies, continued improvements to development processes and the creativity that stems from eliminating factors that ignite unnecessary stress.

Many top engineering leaders have moved on from static dashboards to platforms that offer automated real-time insight, realizing that data ultimately drives companies to success.

There’s a reason the global data discovery market is poised to hit $20.03 billion by 2030 — or that the DevOps industry is set to be valued at $57.90 billion during this same period of time — that the enterprise data management market will reach all-time highs of $265.68 billion and that enterprise software soars to more than $625 billion.

The most undervalued asset of any company is probably the most vital asset — and one that frequently goes neglected.

Improving your engineering team means improving the core of your business. “Engineering teams are one of the most important sources of rocket fuel for a company,” states Dan Nguyen-Huu, Partner at Decibel Partners.

Who Is Propelo?

Propelo Inc. (formerly LevelOps Inc.) is an engineering excellence platform designed explicitly with the enterprise customer in mind. Propelo analyzes data from just about every popular DevOps tool on the market, providing engineering leaders with the missing insights they need to successfully run an enterprise-level business.

Using smart workflow automation and engineering prowess to provide insightful data to large-scale businesses that operate in the enterprise arena, Propelo is bridging the gap between artificial intelligence (AI), machine-learning-powered analytics and no-code robotic process automation (RPA) to increase developer productivity and improve the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) from top to finish.

Empowering engineering leaders to find a better way, Propelo maps out and reintroduces existing software development pipelines while helping them to make stronger, more informed decisions — with a heightened sense of confidence and impeccable level of accuracy.

A highly intuitive software-as-a-solution (SaaS) tool, Propelo quickly integrates with over 40 different SDLC tools, including Jira, GitHub, Azure DevOps and Jenkins, to compute DORA and over 100 other insightful metrics within just days of deployment.

How This Solution Is Changing The Face Of Software Development Forever

"Increasing engineering productivity has become a C-Suite priority in most enterprises today. And this requires new thinking and a holistic end-to-end data-led approach,” points out Naveen Zutshi, CIO of Databricks and member of the Board at Propelo.

Propelo’s innovative dashboard highlights the performance of the engineering teams within the organization — helping users turn key data points into something much more actionable.

By analyzing the engineering dynamic, Propelo can help teams improve by:

Uncovering hidden bottlenecks

Discovering ways to speed up software delivery processes

Increasing developer happiness and productivity

Creating transparencies and encouraging communication

Reducing developer burnout and facilitating collaboration

Strengthening security and tooling mechanisms

Benchmarking the team’s progress across various projects and scenarios

Identifying possible risks and encouraging early mitigation

Managing ticketing, issues and backlog

Tightening project timelines and preventing unwanted creep

Lessening cognitive overload with data backed by engineering intelligence

Visualizing software and business intelligence so it can be used to develop strategy

In essence, Propelo points out the enterprise’s strengths while highlighting its weaknesses, missed opportunities and potential threats, using not only DORA but more than 100 more holistic, on-screen metrics.

Software is being developed much quicker. As a result, teams are growing to be much more robust. And the level of quality is dramatically increasing for companies who’ve already adopted this platform.

According to Doshi, "Propelo has seen massive traction in the enterprise market segment.”

Propelo continues to correlate and analyze data from siloed DevOps tools to provide deep real-time engineering metrics and insight to address the top concerns of engineering leaders today.

Propelo's SaaS dashboard is currently hosted within the Google Cloud platform. Using Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC), Propelo clients can restrict access to specific metrics, dashboards and datasets. And apply access policies across organizational boundaries, levels of the corporate hierarchy, job function and team definitions.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is required for all product logins, and both SAML/SSO are also supported. These, coupled with detailed audit logs of user logins and other key events, strengthen data integrity and security.

Propelo is purpose-built, meaning its sole purpose was to address the data challenges found in engineering by becoming a highly sophisticated mechanism to manage an ever-growing list of data complexities, including analyzing data sets, juggling a multitude of resources, and maintaining data hygiene on a daily basis — while guiding developers to work more productively and more securely over time.

And with tools like this, we’re only left to wonder — “What’s next for engineering excellence?”

For more about how Propelo is increasing developer productivity, visit https://www.propelo.ai.