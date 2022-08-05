The Heroes League Game Day Incentivizes Learning Through Shared Experiences And Competitive Game Play

SUMMARY:

Heroes league was designed to ignite a growing interest in technology, business and the skilled trades in students grades Kindergarten through 6th — encouraging them to learn and adopt 21st century skills through mindful gamification.

Algorithms in the game calculate certain spaced rehearsal intervals — meaning the platform will grow and evolve at the skill level of each student, personalizing each experience and encouraging students to deep-dive into subject matter.

Heroes League Game Day acts as a critical liaison in building a bridge between government, business and community — tearing down walls in communication and allowing parents to have a louder voice in what their children are consuming.

The Heroes League platform promotes empirical learning through student empowerment, ultimately becoming a simulator for what the world will look like as the student graduates high school.

Large corporations have taken an interest in this platform, because this is their chance to create the ideal candidates, starting in elementary. Through exclusive training, workforce and curriculum development, businesses can play a major hand in the success of each student.

Businesses are creating content relevant to business, empowerment and even health and wellness, providing each student with a solid foundation and exposure to new skills.

No longer a pilot program, the Heroes League Game Day is entering the final quarter of its most recent statewide competition before officially launching to the rest of the state, October 1, 2022.

It’s like the Spelling Bee, Geobee and Mathalon combined.

Imagine a platform built to self-motivate our youngest generation — one that encourages them to learn and adopt 21st century skills through mindful gamification.

Now, imagine a platform with the ability to turn the most disadvantaged students into a new league of extraordinary elementary achievers — a platform where they’ll learn life’s most critical skills and are driven towards unshakable social, academic and economic success.

Founded in 2012, the Heroes League Game Day was created to help all students become the best versions of themselves and the greatest contributors to society. The platform was designed for students grades Kindergarten through 6th — students, destined to make a difference within their homes, their community and their government — starting with what’s inside — and to build a growing interest in technology, business and the skilled trades.

Parents, teachers, businesses and community leaders join forces to create unparalleled learning experiences, playing their part in the development of highly interactive skills-based content meant to prepare our young entrepreneurs for the future of work.

Think of popular games like Minecraft, Roblox, Animal Jam and Prodigy. They’re all beloved by our children — but realize these come with restrictions. They’re fun, engaging and educational at best. But, their subject matter is limited, and they’re not compatible on all devices.

With Heroes League, it’s always “Game Day” for more than 2.7 million children across the state of Ohio. Our children are competing against one another, collaborating with their classmates, earning actual certification and then applying those skills to businesses of their own. In fact, large corporations have taken an interest in this platform, because this is their chance to create the ideal candidates, starting in elementary.

Gamification Nurtures The Learning Experience

It’s no secret, gamification has been proven to nurture the learning experiences. Social, academic and economic success depends on so much more than just developing book smarts. Children need to understand why they’re learning certain course material and how it can be applied to real world scenarios.

Per the International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education, regular gamification increases learning retention by 12.23% and overall performance by 7.03% . In fact, when it comes to early childhood development, gamification can prevent up to 39% of the learning loss that takes place during summer months.

By encouraging our children to think critically, it becomes part of the fabric that molds them. They’re not just learning math or science, for example – they’re learning how to apply it.

In Heroes League Game Day, they’re sent on missions to gather valuable resources, to build their own communities and grow thriving businesses — based on content created by actual businesses. They’ll need to understand in-game sales to turn better profits. They’ll need to adopt better communication skills for their worlds to function. And if they want to win more races, they’ll build faster cars using physics, math, engineering and science.

These STEM-centric quests promote professional, academic and socioemotional learning.

To progress through each mission, they’ll gain a sense of mastery – relearning previous course material and how this material correlates to real-life. Applied to in-game objectives, students will find rank amongst their peers and will collaborate to earn new skills-based achievements.

Their confidence will grow as they gain a certain clout, respect and recognition. They’ll be faced with disastrous scenarios and forced to think critically when they come face-to-face with their nemesis. They’ll manage distractions through improved character development, build better teams and lead through influence in an ever-growing world and a global society.

On top of this, students will practice responsible decision-making, such as developing good habits, setting goals and solving complex problems, independently and without the need of outside help. They’ll gain self-awareness through social and emotional skill-building. And they’ll be encouraged to make all the right decisions, without letting negative emotions get in their way.

The game itself is quite intuitive. Learning time will be extended on an individual basis. Algorithms in the game calculate certain spaced rehearsal intervals – meaning the platform will grow and evolve at the skill level of each student. This provides our children with personalized experiences, encouraging them to deep-dive into subject matter by introducing the greater picture.

Joining Forces To Create Something Legendary

Communities benefit from having a more functional workforce, heightened family support and a thriving school district.

In a real-world classroom setting, teachers are forced to choose between helping students who are struggling and challenging those who far exceed their expectations. As classroom aptitude falls, so does the reputation of the school and even the district.

At home, parents may not be able to supplement their learning. In low-income households, parents may work more than one job just to make ends meet. Some children find that time is split between their home and other members of the family. So keeping up with their academic progress can sometimes be overwhelming.

Students in these regions often score lower on their assessments. And it’s often the districts with the lowest scores who depend most on state and federal funding.

“Even more disheartening,” explains a spokesperson at the Heroes League Game Day, “Millions of students are on a relentless track to becoming generational liabilities rather than thriving assets contributing to society.”

And the truth is, no one wants to see these children fall victim or prey to society. Parents only want the best for their children — and so does the community.

Lawmakers want to do more for our students. There’s plenty of funding. In fact, several grants go unused each and every year. But, they have to choose where it’s allocated, where it makes the most sense.

Programs like the Heroes League Game Day help these schools maintain their eligibility. They want to do more to cultivate an environment for young entrepreneurs and so they’ve teamed up with the State of Ohio to do just that.

What lawmakers love most about this hybrid learning platform is that it delivers a true “total community” solution, where schools, students, parents, businesses and local governments can come together on behalf of great causes and with similar interests — to build the economy and create influence.

Heroes League Game Day acts as a critical liaison in building a bridge between government, business and community — tearing down walls in communication and allowing parents to have a louder voice in what their children are consuming.

The Heroes League Welcomes The Greatest Minds From The Worlds Of Government, Business And Leadership

The Heroes League platform promotes empirical learning through student empowerment. It’s in this sense, that the Heroes League Game Day platform becomes a simulator for what the world will look like as the student graduates high school.

Students will learn how to produce wealth, whether they go straight into the workforce or attend trade school and college. These lessons transfer to real-world experiences, as the skills are adopted and hardwired within their systems.

The truth is, businesses look to our youth as the greatest representation of tomorrow’s new brand of leadership. They’re ready to take on a more significant role in what it takes to develop it. Our schools, our curriculums — they want a hand in shaping it. They see value in literally “raising up” future leadership from elementary and through to employment.

Through exclusive training, workforce and curriculum development, businesses can play a major hand in the success of each student. Through active mentorship and influence, they’ll develop good character. By rewarding each success, they’ll lend greater motivation.

Businesses are playing their hand in creating content relevant to business, empowerment and even health and wellness. To date, the company has collaborated with various businesses, nonprofits and corporations, providing each student with a solid foundation and exposure to new skills in:

Entrepreneurship

Starting and operating non-profit organizations

Health, fitness and well-being

Professionalism and character development

Politics and the economy

Civic and financial literacy

The skilled trades and professions

Critical thinking and life skills adaptability

Technology and hardware coding

Environmental and informational literacy

What’s probably the most remarkable thing about Heroes League Game Day is that it levels the “learning field” for students across the board. All students are sure to learn something new, whether they’re accelerating in their studies — or struggling to keep up. Lessons are highly interactive and self-directed based on aptitude and skill.

They can play anytime, anywhere — as long as there’s a solid internet connection. The program was optimized for ChromeOS, allowing all students to take advantage of faster performance and better graphics — whether they’re using their own device or one issued by their school.

Competitive Gameplay Unlocks Undiscovered Talents And Builds Unprecedented Confidence Amongst The Earliest Learner

Competitive gameplay has been proven to unlock undiscovered talents in the earliest of gamers. It can build confidence, self-awareness and an inquisitive spirit.

Embracing the excitement of competitive gameplay, the Heroes League Game Day competition was created for every primary school student, no matter where they’re from, which tools they have at their disposal or how quickly they learn new material.

No longer a pilot program, the Heroes League Game Day is entering the final quarter of its most recent statewide competition before officially launching to the rest of the state.

The next series of Heroes League Game Day events kick off October 1, 2022, welcoming elementary-aged students across Ohio to compete in an eSports-style Top20 Skills competition.

It was created for families, the community and the future of our workforce. It was designed to build interest in technology, education, the skilled trades and government — and was based on the notion that “when kids work hard to excel at something, everyone wins.”

Ohio has become the new Mecca for technology and education. It’s leading the charge toward a new Industrial Revolution – one enriched through early learning experiences and nurtured through gamification.

Students will join forces to crush their competition — together, as one!

They’ll represent their “campus town” in the ultimate battle for local fame, prizes and notoriety, joining forces with classmates to win the ultimate battle — taking home a win for their entire district.

Individual scores are tracked, recognized and rewarded in gameplay. But to take home the big one, they’ll be graded as a team and entered into the contest.

The game itself can be played at home, at school or in the combination of both. Their progress will be tracked, graded and shared with their loved ones. This may include parents, grandparents or anyone else that cares for the students.

Teachers will also be alerted to the students’ progress, and identifiers will point out the students’ strengths, weaknesses and potential areas for concern.

Game Day is upon us — and a new journey awaits elementary-aged students, grades Kindergarten through 6th.

Each school will have a chance at winning a state banner through a bracket-style competition, where they’ll compete for a total of 12 months. Starting on October 1, 2022, a new winner will be chosen every quarter. The State Champion will be selected the following September.

In February, Winchester Trail Elementary School became the very first school to take home the trophy during the 2021 Heroes League Game Day State Championship – and the very first school that can officially hang the state championship banner.

For more about the competition and to sign up to compete in the next Heroes League Game Day event, click here. To learn more about the platform itself, be sure to check out https://www.heroesleaguegameday.com today.

Schools interested in signing their students up for this program may do so by filling out this form. Individual parents and homeschoolers who wish to enroll their students in this yearlong competition should follow this link. Be sure to notate somewhere on the page that you heard about this program through NewsBreak.

