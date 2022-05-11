Business Warrior Combines Marketing And Funding Technology To Advance Local Businesses

Image via SociMarketing/SmallCapVoice

The Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR) was founded in 2014 and has provided game-changing solutions to more than 25,000 under-resourced and under-funded small businesses across the United States, boosting them into local dominance and ultimately fueling their small business growth.

An innovative marketing technology company, Business Warrior has a full suite of data-driven solutions for the organic marketing, advertising and next-generation funding of small to medium sized businesses. Through lead generation, machine learning and native software capabilities, the company has made growth funding and conversion marketing accessible for thousands of small business owners.

For many business owners, it can all be so overwhelming. But with Business Warrior, it’s like they have a whole army behind them.



The Cold-Hearted Truth Of Small Businesses In The United States

Most small businesses will fail within 5 to 7 years of opening their doors, so much so that the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports an average of 20% of small businesses will fail within the first year – 30% by the end of year 2, 50% by year 5.

In one decade, 70% of all new businesses would have failed significantly because most of them were unprepared from the beginning. Another reason why businesses fail is because they fail to become what their consumers need. They’re simply not listening enough and not meeting them where it's most convenient.

Overall, 47% of small businesses will spend less than $10,000 on digital marketing initiatives over their lifetimes. This includes ongoing market research and engagement strategies. Most of these businesses are overwhelmed, overworked and inexperienced in their digital marketing efforts. 47% of small business owners handle these marketing efforts on their own.

Most of them don’t know, or are not sure, if they should spend money on ads – sometimes, they don’t even know how to run a campaign. If they have one, their website isn’t ranking on Google, and it doesn’t have any reviews or testimonials.

Business owners know what they want to do long-term, but they don’t know the steps to get themselves there. Even if they know what needs to be done, they often don’t have the time or resources to invest in the future.

Small Business Owners Are The True Warriors

According to Business Warrior , “Small business owners are the true warriors. They’re committed

to the mission, never backing down, fighting for market dominance, solving problems and changing lives. But you can’t win battles alone,” the company continues. “You need the armor, tools and expertise to dominate your local market and to get more customers consistently.”

Business Warrior simply lays the foundation for online advertising, offering the coaching, analysis and software services that lead small businesses to long-term success. They help businesses rank better in search engines like Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Bing/Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MFST) and teach them ways to boost that web traffic, overall.

According to the company, “Small businesses are up against big competition like never before.” In fact, Business Warrior notes that “small business owners have been struggling, especially in the past two decades. The vast majority fail or go into massive debt just to survive.”

The company elaborates that the reason for this failure isn’t usually a bad product or service – or even negligence – on the side of the small business owner, “These businesses fail because of operational inefficiencies, a lack of capital, and not enough marketing prowess.”

That’s why they’re determined to help small businesses solve each and every one of these challenges.

“Business Warrior is built, owned, and run by passionate entrepreneurs who love the pursuit of growth. We crave the local experience and believe that as much capital as possible should stay close to home.”

Always-On Analytics Breeds More Effective Marketing Results

The company calls attention to their customers’ strengths and weaknesses, acting with great transparency as it points out what may be keeping them from accelerated growth, while also being a line of offense when sending them over the top.

Business Warrior shows businesses how to follow up with leads and to manage their own local listings.

Because most business owners are too busy or might not yet have the funding to hire someone to handle their marketing exclusively, the company makes sure to take care of their customers, opening the portal to success by providing these services itself.

Business Warrior introduces business owners to the foundational steps for maximizing their current advertising return on investment.

Through its proprietary software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Business Warrior Funding platforms, businesses will learn how to raise their Business Warrior Score and how to get more customers by discovering which actions to take. It shows decision-makers where their business is getting the most attention and where the business simply cannot be found. It also identifies mismatched, outdated and possibly conflicting information.

The Business Warrior Score also points out duplicate listings on various platforms, suggesting which type of listing should be prioritized because having more than one listing on a specific platform could easily hinder its performance. Pointing out the best advertising platforms for certain niches, in particular, Business Warrior highlights retargeting interests and provides tips on successful tag management wherever advertising and listings may be.

The platform was also designed to enhance the overall marketing effectiveness while launching and maintaining custom video ad campaigns, as well as internal web and software development.

And then there’s Business Warrior’s new funding solution , which is more than just another small business loan. It’s more than just paying the bills; it’s about fueling growth.

The company stresses checking in with local mom and pop shops because they’re vital to the economy . They’re the cornerstones of our community and the pillars of our existence. Although they compete with big-box retail, it’s their own hard work, blood, sweat and tears that run through our veins and what makes good businesses truly stand out – and part of why Business Warrior made it their mission to see small businesses succeed and to get more funding to those people that really deserve it.

Like the marketing and advertising platform, Business Warrior’s small business funding platform gathers and analyzes both marketing and business data to calculate a Business Warrior Score based on four primary factors, including their advertising readiness, web visibility and how well the company’s presence is optimized and ranks within search engines, their online reputation and both the frequency and accuracy of business listings across the net.

Think of this as the ultimate FICO® Score for business, correlating exotic data with how well a company is doing and giving companies access to the immediate capital they need to unleash their full potential.

So often, when people think they need to find money, it's probably already too late. With flexible, next-generation funding options available in increments between $5,000 and $100,000, businesses are at the helm of their own fingertips.

Strengthened By An Ever-Evolving Business Model, Business Warrior Moves To Set Standards

The U.S. has the largest advertising market in the world and is expected to reach $982.82 billion by 2025 , almost quadrupling from 2020. In 2021, digital advertising made up 51.3% of total ad spending , while eMarketer reports that B2B marketers spent more than $9 billion on digital advertising initiatives in this same period of time.

Somewhere around 25% of marketers have no idea about their conversion rates. But, Business Warrior will cater to just that.

For the last 2 years, Business Warrior has been scaling up operations and development in pursuit of uplisting to a more senior U.S. stock exchange. On April 13, 2022, the company announced the completion of audited financial statements for fiscal years ending in August 31, 2021, and August 31, 2020.

“This is a huge milestone for BZWR, a fully reporting public entity, the growth opportunity and national visibility we need to execute on our long-term strategy,” commented Business Warrior CEO Rhett Doolittle.

The completion of this two-year financial audit supports the Company’s filing of its Form 10 to become a fully reporting entity with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

DISCLAIMER: The author of this article holds stock in one or more of the above companies mentioned above and regularly does her due diligence to understand each of those companies, the markets they serve, their impact on the environment and their individual competitive landscapes. This article is meant to inform and educate. It does not and should not constitute financial advice, as the author believes it is ultimately up to the reader to conduct his or her own analysis before making any investment into any company either now or later.