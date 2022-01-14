With $1.15M from Canadian Federal Government Partner, MITACS, NPEV Readies for Production in Less than 60 Days

Image via geralt on Pixabay

We will soon be entering the next generation of EV charging capabilities as a society.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (NASDAQ: WKSPW), the world's leading manufacturer of tonneau covers for pickup trucks and the creator of the world’s first solar tonneau for electric vehicles, through its subsidiary Terravis Energy Inc., received a $1.15 million grant from MITACS – a nonprofit, national research organization in Canada, supporting industrial and social innovation while partnering with earth-shaking initiatives in industry, academia, and government.

MITACS stands for Mathematics of Information Technology and Complex Systems and was founded in 1999 as a Canadian Network of Centres of Excellence, dedicated to supporting applied and industrial research in mathematical sciences and associated disciplines.

Teaming up with Professor Sheldon Williamson and his research team at the Ontario Tech University (OTU), Worksport was able to provide the MITACs organization with a detailed proposal of its non-parasitic EV charge stations.

To make additional note, the project has been peer-reviewed at this time by globally-recognized experts in the fields of:

Transportation electrification

Power conversion systems

Material characterization for hydrogen fuel cell construction

Hydrogen storage materials and thermal analysis

Battery management systems

Approval for the grant speaks to the technology’s feasibility and garners significant credibility amongst leaders in government, academia, and enterprise technologies. It will also pave the way to additional research opportunities for the natural evolution of Worksport’s non-parasitic electric vehicle (NPEV) fast-charge systems, allowing the technology itself to branch out into many other applications in sustainable electrification and fuel cell technologies.

Why NPEV?

NPEV systems are much safer than any other charging unit on the market. They also charge vehicles much faster than any other charging station on the market.

As consumers, we often hear about scenarios where drivers risk electrocution, using charging stations in wet, flooded or overly saturated environments. There's even been a recent case where a charging station blew up and caught fire as a driver began charging his electric vehicle.

Unlike any other station on the market, NPEVs are truly grid-free – meaning 100% carbon-free, zero emissions, and self-sustainable through Worksport’s proprietary technologies. They are not installed into the ground, meaning there are no electric cables or wires that put the user at risk for electrocution. They can also be moved, which is extremely important in terrains where climate conditions change depending on the time of year.

The Trinity Behind NPEV Receives Federal Backing

The partnership between OTU, Worksport Ltd and its subsidiary, Terravis Energy, introduces cutting-edge innovation, designed specifically for a net-zero emissions world through an upcoming line of green fuel technologies.

“The teams that were put together for this project have decades of R&D expertise in the areas of EV fast charging, battery technology, e-mobility, renewable energy system, and hydrogen fuel cell technology,” states Williamson. “Our teams have been retroactively working on this novel, high power, sustainable, NPEV fast charging solution for the past several months.”

Support from the Canadian Federal Government allows the company and its partnership with OTU to pursue solid enterprise implementation of the NPEV fast-charge systems and will give life to several additional programs over the next two years.

Williamson continues to discuss the importance of this project on the energy sector, “The tasks involved and the potential end results make it a one-of-a-kind project, not only within Canada but also throughout North America. The NPEV fast-charger project will also, without a doubt, position Canada at the forefront of e-mobility and smart grid development. We look forward to the first fully functional system demonstration at OTU within the next couple of months.’

A 50-kW prototype of the NPEV fast-charging system demonstrates just how powerful these units are and how they will disrupt the electric vehicle (EV) industry in general.

"The NPEV fast charger project will also, without a doubt, position Canada at the forefront of e-mobility and smart grid development. We look forward to the first fully functional system demonstration at OTU within the next couple of months," said Prof. Williamson.

“The tasks involved and the potential end results make this a one-of-a kind project not only within Canada but also throughout North America,” he continues, “as well as positioning us at the forefront of e-mobility with our NPEV fast charger system that will be demonstrated in just a couple months! We can't wait to see progress on such an important initiative."

Canada Will Be the First to Experience NPEV in All Its Glory

Canada is set to lead the way in integrating electric vehicles with smart grids. Early adopters have already requested a number of fast-charge systems. As the successful conclusion of Phase-1 comes to an end, several Canadian businesses have already begun counting down with less than 60 days left until the start of production. As orders are fulfilled, manpower will be added to supply scalable, incoming demand.

Early adopters have already requested a number of fast-charge systems. As the successful conclusion of Phase-1 comes to an end, several Canadian businesses have already begun counting down with less than 60 days left until the start of production. As orders are fulfilled, manpower will be added to supply scalable, incoming demand.

“We have been working very hard in making the NPEV a reality, and very soon, we will be able to demonstrate its true potential. This is just the first step in this two-year, multimillion-dollar partnership with OTU, which will see R&D efforts from Worksport subsidiary, Terravis Energy, bring to market some very exciting and innovative products specifically designed to achieve net-zero emissions and make sustainability a way of life,” discussed Lorenzo H. Rossi, CEO of Terravis Energy.

Forward-Looking

The partnership will continue to bring forward exciting new products, such as batteries that can store renewable energies, using both solar and hydrogen power to fuel our everyday way of life. This spring, in addition to its upcoming line of NPEV fast-charging stations, Worksport will be releasing TerraVis SOLIS, microgrid and COR battery products, allowing its users to work smarter, play harder and manage emergencies with the greatest of ease.

Worksport and its subsidiaries design, develop, manufacture and deploy a wide range of products, including industrial and solar tonneau covers, portable energy storage and NP (non-parasitic) hydrogen-based, true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy and automotive industries.

The company is focused on providing the world with quality energy alternatives, integrating proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), non-parasitic fuel infrastructure and hydrogen-based technologies – so that we genuinely inherit the earth from our ancestors and don’t steal it from our children.