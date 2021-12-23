Surge Battery Metals Inc. Prepares for EV Boom, Continues Opportunities for Mineral Exploration, Partnership

Image via Surge Battery Metals, Inc.

In order to create a more sustainable future, a number of world leaders came together with a plan to phase out the sale of newly manufactured, gas-powered vehicles by the beginning of 2030. Some have even taken it a step further, developing plans that would make it virtually impossible to fuel gas-powered engines as early as 2050.

Adding emphasis to a zero-carbon environment, the shift towards electrification will be met with an urgent sense of eminence – and a final revolution for everything “EV.”

What’s So Sacred About What Goes into a Battery?

Battery companies are on the search to find the right materials to power each new vehicle prior to hitting the markets. Regardless of features and availability, in-demand materials can lead to a real scarcity in battery metals.

Lithium, for example, is the 25th most abundant element on Earth’s surface. But, the reality is that unless it’s mined in an area where there are plenty of reserves, the task of extracting lithium would be too daunting to consider. So while it’s technically in abundance and can be found everywhere, it’s still considered scarce and designated as a premium commodity in the electric car business .

Lithium markets were previously oversupplied and lagging in investments. However, new demands could result in shortages of the key raw material for batteries as EV demand surges.

Since 2010, the price for lithium-ion batteries fell more than 89%, making EVs more affordable to the average consumer. In 2020, EV sales began breaking records, as the trend in EV ownership was said to increase more than 40% year-over-year.

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) is a major catalyst in the electric vehicle market. It’s the key ingredient in mainstream battery development and essential in powering today’s technology. Lithium is popular because of its high-energy density and ability to recharge over time.

Each battery can hold up to 150 watt-hours (WH) of energy per kilogram (kg) compared to nickel-metal hydride batteries at 60-70WH/kg and lead-acid batteries at 25WH/kg.

Lithium batteries have a lower discharge rate than other batteries in their class, losing about 5% of their charge in a month, compared to nickel-cadmium (NiMH), which tend to lose upwards of 20% of charge over the same period. But, according to Battery Universe , “Nicad batteries are good for working in extreme environments, such as cold or hot weather. They also have a longer life cycle than NiMH or Li-ion, with about 700-1000 life cycles. As a result, they are very robust for high output deep discharge applications.”

At the same time, nickel makes up as much as 80% of the material that goes into EV batteries.

The United States recently added nickel and zinc to its critical minerals list. These materials are now deemed critical in the future of the U.S. economy, global technologies and the companies that use such minerals for production.

Graphite, copper, cobalt, manganese and silver are among other materials used to develop lithium-ion batteries for a broad range of applications, including portable electronics, laptop computers, mobile phones, power tools and EV batteries.

Some of these metals are also used in the production of standalone battery types, as mentioned above, and in the creation of most electric vehicle chargers out on the market – a market that’s currently plagued with supply chain shortages, the lack of material availability, mounting pressure from ESG regulators and the permission to mine in mineral-rich territories.

Despite the current ongoing turbulence and volatility of Wall St., the electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to soar.

By 2030, more than 145 million electric cars, buses, vans and freightliners expect to hit the public roadways. Not included in this mix is the multi-billion-dollar electric UTV industry, which is now considered one of the fastest-growing EV sectors globally – estimated by Yahoo! Finance to grow to $9 billion by 2025, while the entire electric vehicle market reaches more than $396.9 billion by 2028.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the number of electric vehicles is expected to increase from 5 million units in 2021 to 140 million units by 2030. Electric public transportation is also shifting the market, globally, with companies, such as California-based Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA), Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (TPE: 2354), Switch Mobility, Ltd. (NYSE: SWCH) and Ashok Leyland Ltd (NSE: ASHOKLEY), unveiling entire lines of electric buses and contributing to a 22% increase in commercial EV adoption by the public.

Electric vehicles now make up 7% of the global passenger vehicle market – up 2.8% since 2019 .

A report by ReGlobal discloses that “ automakers have collectively committed to selling around 40 million EVs per year by 2030, and automakers with planned phase-outs of combustion engines now account for 27% of the global auto market.”

Forecasts expect a commercial fleet of zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) to hit 677 million vehicles by 2040.

Per ReGlobal, in 2019, this forecast called for just 495 million ZEVs on the road in 2040. The latest outlook sees passenger ZEVs making up 39% of the 2040 passenger vehicle fleet, up from 26% in the 2019 report.

To make things a bit interesting, ReGlobal notes that “commercial ZEVs hit almost 24% of the total projected 2040 commercial fleet in EVO 2021, up from 19% in 2019,” sending the 2040 ZEV fleet share from 25% in 2019 to 36% in 2021.

Thus, the demand for rare battery materials is only going to increase… and the reason why battery metal exploration even exists.

Meet Surge Battery Metals Inc. – an ESG-friendly company mining for a cleaner and more prosperous future.

Leading mineral exploration companies target areas where battery materials can be found in nature. Headquartered in the heart of Vancouver, Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI)( OTCQB: NILIF) is a mineral and materials exploration company that scouts out and secures prime locations in mining-friendly jurisdictions, where the necessary materials can later be mined for future electrification.

Focused on battery metals that will advance the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), Surge’s mission is to create a much cleaner world while building new industries. In addition, the company wants to zero in on sustainability, exploring the use of only those battery metals that demonstrate a rapid demand and are positioned to outperform in the market. To do so, the company is creating secure, domestic supply chain solutions for North American automakers and battery manufacturers.

In every project the company undertakes, Surge Battery Metals takes the necessary steps to cut back on carbon-heavy, greenhouse gas emissions at all stages of production – from underground ore mining to processing and refining.

Given the rising prices for lithium, nickel and copper, and an enlarging gap between

supply and demand, Surge has recently begun its aggressive plans for exploration. The company currently has four major exploration projects in the works.

Two are located near the Tesla Gigafactory, a lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle component factory in Storey County, Nevada (USA). The other two other locations in the more mineral-rich areas of British Columbia (Canada).

What makes Surge different from its competitors?

Surge Battery Metals has a passion for achieving great economic prosperity without compromising the environment, stakeholders or local communities in the process. With a strong economic policy in place, the company can reduce its environmental footprint while promoting self-governance as a way to accelerate towards a greener, more carbon-free future.

The company does not condone unfair or unethical labor practices. Instead, the company bases its principles on accountability and transparency, building and cultivating solid relationships within the communities it operates – and extending opportunities to those within those communities in support of the local economy. On the same accord, the company has developed a procurement strategy in which it sources goods and services from local and nearby businesses.

Part of why Surge has been successful is due to the unconditional and undying respect it has for the indigenous people and the harmonious working relationship they have built – to the point of becoming the largest private-sector employer of indigenous people in Canada.

An Internal Look at Surge Battery Metals and How the Company Operates

British Columbia has the largest concentration of exploration companies and mining professionals in the world, thanks to mining-friendly regulations, stable political environments and carbon-neutral hydroelectricity.

Located in a top-ranked mining jurisdiction, Surge’s interests are close to most other mining districts in the area and ranked 3rd best in the world by the Mining Journal in 2017.

“Northern Vancouver Island has had a strong history of mineral exploration and mining, but it remains relatively under-explored, meaning there is plenty of blue-sky potential for today’s mining companies. Surge management sees strong potential for the exploration and discovery of an attractive mineral deposit in this environment. I believe we can greatly expand on the known mineral resource at the Caledonia property. The potential of the area is exciting for me personally, and we believe for our investors as well,” states Greg Reimer, Surge president and CEO.

In 2021, Surge completed its fall exploration program at the Caledonia Copper-Silver Project in Northern Vancouver Island. This project is located about 9 miles southwest of Port Hardy, British Columbia and in the Nanaimo Mining District of the northern Vancouver Island.

The company entered into a joint venture relationship between Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), the world’s largest producer of copper metals, and Northisle Copper and Gold Inc (CVE: NCX). Through this deal, Freeport-McMoRan would earn up to 65% with CAD$24 million in exploration expenditures over the next seven years.

The area 4 miles near Caledonia has held claims in the past to extract more than 345 million metric tonnes of copper, gold, silver and molybdenum. During its prime operating period, the Island Copper mine was Canada’s third-largest copper producer.

COPPER PROJECT: CALEDONIA

This property is located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island, south of Port Hardy, B.C., and adjacent to the joint venture partnership between Freeport-McMoRan and Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. There are seven mineral claims spread across a 1,741-hectare region.

Surge Battery Metals has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in those seven mineral claims, known as the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell.

In 2022, a percussion drill program will more closely define and identify the resources available through bulk sampling of an open cut. In addition, trenching, surface exploration, drone magnetic surveys, backpack drilling and other exploration activities will be carried out to support drilling and trenching, such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting and geological mapping.

The company estimates these projects will include exploration expenditures over the fall and early winter of 2022, with additional mining exploration work scheduled for the spring-summer season of 2023. Analyzing the results from the 2021 and 2022 work programs will allow Surge management to plan the 2023 work program leading into the spring of calendar year 2023.

NICKEL PROJECT: HN4 & N100 NICKEL GROUPS

The Surge BC Nickel Exploration Project consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of six mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (HN4) covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project and the Mitchell Range area (N100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia.

“The Hard Nickel area is worthy of phased, systematic exploration programs designed and implemented to delineate areas with known or high probability metallic nickel mineralization, and to discover new areas of similar mineralization,” reports Surge.

“The HN4 Nickel Groups’ exploration targets are bordering, or in close proximity to, FPX Nickel Corp.’s Decar Project, where their potentially carbon-neutral Baptiste deposit has recently been confirmed as one of the world’s most robust large-scale nickel projects. Metallic mineralization of these projects includes nickel, cobalt and chromium.”

The company recently confirmed a significant new nickel discovery through the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX).

According to President and CEO Greg Reimer, “The company has decided to partner with Nickel Rock Resources on these properties because we believe that these mineral claims are of a high value to our shareholders. The joint venture with a credible exploration partner in the region is extremely valuable, in addition to the work being done by nearby FPX Nickel Corp on the world-renowned Baptiste Nickel Deposit. By doing so, we have the ability to extract some immediate value from these claims, improve our working capital position, focus our exploration efforts and continue to draw shareholder value.

Currently, Surge has over CAD$4 million in working capital, leaving significant room for a 2022 future work program.”

The N100 Nickel Groups has confirmed elevated nickel, cobalt and chromium values in rocks and stream sediments, and documented the presence of awaruite – a naturally occurring alloy of iron and nickel that was first discovered in the area in 1983.

The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes, including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost-saving advantages. Overall, awaruite itself is very important in manufacturing environmentally-friendly EV batteries.

According to Surge Battery Metals, “The awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project ‘Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC,’ scheduled for completion in early 2021.”

A preliminary assessment report was published in late 2020.

The company notes that “One of the key items from the report was ‘the use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink.’

There appears to be a steady uptrend in commodity spot-pricing for nickel, as world stockpiles have been on the downtrend.

A report by Surge Battery Metals claims that “EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries, as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV’s to travel greater distances.” It continues, “One such company is Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), the world’s leading EV manufacturer. Tesla’s production target is 20M cars by 2030, and Tesla’s Founder, Elon Musk, stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally-friendly ways of mining,” citing an article by Reuters on September 11, 2020.

The Hard Nickel 4 property is immediately adjacent and southeast of the FPX Nickel Baptiste Deposit and consists of mineral claims held originally by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (CVE: NICL)(now a 20% interest holder in the project). The exploration stage project is in the Takla Lake area of central British Columbia, partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.’s Decar Nickel Project.

To add to this conversation, it’s said that nickel-cobalt mineralization has not been well-explored, but the presence of awaruite has been very well documented. Geologist Ms. Ursula Mowat completed a preliminary fieldwork program over the Nickel 100 claim group area in 2004. She confirmed the presence of elevated nickel, cobalt and chromium values in rocks and stream sediments.

In 2015, she became the recipient of the H.H. “Spud” Huestis Award for Excellence in Prospecting and Mineral Exploration, as granted by the Association of Mineral Exploration in British Columbia by the AME BC – a very large and successful industry association, representing the mineral exploration industry across the region.

BRITISH COLUMBIA NICKEL PROJECTS

According to the USGS, “The United States relies on refined nickel imports for around half of its annual consumption.” In fact, the top three nickel suppliers in 2020 were Canada, which provided 42% of the total supply, Norway at 10% and Finland at 9%.

Because of a broken supply chain in North America, battery-grade nickel is in high d

emand due to its unique ability to power lithium-ion batteries in EVs, and any tariffs or restrictions placed on such materials would pose a serious supply chain risk for global battery manufacturing.

LITHIUM PROJECT: NORTHERN NEVADA AND SAN EMIDIO DESERT LITHIUM PROJECTS

The world-class mining region of Nevada is home to America’s only current lithium production and one of the country’s largest lithium deposits while being ideally positioned to supply domestic and Asian markets. It has mining-friendly regulations, stable political environment. This area was ranked the 3rd best globally by the Fraser Institute in 2019.

This area has been producing lithium since 1966.

Surge Battery Metals owns a 100% interest in 95 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range, southeast of Jackpot, Nevada and north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package.

The company acquired 38 additional material claims in June of 2021.

On this matter, Reimer states that “Nevada is well known for its lithium projects and lithium potential in both brine and clay-based mineral deposits. We are very excited to have found some prospectifindin Nevada that shows some geological promise and strong initial lithium readings. Nevada is an area of focus for several mineral exploration companies, including lithium producer Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) and several prolific lithium explorers like Pure Energy Minerals (TSXV: PE) and Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP). Over time, the Company is planning an additional staking program in the region to strategically add to our land position. This new staking program will target known sedimentary horizons with potential for lithium-bearing clay deposits.”

The company points out that “Mapping has identified regional rocks as being of similar age and composition as the McDermitt Tuff that hosts Lithium America’s Thacker Pass lithium deposit, as being one of America’s largest lithium deposits.”

The San Emidio Desert Lithium Project consists of more than 60 mineral claims comprising a total of 4,800 acres and is located in the San Emidio Desert.

The San Emidio Valley is home to a large and long-lived geothermal system that is still active with seismic and volcanic activity. The target of this early-stage exploration project is a lithium-rich brine deposit, similar to those at Clayton Valley, Nevada and similar other producing deposits in Chile and Argentina.

These lithium-rich brines are thought to be the product of the evaporative concentration of dissolved lithium leached from volcanic ash either by weathering or geothermal fluids.

The project area was first identified in the public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow-up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

As announced on Sept 30, 2021, the company is also in the process of earning an undivided 80% interest in the San Emidio Desert Lithium Project, located 60 miles Northeast of Reno, Nevada, from Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM).

The Surge Battery Metals Northern Nevada Lithium Project is an early-stage project with only limited stream sediment and rock chip sampling accomplished to date.

Initial Exploration Plans are to initiate a grid soil survey and general geologic mapping to identify the favorable horizons for drill testing in 2022. Following this work, additional geophysical assays and sampling will be performed to identify likely drill targets for deeper lithium extraction testing.

The company aims to have both phases of the project completed over the spring and summer of 2022. Once all the data from this program is compiled and added to a newly expanded database, drill target selection is set to commence. The exploration team will then assess the results of Phase 1 and Phase 2 to make any necessary plans for exploration during Q4 2022.

The Family Behind Surge Battery Metals

The company’s all-star team of executives has been hand-picked, groomed and paired with an even more strategic team of advisors with the know-how to grow and rapidly sustain the business from concept and ideation through to execution.

Some of the brightest minds have come together to form what is known as Surge Battery Metals, Inc. from their backgrounds in:

Energy

Administration

Mining

Geosciences

Operations

Business strategy

Marketing

Finance

Capital markets.

The team of expert advisers brings the company an added advantage, securing and leveraging the development of resources on behalf of the various international exploration projects, as well as through the successful navigation of regulations thereof.

Greg Reimer, President and CEO

President and CEO Greg Reimer is the former EVP of BC Hydro’s Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Business Group, where he was key in the major overhaul and transformation of the existing electric grid. His expertise led the strategic, multi-year modernization project to many significant operational improvements, including the added efficiency, optimal performance, heightened safety and increased reliability required for growing customer expectations.

It is to be noted that BC Hydro is Canada’s third-largest electric utility company with $5.7 billion in annual revenues and 32 hydroelectric facilities across the country.

As a senior-level executive with the company, Reimer was responsible for more than 2,300 employees, constantly involved in the high-level design, build-out and maintenance operations for both systems and assets that served more than four million customers countrywide. In addition, he oversaw more than $580M in annual capital investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure and $325M in annual operating and maintenance expenditures.

Dedicating more than 26 years of his career to the public sector, his experience has led him to “greener” pastures as he transitions away from fossil fuels and into a world of clean energy.

Konstantin Lichtenwald, CFO

Konstantin Lichtenwald is the co-founder of Zeus Capital Ltd, where he specializes in corporate finance and valuations and the taxation and financial reporting of both large, public commodity resource companies and small businesses alike. In addition, he provides sound consultation and accounting services to those in need. Before creating Zeus Capital, Lichtenwald worked within the Assurance Department at Ernst & Young GmbH, Germany, one of the most prestigious banks located in Europe.

Bill Macdonald, Director

Director William Macdonald is a securities and corporate finance lawyer who has and continues to serve as both a director and/or officer for several publicly-traded companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges. He also serves as the acting Chairman of the Board for the BC Canucks Autism Network -- a non-profit organization that provides recreation and social programs for individuals and their families living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Macdonald has been a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since February 1998 and a member of the New York State Bar since February 2002.

Gordon Jung, Director

Gordon Jung is an operations connoisseur with over 35 years of expertise in retail, merchandising, marketing and product development. At the Overwaitea Food Group, he mastered the ropes as a regional manager for ten retail stores before earning the role of senior category development manager, where he’s credited with achieving double-digit growth for the organization, developing an aisle of international foods from around the world.

Jung specializes in strategic planning and the development of new opportunities, driving revenue growth, procurement and product marketing. His Save-On loyalty card program garnered over 2 million cardholders, as he improved the group's overall position in competitive markets. Jung served on Copper Creek’s Board of Directors and was a member of the Audit Committee for over 17 years, acting as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer from 2009 to 2010.

Robert Culbert, Director

Bob Culbert is a professional engineer with over three decades of expertise in international projects and business operations. His experience stems predominantly from operations in West Africa, Southeast Asia and the Indian Sub-Continent.

Over the years, he served as president at a Vancouver-based land resource and environmental consulting agency, as well as at an interior BC ski resort. During this time, Culbert became a partner in acquiring and syndicating a large residential real estate portfolio in western Canada.

In the past decade, he served as both an officer and director for several junior resource exploration and development companies and concurrently serves as a director of Carlin Gold Corporation in the present day.

Tina Whyte, Corporate Secretary

Tina Whyte exhibits more than 20 years of sophistication as a corporate secretary in the securities industry. Her expertise spans into areas of corporate governance, continuous disclosure, financing transactions and regulatory filings and compliance. In the past, she’s held positions with other publicly listed and traded companies while excelling in the areas of diplomacy and organized behavior.

Bill Morton, MSc. P.GEO, Geological Advisor

For over 40 years, Bill Morton has specialized in geological research with great expertise in geoscience and mining. He’s spent more than 20 years in senior management positions for several public resource companies – and has been involved in the development of major metal exploration projects across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Morton is a member of Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (APEGBC) and holds, or has held, director positions for Eastfield Resources Ltd., Lorrain Copper Corp., Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd., and the Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Jacques Houle, P. Eng., Geological Advisor

For more than 42 years, Jacques Houle has been a respected advisor in geological exploration and the mining industry, spending more than 13 of these years operating at the management level and 17 as an independent consultant. In addition, Houle has worked hand-in-hand with the Canadian government and spent more than five years in underground mining geology.

Alan Morris, CPG, Geological Advisor

Alan Morris is a Certified Professional Geologist with over 37 years of expertise in the exploration of precious and base metals, serving as a respected senior geologist in the minerals industry. He specializes in locating, testing and extracting material commodities from a wide array of geological environments. With a strong emphasis on geochemical exploration, including project design and data interpretation, his experience with lithium brine deposits in Nevada dates back to 2010.

Chip Richardson, Strategic Advisor

Chip Richardson is a life-long investor and banker who currently holds the office of Assistant Vice President of Investments for Wedbush Securities. An investor since the age of 14, Richardson actually got his start in the industry upon graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. He was hired as a Financial Adviser by Dean Witter Securities (now Morgan Stanley) and worked at Paine Webber (now UBS) before joining Wedbush Securities.

Ali H. Alizadeh, MSc, PGeo, MBA, Geological Advisor

Ali Hassan Alizadeh is a Senior Geologist with almost 30 years of expertise in geology and extensive minerals exploration. Throughout his career, he led several uranium, gold and base metal exploration projects, often involved in the technical and financial evaluation of those projects, as well as the acquisition and negotiation of various projects thereof.

Jeremy Hanson, P.Eng. Geological Advisor

For over a decade, Jeremy Hanson has been a respected geoscientist in mineral exploration throughout Canada. He specializes in strategic project development and possesses broad geological knowledge in the areas of magmatic Ni-Cu, porphyries, epithermal, lode gold and VMS deposits.

Hanson is the director of the Smithers Exploration Group and VP Exploration – and the acting director for Garibaldi Resources Corp, where he currently guides the exploration of the Nickel Mtn. E&L deposit site.

James Hellwarth, Strategic Advisor

James Hellwarth is a strategic advisor for Surge Battery Metals and a managing partner of Xander Capital, where he builds and establishes relationships with high-net-worth individuals, brands and organizations. Over the last 13 years, Hellwarth has raised significant capital for various small-caps and startups, leading them through business development strategy and creating new opportunities for his clients and their partners.

Surge Begins Ushering in 2022 with the proceeds of Private Placement Financing.

On December 15, 2021, Surge Battery Metals Inc.(TSXV: NILI)(OTCQB: NILIF)(FRA: DJ5C) announced that it has arranged and closed a non-brokered private placement financing by issuing 5,138,890 flow-through units, at a price of $0.18 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $925,000. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for exploration and development purposes on the Company’s Nickel and Copper Projects in British Columbia.

Reimer comments, “This year we have completed quite a bit, including adding significant mineral assets, a CAD$2.4 million financing at the start of the year and a recently completed a CAD$925,000 flow through eligible financing. This latest CAD$925,000 financing will be used to specifically fund our 2022 exploration activities on our Canadian properties. With approximately CAD$4.1 million of liquidity, the company is well-capitalized going into 2022. Our next step will be to continue to add new and exciting mineral assets focused on Lithium, Nickel and Copper commodities. These are high-value metals involved in the global electrification movement.”

Furthermore, Mr. Reimer states, “Long-term, the Company believes in the market for lithium, nickel and copper and we will continue to explore and develop our mineral exploration properties in North America.” He continues, “The EV market and the need for new global sources of these three metals and EVs are expected to drive a large part of this increased future metal demand and are projected to grow from a small number today to 140 million vehicles by the year 2035. As you can see, the future for these three EV focused metals is certainly bright.”

Despite ongoing turbulence in the markets, Surge appears to be off to a great start to 2022. A few catalysts will include the outcome of the Build Back Better Act currently being blocked by Dem. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and what this means for infrastructure funding nationwide.

It will also depend on the outcome of an ongoing dispute between the Canadian Government and the United States over a $12,500 tax credit that President Joe Biden has all but promised citizens of the U.S. should they purchase new, union-made cars, built-in America – a move that would indirectly slight Canadian automotive manufacturers and energy companies.

These catalysts would drive the price and demand for materials, which may or may not include additional tariffs thereof.