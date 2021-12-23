Battle Approved: Electric UTV Startup Raises $94,000 in Just 48 Hours of Funding

Jessica N. Abraham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MprDI_0dSH5YZd00
Image via Battle Approved Motors

In just 48 hours of funding, electric ultra terrain vehicle (UTV) startup, Battle Approved Motors (BAM), raised more than $94,000 in its second round of funding.

Breaking away from the traditional mold of its predecessors, this early-stage startup raised more than $100,700,000 during its first round of funding and will begin production of its all-electric UTVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IASMG_0dSH5YZd00
Image via Battle Approved Motors

Although designed for extreme offroad racing, this ultra e-lite vehicle is in high demand and street-legal in more than 32 states across North America. Each vehicle has been contrived for performance, safety and sustainability, providing exhilarating offroad experiences and total domination.

What is a Battle Approved UTV, Anyway?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBumU_0dSH5YZd00
Image via Battle Approved Motors

They’re green, economic and unlike popular, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), allow for side-by-side touring, seating 2 to 4 riders, depending on the model. Its lineup of luxury UTVs is also perfect for glamping, racing and strolling through the wilderness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vh3ZJ_0dSH5YZd00
Image via Battle Approved Motors

Zero emissions vehicles with no noise pollution, BAM UTVs will leave a lower carbon footprint than their earlier counterparts.

Poised to disrupt a $7 billion industry, Battle Approved Motors’ team of expert racing engineers do away with the need to upgrade to unsafe and expensive aftermarket parts. Right out of the box, each model was developed to give drivers exactly what they want.

Welcome to the BAM Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taP2E_0dSH5YZd00
Computer Rendering of Current products in DevelopmentImage via Battle Approved Motors

Don’t get it twisted, Battle Approved Motors is more than just a line of luxury UTVs. In fact, it’s more of a lifestyle, where the tracks meet.

As the company begins production of its upcoming lineup of UTVs, it also announces the plans for its Battle Ground development. The Battle Ground is 200+ acres in the heart of Arizona and a private testing facility for the Battle Approved community.

A sustainable oasis, guests will be able to test drive and race their vehicles in what’s dubbed as the “Disney World for Offroad Racing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCmF4_0dSH5YZd00
Computer Rendering of Current products in DevelopmentImage via Battle Approved Motors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRBOa_0dSH5YZd00
Computer Rendering of Current products in DevelopmentImage via Battle Approved Motors

In fact, it’s the perfect location for BAM’s lineup of E-lite and Z-Series electric trailers, which will come in three different sizes (16’, 24’, and 32’). Guests will sleep well knowing their vehicles are safe and untampered with by their competitors. They can skip the hotel and enjoy a night right on the raceway.

Because Battle Approved UTVs have no gas or carbon emissions, these trailers are safe for work, race or play with living space in the front and UTVs in the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xxx7_0dSH5YZd00
Image via Battle Approved Motors

Is There a Market for Electric UTVs?

By 2030, 145 million electric cars, buses, vans and freightliners are expected to hit the roads. Not included in this mix is the multi-billion-dollar UTV market. It’s the fastest growing marketing in the world, estimated by Yahoo! Finance to grow to $9 billion by 2025, as the electric vehicle market reaches more than $396.9 billion by 2028.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ei5xC_0dSH5YZd00
Image via Battle Approved Motors

According to Battle Approved Motors, “New findings show that the combined UTV and ATV market is expected to reach $11.95 billion by 2027,” as the pandemic reintroduces the world to the joys of the wild.

So, is there a market for electric UTVs? In short – yes. Should you invest in that market? It’s totally up to you.

The second round of funding began on December 18, 2022. Shares are being held at just $1.84 – a far jump from the $.26 a share collected within the first round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NY8dS_0dSH5YZd00
Image via Battle Approved Motors

Each investment comes with a lifetime discount on BAM’s Legacy Membership, where the company provides early investors with early access to exclusive product and membership privileges and extends this offer to his or her spouse, their children and their children's children.

Disclosed by Battle Approved Motors, “Privileges include events, track usage, subscription plans, vehicle purchases and parts” Members will also be allowed to access private testing facilities and the right to purchase a future home site.

For a limited time, bonus shares are being rewarded to early round 2 investors in BAM. If you’ve been considering investing in a company like Battle Approved Motors, learn more about the company and what it’s doing on StartEngine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gI4Ku_0dSH5YZd00
Image via Battle Approved Motors

DISCLAIMER: Although the author of this article is not a financial provider and does not provide professional investment advice, she is, herself, an investor that believes this is a one-of-a-kind company and at least worth adding to a watchlist going into 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
electric vehiclesinvestingstartupsbusinesssports

Comments / 0

Published by

Jessica N. Abraham is a writer, designer and publicist, specializing in Business, Technology and the Jobs Industry. https://www.jessicanabraham.com | contact@jessicanabraham.com AS SEEN ON: Benzinga | tEQ.life | The Muse | News Break | PeopleKeys | TMC Net | Medium | Vocal | Cha Cha in the City | AXS.com | TalentZoo | Digital Pivot | CBSLOCAL: Miami & South Florida | CBSLOCAL: Tampa Fresh Faces | RecipeStation | Examiner

Warren, OH
494 followers

More from Jessica N. Abraham

Surge Battery Metals Inc. Prepares for EV Boom, Continues Opportunities for Mineral Exploration, Partnership

Image via Surge Battery Metals, Inc. In order to create a more sustainable future, a number of world leaders came together with a plan to phase out the sale of newly manufactured, gas-powered vehicles by the beginning of 2030. Some have even taken it a step further, developing plans that would make it virtually impossible to fuel gas-powered engines as early as 2050.

Read full story
1 comments

What's an NPEV, and Will it Solve Our Retail and Infrastructure Problems?

A recent article by Jennifer Sensiba presented a few key points on the importance of demand, accessibility and location of traditional gas stations on U.S. roadways. In her article, “Why We Can’t Treat EV Charging Like Gas Stations,” she laid out the framework as to why so many gas stations are failed businesses, even in prime locations where gas stations should have otherwise thrived.

Read full story
2 comments

Watch Chris Paul Invest in New Startup During Season 1 Finale of Front Office on PlayersTV

Image of Chris Paul/Front Officer via UBS/PlayersTV. Turning ideas into inspiring programming across sports and entertainment, NBA Champion Chris Paul and his Ohh!!! Dip Production Company teamed up with UBS and PlayersTV to debut a one-of-a-kind series back in November. This series would allow entrepreneurs to pitch early-stage startups to a star-studded lineup of athlete investors.

Read full story

Georgia-Pacific and Other Logistics-Dependent Operations 'Outride' Supply Chain Issues Using Autonomous Yard Solutions

Meet Outrider™ -- the pioneer in autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs across the U.S. It’s facilitating the move by large corporations to automate existing production environments more efficiently and with a heightened focus on both safety and collaboration.

Read full story
Warren, OH

What Was That Wednesday Night? And, What Happens If All Of A Sudden We Lost Our Grid?

Screenshot via Warren’s Real Breaking News! on Meta. Oh, my! What was that Wednesday night? At between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., everything in my house went black for about 2 seconds before returning to normal. My TVs, my lights in the kitchen, the baby’s room, and even my indoor tropical garden, which I keep lit with about 30 or more energy-efficient grow lights, so my plants don’t die in the winter.

Read full story
4 comments
Warren, OH

Who’s Kristin Riley? And, What Are Her Goals for the 4th Ward?

Kristin Riley, running for Warren Councilwoman, 4th WardImage via Jessica N. Abraham. On November 2, residents in the 4th ward of Warren, Ohio, will be voting for their next election, and one candidate is really standing out.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

New BMV Kiosks Solve Two Problems: Congestion at Ohio Locations and Social Distancing

Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of Innovate Ohio, and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charlie Norman joined representatives from Meijer and Intellectual Technology, Inc. to announce the pilot launch of new BMV Express self-service kiosks to improve service for drivers in Ohio. Customers may use the new technology to conveniently renew their driver's license or identification card with little or no wait time, while also being able to conduct other business on the spot.

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Electric Vehicles Ohio Needs… Like Now!

Image of EmbraerX Eve via Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc./EmbraerX. Contrary to popular belief, an electric vehicle doesn't necessarily mean an autonomous car or truck. In fact, it can be an electric bike, motorcycle, bus or even plane.

Read full story
Hancock County, OH

Are YOU the 419's Next Top Talent? 419 Sings Raises Money for A Cause, Awards $2500 and Recording Session

Hosted by the United Way of Hancock County, First National Bank and the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay, Ohio, independent artists, 18 years or older from “the 419,” are being called to compete in the 2021 “419 Sings” music competition.

Read full story
Pioneer, OH

Pioneer: New Home to Large-Scale AquaBounty Salmon Farming

Pioneer, Ohio, will be the new home to large-scale salmon farming. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology, announced that it has identified Pioneer, Ohio, as the location for its newly planned genetically engineered salmon farm. In addition, the company is finalizing the design of its proprietary fishery in what will be 479,000 square feet of wall-to-wall fish farming.

Read full story
1 comments
Maumee, OH

Local Leader in EV Tech Partners with Switch Mobility, Brings Future Opportunities to Maumee, Ohio

"Light commercial vehicles and buses continue to present significant opportunities as they lead the commercial-vehicle segment's shift to fully electrified platforms,” states James Kamsickas, Chairman and CEO of Dana, upon announcing the company’s partnership with Switch Mobility in the development of electrified commercial vehicles.

Read full story
Warren, OH

FirstEnergy and Subsidiaries Join the Electric Highway Coalition, When Will Warren Begin Seeing Upgrades?

Here in Warren, Ohio, we’re going to see a lot more changes taken place than we’ve seen in years. There will be more jobs, better infrastructure -- the roads will be less vulnerable -- and it’s all thanks to an electrified future.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Hey, Cleveland! Second Grade Teacher Needs Your Help Getting Headphones for Her Students.

It's that time of year again, and remote students are returning to the classroom after a year-and-a-half hiatus. After spending almost two school years in the solace of their rooms, students will be hyper, energetic and unknowingly loud, as other students try to focus on what the teacher is trying to teach.

Read full story

First Custom K-9 EMS Unit in the Nation, Advertising Vehicles Upgrades "Dog Mobile" for Ohio Ambulance in Findlay, Ohio

"I met her, and she was like this crazy dog. She was running all over the place, on her back wanting her belly rubbed and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to have this dog the rest of my life?’” says Louie Belluomini when speaking about the first time he met his service dog, Star.

Read full story
Sandusky, OH

Lookout, Sandusky! Cedar Fair Entertainment Entering the Wide World of eSports ...And, No, They're Not Playing!

Image via Xavier Caré / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0. Sandusky based Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) wants to get into the eSports arena with plans to add esports to its lineup of rollercoasters, waterparks and thrill rides, including 11 amusement parks and 4 separate waterparks.

Read full story
Ohio State

Lead Battery Consortium Comes Together, Research by D.O.E. Argonne National Library, Univ. of Toledo (Ohio) and More

Image by the U.S. D.O.E.'s Argonne National Library. The Argonne National Laboratory is a U.S. Department of Energy research center for engineering and the multidisciplinary sciences. Together with lead battery manufacturers, they have joined forces with The University of Toledo (Toledo, Ohio) to extend the life and performance of lead batteries for use in several industry applications.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New Study in Columbus Points to Lack of Protein as One Major Cause of Diabetes, Greater Physical Limitations

“Half of all Americans living with diabetes may be consuming less than the recommended amount of protein, which is associated with greater physical limitations” -- a bold hypothesis made by researchers at The Ohio State University School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences in Columbus, Ohio.

Read full story
1 comments
Warren, OH

Free Guac for Warren Residents on National Avocado Day

In 2021 alone, Chipotle restaurants across Europe and North America are expected to use approximately 4.5 million cases of avocados, equivalent to more than 100 million pounds of fruit, for its famous guacamole dip.

Read full story
North Canton, OH

Which North Canton Business is Home to One of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes?

North Canton, Ohio, is home to America’s most women-friendly businesses, thanks to a Fortune 500 employer. The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) has been named one of “America’s Best Employers for Women in 2021” by Forbes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy