Battle Approved: Electric UTV Startup Raises $94,000 in Just 48 Hours of Funding

In just 48 hours of funding, electric ultra terrain vehicle (UTV) startup, Battle Approved Motors (BAM), raised more than $94,000 in its second round of funding.

Breaking away from the traditional mold of its predecessors, this early-stage startup raised more than $100,700,000 during its first round of funding and will begin production of its all-electric UTVs.

Although designed for extreme offroad racing, this ultra e-lite vehicle is in high demand and street-legal in more than 32 states across North America. Each vehicle has been contrived for performance, safety and sustainability, providing exhilarating offroad experiences and total domination.

What is a Battle Approved UTV, Anyway?

They’re green, economic and unlike popular, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), allow for side-by-side touring, seating 2 to 4 riders, depending on the model . Its lineup of luxury UTVs is also perfect for glamping, racing and strolling through the wilderness.

Zero emissions vehicles with no noise pollution, BAM UTVs will leave a lower carbon footprint than their earlier counterparts.

Poised to disrupt a $7 billion industry, Battle Approved Motors’ team of expert racing engineers do away with the need to upgrade to unsafe and expensive aftermarket parts. Right out of the box, each model was developed to give drivers exactly what they want.

Welcome to the BAM Life

Don’t get it twisted, Battle Approved Motors is more than just a line of luxury UTVs. In fact, it’s more of a lifestyle, where the tracks meet.

As the company begins production of its upcoming lineup of UTVs, it also announces the plans for its Battle Ground development. The Battle Ground is 200+ acres in the heart of Arizona and a private testing facility for the Battle Approved community.

A sustainable oasis, guests will be able to test drive and race their vehicles in what’s dubbed as the “Disney World for Offroad Racing.”

In fact, it’s the perfect location for BAM’s lineup of E-lite and Z-Series electric trailers, which will come in three different sizes (16’, 24’, and 32’). Guests will sleep well knowing their vehicles are safe and untampered with by their competitors. They can skip the hotel and enjoy a night right on the raceway.

Because Battle Approved UTVs have no gas or carbon emissions, these trailers are safe for work, race or play with living space in the front and UTVs in the back.

Is There a Market for Electric UTVs?

By 2030, 145 million electric cars, buses, vans and freightliners are expected to hit the roads. Not included in this mix is the multi-billion-dollar UTV market. It’s the fastest growing marketing in the world, estimated by Yahoo! Finance to grow to $9 billion by 2025, as the electric vehicle market reaches more than $396.9 billion by 2028 .

According to Battle Approved Motors, “New findings show that the combined UTV and ATV market is expected to reach $11.95 billion by 2027 ,” as the pandemic reintroduces the world to the joys of the wild.

So, is there a market for electric UTVs? In short – yes. Should you invest in that market? It’s totally up to you.

The second round of funding began on December 18, 2022. Shares are being held at just $1.84 – a far jump from the $.26 a share collected within the first round.

Each investment comes with a lifetime discount on BAM’s Legacy Membership, where the company provides early investors with early access to exclusive product and membership privileges and extends this offer to his or her spouse, their children and their children's children.

Disclosed by Battle Approved Motors, “Privileges include events, track usage, subscription plans, vehicle purchases and parts” Members will also be allowed to access private testing facilities and the right to purchase a future home site.

For a limited time, bonus shares are being rewarded to early round 2 investors in BAM. If you’ve been considering investing in a company like Battle Approved Motors, learn more about the company and what it’s doing on StartEngine .

