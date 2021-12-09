Watch Chris Paul Invest in New Startup During Season 1 Finale of Front Office on PlayersTV

Jessica N. Abraham

Image of Chris Paul/Front Officer via UBS/PlayersTV

Turning ideas into inspiring programming across sports and entertainment, NBA Champion Chris Paul and his Ohh!!! Dip Production Company teamed up with UBS and PlayersTV to debut a one-of-a-kind series back in November. This series would allow entrepreneurs to pitch early-stage startups to a star-studded lineup of athlete investors.

Sunday marks the end of this amazing first season of Front Office, a top-rated show that’s being called the “Shark Tank of the Sports World” by influencers. Since its debut on November 14, Front Office has earned a ton of prestige amongst entrepreneurs, inspired by seasoned athletes who handle business off the court as well as they do on the court.

This grand finale stars none other than the Phoenix Suns’ CP3, himself, as he encourages startups to duke it out in the name of "entrepreneurship," showing off their products and services for the whole world to notice.

Narrated by award-winning actor and voiceover talent Eli Harris, audiences will go “behind-the-scenes” as athletes make strategic investment decisions and showcase their investments in an effort to create economic growth and job opportunities in local communities. In addition to funding, UBS will provide those startups with mentorship and coaching, guiding both the athletes and entrepreneurs throughout each phase of the partnership.

Both UBS and the PlayersTV will soon team up again to produce The Long Game, a series that will feature former NFL Pro Bowl Defensive End and Head of Sports and Entertainment for UBS Sports, Wale Ogunleye, where he will sit with a professional athlete to discuss their legacy while touching on their various business ventures, investments, philanthropic efforts and post-retirement plans.

Ogunleye also hosts Front Office, often interacting with the owners of each startup to critique their performance before and after pitch.

“It’s about trying to change people’s lives,” said Ogunleye.

Athlete investors for the first season have included Allyson Felix, Travis Kelce, Michelle Wie-West and Vernon Davis, with startups involving everything from social media-based sports recruitment to sustainable alternatives to the products we use each and every day.

“This season of Front Office showcased an array of compelling businesses and the people behind them,” states Paul. “The series brought the athlete into the boardroom, and the audience got a glimpse of the diligent business practices of professional athletes.”

Both shows will be followed up with a series on financial education, a collaboration between PlayersTV and UBS as part of a landmark, multi-year global media sponsorship that is set to educate the next generation on the fundamentals in financial literacy, including budgeting basics and interest rates to taxes and income planning. In addition, UBS will provide advice and expertise across PlayersTV's verticals and co-create content for the network, focusing on entrepreneurship, financial education, wealth management and lessons on building one's legacy.

PlayersTV reaches 285 million households in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom alone and can be found on a number of streaming online and OTT platforms.

Head of UBS Wealth Management USA Jason Chandler shares his excitement when working with PlayersTV to create culturally-relevant content in hopes of educating and empowering viewers on the value of financial wellness through the eyes of their favorite athletes and heroes.

"We believe in the power of learning through others' experiences and hard-earned life lessons and know that our content will be relatable, easily digestible and informative to help make a difference in viewers' lives," he states.

PlayersTV is the first-ever athlete-owned media and entertainment network and a division of Players Media Group, which has more than 50 elite athlete investors, including Paul, the NBA’s Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, and De’Aaron Fox, Major League Baseball’s Ken Griffey Jr., and the NFL’s Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis.

Catch this season finale of Front Office this Sunday, December 12 at 8:00 p.m Est., only on PlayersTV.

Jessica N. Abraham is a writer, designer and publicist, specializing in Business, Technology and the Jobs Industry.

