The Rare but Crippling Disease That Turns Muscle Into Bone

Photo by Joel Ambass on Unsplash

At the Mutter Museum of The College of Physicians in Philadelphia lies an exhibit shrouded behind a glass enclosure that has been known to leave visitors with an unsettling feeling - two human skeletons.

However, what sets these skeletons apart is the deformed nature in which their bones appear to have melted and fused together.

Upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that one of the skeletons has undergone a particularly eerie transformation, with its back seemingly covered by sheets of bone that have locked the spine to the skull and the skull to the jaw.

Additional ribbons of bone join the spine to the limbs, thereby rendering the shoulders, elbows, hips, knees, and jaw utterly incapable of movement. Thin stalagmites of bone protrude outward from virtually every angle.

These skeletons reveal a rare and debilitating disorder: fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) or Münchmeyer disease. FOP slowly replaces muscles, ligaments and tendons with bone until movement becomes impossible for those afflicted by this condition.

After death, the body's frame becomes disassembled as its connective tissues dissolve - leaving a pile of skeletal remains. When human bones are set up to mimic the shape of a person, it is an art form requiring precise detail.

To construct such works in museums or in classrooms, skilled professionals delicately stitch together each bone with fine wire before gluing them into place. But the two specimens from the Mutter Museum are astonishingly special; their bones have fused together naturally to form a single, contiguous piece.

There are only around 700 known cases of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) worldwide. Among its most famous victims was Harry Raymond Eastlack whose bones have been immortalized in the Mutter Museum's façade as an enduring reminder of this rare and debilitating disease.

Harry Raymond Eastlack, a Philadelphia native born in 1933, experienced one of the most recognizable signs of this uncommon medical condition - malformations to his great toes. Unfortunately for him doctors failed to recognize this anomaly until later down the line.

One day when playing outdoors with his sister, four-year-old Harry was struck by a car and dealt an abnormal setback.

Following the application of a cast to heal him from injury, X-rays revealed unsightly bone growths on Harry's thighs. He soon found that movement in his hips and knees became difficult as this unwelcome development spread throughout his entire body - back, neck and chest included.

Harry's medical journey was a long and difficult one, facing eleven invasive surgeries in an attempt to treat his condition. Unfortunately, the body attempted repair with more bones instead of healing these damaged tissues - worsening what he originally faced.

Despite his struggles, Harry made the most of a happy childhood. From listening to music on the radio, reading passionately and playing card games with his sister - all typical activities for young boys - no moment was more special than when he attended Philadelphia's Hamilton Theater; here, due to physical limitations Harry had been provided with a comfortable seat which allowed him to recline and stretch out the leg that he couldn’t bend.

At just 15, Harry's life was irreversibly changed when his jaw became fused and he had to speak through clenched teeth, relying on liquid foods only.

It became increasingly difficult for him to sit down due to the immobilization of his hips.

His body underwent a shocking transformation as bone shards spread across his upper arms, culminating in an unnatural fusion with his breastbone.

Sheets of bone spread along his back and ribbons expanding from there to his skull, locking his neck and head. Over time, his pelvis and thighs developed distinctive protrusions due to the unusual growth of new bone.

Eventually, Harry's world became sadly limited as he had only his eyes, lips, and tongue left to move freely.

Harry passed away in 1973 only six days before his 40th birthday, leaving behind an inspiring act of generosity: he asked that his body and medical records be donated to research on the disease which ultimately took him.

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva – also referred to as Stoneman disease – was first reported in the 17th century.

Only about 100 cases have been noted with records of this condition, by the early 20th century.

In 2006, researchers discovered a genetic connection associated with the occurrence of FOP, caused by mutations in the ACVR1 gene. It was found that this mutation can manifest spontaneously while only some cases are inherited within families.

Although devastating, FOP remains an incurable affliction at present.

The remarkable story of two Philadelphia locals living with the same rare bone disorder was further revealed in 2018 when Carol Orzel's skeleton joined that of Harry Eastlack at Mutter Museum of The College of Physicians.

Born in Philadelphia in 1959, Carol was faced with considerable physical limitations - her immobile elbows, wrists, fingers and neck prevented activities like eating and dressing. Yet she found a way to turn these challenges into an opportunity for creativity; by inventing a stick-like device coupled with prism eyeglasses that enabled her to draw despite the roadblocks life had placed before her.

She especially enjoyed drawing landscapes and made beautiful greeting cards. The stick also helped her to put on makeup. Carol had an innovative spin on fashion- transforming her wardrobe through custom modifications like Velcro and zippers to make them easier than ever to wear.

By donating their remains to medical research, Harry and Carol have shed some light on FOP - an incredibly rare condition affecting bone growth pathology. Both skeletons now find themselves displayed in Philadelphia’s Mutter Museum as invaluable sources which help unlock answers about this illness.

