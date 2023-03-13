Should You Start Frugal Living? I Will

Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash

Join the frugal movement before the recession makes you.

I’ve already tried it and failed miserably. Frugal living is not for the faint of heart.

And so far most of us don’t even need it. But are we going to? Probably yes. We’re probably all going to need it.

I already started frugal living when I quit my job this summer to become a freelance writer. I started and gradually failed.

Frugal is easier done when you’re actually dramatically lacking money or have a very specific purpose in mind, like getting out of debt.

But I didn’t. In my first month off work, I lived off the salary from my former job. Where I live we receive a salary once a month, usually about a week after the month is over. It might seem awful to someone who gets a paycheck every week, but it helps with being more calculated with your spending.

And then my writing started to make money. Not a lot, it’s true, but it gave me a chance to not have to cook my every meal.

I took that chance and ran.

So if I want to make frugal work, this has to be about something else. Probably for you as well.

For me, frugal living is more of a challenge. Some sort of ‘can I handle this?’ type of thing. So far, not really. But I want to give it a go again.

But more than a challenge, frugality is about my opposition to useless consumerism, disdain of snobs, and my offense at being taken for a fool by the sellers of plain white T-shirts with a logo, calling them fashion and selling them for $100.

So I pay the money and they get to use my body as rental space to place their ads? All in the name of being part of an elitist club that has Chanel written on their chest? No, thank you. If there’s any brand name written on my chest it will be my own.

The clothes part I can easily do. I buy second-hand clothes like there’s no tomorrow. It’s a full experience.

The city I live in has a huge open-air thrift store market every Saturday and Sunday morning. Mountains of clothes in various stages of wear and tear (but usually looking brand new) are sold there. The merchants scream their extremely low prices at top of their lungs.

It’s a riot! A medieval display of human nature and lung capacity. I love it.

It’s so filled with adrenaline and bursts of cheap dopamine that it can get quite addictive.

But even if it does, tops are $1 or $2. Jeans and skirts are the same. Jackets are $4. See what I mean?

I said it before and I’ll say it again.

Work remotely for a rich country but live in a poor one. If you can get over the corruption and potholes, it’s the best.

Another thing I implemented (well, tried to) was walking instead of driving. That failed about 2 months in, and there’s no other reason than that I’m ridiculously lazy and hate any sort of physical activity. And it will get even more difficult now that autumn is here and the days are getting colder.

But walking to wherever you need to is a win-win-win. Your wallet will thank you, your body and brain will thank you, and so will the environment.

We have to do it. The only loss is on the side of laziness and that’s actually one more win!

These are just 2 of the most basic examples. There are a ton of things you can do to lower your spending, but the question I asked myself was: should I?

Conclusion: Yes! A resounding yes.

Everybody is telling us loud and clear that a recession is coming. I believe them.

But since we’re not there yet, it might be a bit difficult for some of us to go frugal before we really need to.

But the truth is, we already do.

The prices of everything already soared and most of us have no idea how to live without proudly waving our credit cards.

Frugality is not easy, especially if you weren’t used to it. It takes commitment, practice, and tediously forming new habits. But it’s a much healthier way to live than whatever it is most of us are doing now.

Being frugal is not a synonym for cheap. It’s the opposite of consumerism.

You don’t have to do it for every aspect of your life. I know I won’t if I can help it. I kept some pleasures that I have to pay for but gave up on most. Because when I drew the line I figured one of my biggest wishes is not fancy clothes, expensive cars, or lobster dinners.

My main value is freedom. I chose to be free from annoying bosses, crazy clients, grueling work schedules, and all the hoops of fire you have to jump through to sustain a lavish lifestyle.

I pay for my freedom with frugality.

I’ll go eat my rice and beans dinner and work a 4-hour day tomorrow.

