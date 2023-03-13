Opinion: Don’t Leave Your 9-To-5, Everyone Else Is

Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

An unprecedented wave of simultaneous quitting and firings has hit the world.

“Nobody wants to work anymore!”

You could hear this left and right from business owners who saw their employees leaving pre-pandemic jobs and venturing into the unknown.

In the meantime, the version that people suddenly lack drive has been debunked.

Actually, it’s quite the opposite.

When covid hit, people were forced to stay indoors and self-isolate. They were alone, separated from their families and friends. Unable to reach out for a helping hand and chased by a new unseen disease that was threatening to kill many.

For some of them directly and others metaphorically, they were face to face with death. Some were severely ill, some saw their family members leave for the hospital never to return again. For others, the isolation was the spark to a deep depression that felt like death.

When something like that happens, it changes you. People decided to change their lives.

Have you ever heard those stories where people are at death’s door, but then get better and decide to change their whole life because of it?

That’s what covid was: a pseudo close encounter with death that resulted in a reevaluation of priorities and life choices.

It started in relationships. Forced to spend months together under the same roof with no other socializing in sight, a lot of couples didn’t survive the closed quarters and broke under the pressure.

And it continued with jobs.

What seemed important until then suddenly seemed almost ridiculous. So they left their jobs. Not because they no longer wanted to work. But because they didn’t want to work under the same conditions and for the same outcome.

The employers were in shock and offered what they knew worked before:

titles and status

advancement opportunities

compensation

The employees didn’t budge.

Those types of traditional offers were no longer important. They continued to quit at record levels.

Employees are firmly moving from the more traditionalist path of working their ass off for a title that means nothing and selling their life away for a few extra dollars that they’d use to pay medical bills from being overworked.

Because of the mismatch between the companies’ demand and the workers willing to fulfill it, competition for talents remains fierce.

In the United States alone, there were 11.3 million open jobs at the end of May — up substantially from 9.3 million open jobs in April 2021. Even as employers scramble to fill these positions, the voluntary quit rate is 25 percent higher than prepandemic levels. At the current and projected pace of hiring, quitting, and job creation, openings likely won’t return to normal levels for some time. ( mckinsey.com )

Here comes the unprecedented though.

While a lot of employees are leaving in pursuit of happiness, companies are also simultaneously slashing jobs like it’s a competition!

The tech field is the main one to be affected by it, but it’s not alone.

After an especially good year for tech, layoffs are here and going strong.

Earlier in the year, much of the talk in the tech sector focused on falling valuations, dropping stock prices, and slower funding rounds. But as of late September, more than 42,000 workers in the U.S. tech sector have been laid off in mass job cuts so far in 2022, according to a Crunchbase News tally.

None of this is to say the job market is collapsing. In fact, recent numbers illustrate it is still strong. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported the economy added 428,000 new jobs, beating the Dow Jones estimate of around 400,000 .

What does that mean for you as an employee? What should you do?

Look around you and analyze the situation locally. Be objective!

Stay put! Don’t let fear run you into a corner, but don’t let your over-inflated confidence push you into the masses of jobless people who already have no idea what the hell they’re doing.

The fiercer the competition, the smaller the chances of success.

Confidence is the food of the wise man but the liquor of the fool.

A lot of people want to leave their job to get rid of annoying bosses.

You know what’s more annoying than bosses? Clients!

And when you’re a freelancer, they’re your bread and butter and direct source of income.

Whatever you choose, there will be a price to pay. You just need to decide which is worth it for you and if it fits the historical context.

Freelancing is way more difficult than having a job.

If you can’t stand your boss anymore or your job is the kind that could drive anyone to insanity, don’t stay there. But look for something else beforehand.

Build your freelance business on the side, see if it works. Be aware most don’t!

Everybody is talking about impending doom. I agree with them. If history has taught us anything, it’s that huge economic changes go hand in hand with crises and more often than not, dictatorships. You don’t want the impending doom to find you picking flowers out in the field, not knowing where your next meal is coming from.

Conclusion

Choose wisely. Don’t give up on what you have before you get it from somewhere else. In times of economic blue skies, yes, you can jump and grow wings by the time you hit the ground.

Now, if you jump it might be straight onto piles of other workers whose wings didn’t work and they crashed and burned.

Half of being smart is knowing what you are dumb about. Research, design, test, and study where others failed, and do it your way. Don’t give into trends. If you follow the crowd, you’ll die with the crowd.

