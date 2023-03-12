Electromagnetic Frequencies Have Effect on Long-Term Health, Especially in Children, According to Research

Photo by Kabiur Rahman Riyad on Unsplash

The number of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) to which we are exposed has reached an unprecedented level. The rollout of 5G technology and our reliance on devices such as smartphones and hotspot networks contribute significantly to this - leading us to question what kind of effects prolonged EMF exposure will have.

Experts have proclaimed the safety of EMFs, but research is proving that long-term exposure to electromagnetic fields can have a negative impact on human health.

Electromagnetic fields have various frequencies measured by hertz. Every type of EMF has its own distinct frequency based on how many waves pass through a set point over one second.

EMFs are omnipresent in both natural and manmade forms, from the Earth's magnetic field and sunlight to our smartphones.

Thus, humans exist in a world of man-made electromagnetic fields, from low frequencies to high-frequencies, Wi-Fi, electrical wiring, and cell phones being just some of the sources. Our world is filled with a striking matter of EMFs, ranging from radio waves to gamma rays emanating from deep space.

Additionally, studies are uncovering a possible tie between long-term exposure to electromagnetic fields and numerous health conditions.

There is a range of potential health risks associated with exposure to electromagnetic fields - from Alzheimer's disease, skin conditions, and cancer, to Lyme disease and issues with fertility.

It is believed that an estimated 6 percent of the population is more sensitive to EMFs than others and experiences a condition called electromagnetic hypersensitivity syndrome. Those affected may struggle with symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and even insomnia - all believed to be caused by exposure to everyday items producing EMFs.

With their rapidly growing bones and nervous systems, children are especially vulnerable to the potential effects of electromagnetic frequencies.

Children are susceptible to the effects of radiation given their more conductive brain tissue. This is due to the semi-permeable blood-brain barrier, which experts say may not fully mature until they reach 7 years of age.

Young brains are in a precarious position because their natural defenses aren’t fully developed, leaving them exposed to toxins and free radicals that may be present in the bloodstream.

The difference in head size influences the effect of Cell phone radiation– meaning that the "specific absorption rate" of EMF produced by phones is greater for children than it is for adults.

In 2011 a study published in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine revealed the rate at which EMFs are absorbed into the brain. It addressed that when evaluating electrical properties, absorption rates of a child’s head can be up to double those of adults, with bone marrow absorption levels as much as ten times higher.

However, in what can sometimes seem like an EMF-saturated world, there are accessible steps we can take to protect ourselves and those around us.

One suggestion is a conscious effort towards reducing our use of devices that emit high levels of electromagnetic fields, increasing the physical distance between yourself and these sources – as well as selecting hardwired options over wireless – could reduce exposure.

Therefore, with the increasing prevalence of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in our lives, it's never been more important to protect your health. Implementing intentional steps can help diminish exposure and keep you and those around you safe from any potential EMF-related implications.

Liked this article? Follow me for more!

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/what-are-electromagnetic-frequencies-and-how-do-i-protect-myself_5016973.html?ea_src=ai&ea_med=search

https://www.theepochtimes.com/court-demands-fcc-reconsider-its-wireless-safety-standards_3985816.html

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935118303475?via%3Dihub

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19264461/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935118303475?via%3Dihub

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19264461/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6025786/

https://www.who.int/teams/environment-climate-change-and-health/radiation-and-health/non-ionizing/el-hsensitivity

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23802593/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10212373/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18267023/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3444040/,

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6025786/,

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3780531/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34576203/

