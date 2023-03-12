Opinion: Meditation Is My Go to in Times of Trouble

Photo by Omid Armin on Unsplash

If anyone ever asked me what my greatest achievement is, I’d say it’s meditation. My meditation skills. The fact that I can get into the zone in 3 minutes or less. Sometimes even faster.

Why is it so amazing? It gave me everything I ever wanted. Ecstatic states of happiness, achieving my dreams, extreme productivity, self-love and connection to everyone around me.

For anyone thinking meditation is just a matter of closing your eyes and not thinking of anything, you couldn’t be further from the truth.

Meditation is a state of active nothingness; it’s becoming one with everything around you while becoming nothing and everything at the same time.

And yes, I know it doesn’t make sense.

Just like describing the taste of watermelon doesn’t make sense if you never tried it. But once you did… you’re hooked!

So how did it all start?

Like for most other people. I was unhappy. I was lonely. Unsuccessful. I wanted a better life. Like most of us, I wanted to be happy and loved and celebrated.

I was going to therapy, but it wasn’t enough. I felt I wasn’t doing the work myself like I was only going there to talk and nothing more. I was looking for ways to be more involved in my own growth and if possible speed it up.

That’s when I discovered meditation.

Of course, I heard about it before but it seemed very foreign, weird, and uninteresting so I didn’t pay much attention to it.

Until one day while browsing YouTube for personal stories on how to be happy, I came across this guided meditation.

I tried it and was completely unimpressed. An experience not worth mentioning. Boring. Useless.

Just like when you try avocado for the first time and you eat it like a fruit, with nothing on, you just bite into it like a savage. And it’s so bland and yucky that you wonder what’s all the hype.

But then you keep hearing people praise it and you make some adjustments and give it another shot, this time as guacamole, and your whole life changes!

Yes, meditation is just like that once you learn how to do it right.

So what can you do to get meditation from the bland raw boring avocado to the colorful array of tastes that is guacamole?

There’s these 2 things:

1. Practice

and

2. PRACTICE

(Don’t you just get tired of the same advice that always works?…)

Do’s and don’ts to help your practice:

1. Find a comfy position that doesn’t let you fall asleep. I do it in bed, reclined against the headboard, on a lot of pillows. Or laying on the floor, with no head support whatsoever. This way I don’t fall asleep but I don’t have to support the weight of my upper body either.

2. In the beginning it’s best to do a guided meditation. YouTube is full of all sorts of meditations. Find something that you feel comfortable with. A voice that you like, music that you enjoy. Test various and see who and what gets you there. I for one am not ok with a female voice guiding me. Although they are softer and smoother, I find more comfort in a male voice. PS: Don’t judge yourself for your unconscious choices, they’re not hurting anyone.

3. Choose a time frame when you will not be disturbed by kids, pets, phones, or your own anxious thoughts. If you’re hyper in the morning, like I am, leave it for the evening. Why put extra pressure on yourself?

4. Don’t try to force it, don’t close your eyes tight, don’t curse, don’t struggle. Successful meditation is about letting go, not holding on. Letting go of the idea of how it should be, letting go of the outcome. You just need to be there and accept what comes.

5. Don’t go for huge time increments from the start. 10 minutes is ok for a complete beginner. If you’re feeling lucky, you can go for 1 hour to see how it feels, but don’t put too much pressure on yourself.

What does it feel like when done right?

I stop feeling my body. I don’t exist anymore as a physical being. The only parts of me that I can still feel are the parts where I feel my breath: the nose, chest, and maybe throat. Nothing feels numb or stuck, I just don’t feel it at all, like I’m not even inside it.

Sometimes, I start seeing things, images that I can’t identify and I am not part of them either. When it gets more complex, it looks like a voyage, the images start to connect to each other and lead somewhere.

I become no one. I completely lose my identity. I am of course aware I am still myself, but I don’t identify with myself or anyone else. I know it, but I don’t feel it.

I connect very strongly to whatever I’m working on and the results in real life are awesome. They are not immediate, though, but when they happen they are just like I dreamed of them.

Not all of these have to happen at the same time. They don’t even have to happen at all, but they are good markers of what it’s supposed to feel like. When you’re in the zone, you’ll know even if none of the above happens.

Just like any other practice, it might take a while to reach that state of bliss.

You keep working and practicing and meditating and it seems like nothing is happening. You get into the zone from time to time and it feels good but it’s not frequent enough for you to truly feel its power. It looks like you’re not making progress.

Until one day, all the progress that has been happening behind the scenes and without your knowledge just comes to life, and bam!!!!

You’ve got the superpower!

You’re a superhero!

It’s so impressive that you will reach extreme states of bliss. You’ll be amazed at yourself and everyone around you will notice the difference.

Happiness, laughter, productivity, beauty (yes, you will look better to yourself and others), an uncanny ability to be let life’s hurdles pass you by, joy, enthusiasm, new friendships and business relationships, feeling as an integral part of this world and at the same time of something grander!

It’s just a fragment of the new dimension that meditation can open the door to. Go for it! There’s nothing to lose in being your own superhero. But there’s a whole new world to gain!

Liked this article? Follow me for more!