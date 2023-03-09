Opinion: I Stayed In Bed for 2 Weeks and Regretted Every Moment of It

Jessica Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XjcI_0lDQO21800
Photo byKinga HowardonUnsplash

Not the relaxing recharging experience I was hoping for.

Careful what you ask for. You may just get it. And you may just hate it with all your heart.

I know we all dream of lazy holidays where we spend our days in bed, doing nothing, surrounded by fluffy pillows and purring cats. No? Just my dream?

Well I actually had this dream come true at the beginning of last year and I can tell you it was one of those dreams that can quickly turn into a nightmare.

Truth is, it also began like a nightmare.

Here’s how it happened:

1. I lost my job.

2. I got covid.

3. Depression followed.

Yes, all in the same day.

Regular day to day life turned into a roller coaster of crap and my depression was so severe that all I could do was lie in bed. For 2 weeks straight.

I was only getting up to go to the bathroom or get food from the kitchen. I was eating in bed. I was writing in bed. I was watching movies in bed.

But mostly I was just lying flat with my eyes closed. I was doing almost 0 physical activity.

And the body hates not moving.

And when the body hates something, the brain will follow.

The fluffy pillows began to feel shapeless and revoltingly warm, while the sheets were rubbing like sandpaper against my skin. The days were an endless cycle of rolling around in bed, fever and struggling to breathe.

My illness was having fun with me, making me shiver and sweat at the same time. My depression, spurred by fear, inactivity and isolation, came in waves, reminding me that I no longer had an income.

It was brutal. It felt like rock bottom. But I never expected rock bottom to be my own comfortable bed.

I knew I had to do something.

When the test finally came out negative, I couldn’t take it anymore and although I was still feeling physically ill, I got up and went for a walk.

So what happened after 2 weeks in bed?

1. Severe muscle cramps in my legs and buttocks starting with day 3.

2. Weight gain of 4 pounds at the end of 2 weeks.

3. Muscle atrophy that made me get sore muscles from the first 30 minutes walk I took after covid.

4. Even more depression, because both our body and our brain needs exercise.

Moral of the story is: never stay too long in bed if you can help it. Some dreams turn out to be an unsavory reality.

