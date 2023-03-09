Patient Relieved Only When Tooth Burst: The Mysterious Cases of the Exploding Teeth

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

After four decades of observations, a Pennsylvania dentist recently detailed three extraordinary cases in The Dental Cosmos — the first major journal for American Dentistry. WH Atkinson's report showcases an astounding phenomenon that has captivated readers since its introduction last month.

As a first example, in the sweltering heat of summer 1817, an individual was struck with unbearable pain from a toothache. Rev. DA of Springfield, Mercer County was the inaugural subject to be studied.

A severe toothache left him in agony, driving him to the brink of desperation.

He wildly ran around, desperately seeking relief from his agony. He would pound the ground with his head while at other times attempting to cool off by submerging himself under the freezing water of a spring.

His family, unwilling to watch him suffer anymore, rushed him into their cabin and tried their best to calm him down.

After a long and seemingly fruitless search for relief, a sudden break the next morning offered a solution. A sharp cracking noise that was akin to the sound of an erupting pistol shattered one of his teeth into pieces - giving him immediate relief.

All his pain was finally relieved. After dozing for most of the day and night, he was restored back to full health.

Thirteen years after the initial incident of the exploding tooth, a new case presented itself in Atkinson's clinic.

Mrs. Letitia D arrived with severe discomfort from a prolonged toothache and suddenly experienced relief as the tooth burst into pieces to the sound of an audible report - leaving her free from any pain.

In 1855, Mrs. Anna PA experienced the same phenomenon - her canine tooth split from front to back with a "sudden sharp report", resulting in instant relief from pain. This incident marked the final case that WH Atkinson documented.

While the accounts of these extraordinary episodes may come as a surprise, their occurrence is not unprecedented.

In 1874, Dr. J. Phelps Hibler released a book on dental pathology and therapeutics titled Pathology and Therapeutics of Dentistry: With Miscellaneous Essays on Dental Subjects that detailed rare cases observed in his practice - offering valuable insight into the field.

For example, a patient of Dr. Hibler experienced a shocking dental emergency: her right lower first molar exploded with such force that its "concussion and report" almost sent the woman flying, leaving her deaf in its wake.

The British Dental Journal has also unearthed an array of peculiar explosive stories from its readers. These curious accounts were discovered and unveiled in 2015 by the editors of the magazine.

For example, in the Roaring Twenties, a practitioner from Canada encountered an unprecedented case of a horseback rider with an exploding tooth.

After careful analysis, they discovered that increased blood pressure during the exercise of riding was to blame for this rare phenomenon.

In an attempt to understand the science behind the exploding teeth phenomenon, Atkinson presumably identified in 1860 an unseen substance he coined 'free caloric' that was amassing within teeth and producing immense strain on the pulp.

Trying to explain the properties of substance behavior during heat and cold, Atkinson’s obsolete theory suggested that it was comprised of a self-repulsive fluid known as caloric.

This hypothesis took traditional scientific thought by surprise and made waves in its exploration of heat behavior. After extensive research, however, scientists have determined that the mysterious fluid does not exist.

Dr. Atkinson proposed another more plausible theory that could potentially explain why the tooth fractured - suggesting it was due to internal decay, causing an accumulation of gas which then led to its breakdown in structure.

Professor Hugh Devlin of the University of Manchester's School Dental school casts doubt on Atkinson’s common misconception: that teeth can explode due to gas buildup. He asserts their strength as evidence against this theory, emphasizing our pearly whites are far from fragile.

Only in recent history have humans acquired an understanding of the root cause behind caries - bacteria buildup on tooth surfaces due to dietary choices.

In stark contrast, 19th Century dentists believed that this dental condition originated from within each individual tooth – demonstrating a significant shift in scientific knowledge concerning oral health over time.

At the time, J. Phelps Hibler theorized that dental explosions can be attributed to the build-up of carbonic acid and hydrogen gas in teeth affected by caries.

A report from an American dentist revealed the cause of the series of historical explosions to be reactions between silver and ammonia mixtures traditionally used for treating tooth decay in the 19th century.

According to Andrea Sella, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at University College London, different metals used in dental fillings may form what is essentially an electrochemical cell - making it possible for our mouths to become low-voltage batteries.

A potentially dangerous combination of metals in the mouth may lead to spontaneous electrolysis. This can be caused by poorly-installed fillings, which allow hydrogen gas to build up within teeth and cause damage.

Investigators seeking to solve the enigma of bursting teeth have come up empty-handed after examining cases where dental fillings were suspected as a possible cause.

Unfortunately, however, there was no evidence that these original patients had any filings at all – leaving this perplexing phenomenon still unsolved and debate wide open.

