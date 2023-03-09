Mystery Solved: Consumers Surprised to Find Out What’s Inside a Kit Kat Chocolate Bar

Photo by Vishnu Mk on Unsplash

In a surprising twist, many people discovered the fascinating ingredients inside Kit Kat bars - and their reaction is one of amazement, because the content is more than meets the eye.

The beloved Kit Kat brand and its famous rhetoric, "Have a break, have a Kit Kat." has risen to fame with a global success worth $2 billion. Despite its widespread popularity, few people know the secret behind what makes up these iconic crunchy chocolate bars.

The traditional chocolate bar is proving to be much more than innitialy presumed. Hidden beneath its deceptively simple packaging lies a surprising combination of more than smooth milk chocolate and crunchy wafer that has been tantalizing taste buds for generations!

Gregg Wallace ventured to the Nestlé factory in York, England for an informative visit on an episode of BBC Inside the Factory. Wallace uncovered an incredible truth about Kit Kat bars - what happens to those that don't pass quality assurance?

An employee at the Nestlé factory reported that unused wafer pieces are given a second life as the filling for future Kit Kats.

A spokesperson also confirmed that cocoa liquor, sugar, and reworked pieces of the beloved candy make up what they call the 'chocolayer' – the filling between the wafer of a Kit Kat.

Zack D Films, a popular YouTuber, unveiled the fascinating reasons behind this certain phenomenon. He shared that this is an innovative solution to combat food waste.

According to Films, the chocolate-covered wafer snack isn't just tossed in the garbage - it's crushed up and given a sugary makeover instead.

The curiosity of the people was finally sated - it turns out the signature filling in a Kit Kat bar is nothing more than crushed-up bits of other Kit Kat bars.

One inquisitive mind posed an interesting question: how was the original Kit Kat made - and does it even count if its filling didn't exist yet? TODAY revealed that the initial shipment of Kit Kats did not include any reworked versions.

The presenter also discovered some other fascinating facts about the company.

The chocolates at the renowned confectioner are made with a special ingredient. Regular milk isn't suitable for this purpose – a special topping is needed to bring these delightful treats to life. The company revealed they have a secret recipe for their beloved topping, which they did not make public.

Since its appearance on the market in 1935, Kit Kat has carved a legacy as one of the most beloved chocolate treats. Originally created to be enjoyed in a two and four-finger format, supporters from around the globe continue to enjoy this classic snack more than 85 years later.

