Parker, CO

Parker flash mobs could return, glowing pool event closes summer

Jessica Gibbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eUF6_0gNUlLqk00
A CPR flash mob held by first responders in Parker.Courtesy

By Jessica Gibbs / NewsBreak Denver

June 27, 2022

Parker’s aquatics department tried a new approach to engage the community — flash mobs. The events returned this year, and although there are no more on the calendar for 2022, staff say flash mobs likely will return in 2023.

“This is something that we kind of came up with just to introduce our first responders, and do a small community outreach,” said Hannah Quaney, one of the town’s recreation and aquatics program coordinators.

The most recent flash mob occurred June 15 and showed swimmers at H2O’Brien pool how to do CPR. South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters and Parker Police Department officers partnered with the town’s recreation department for the event.

Here’s how the flash mobs work: About five minutes before the flash mob starts, police and fire personnel arrive at the pool. During one of the day’s safety breaks, the first responders join lifeguards in a flash dance while also demonstrating CPR on mannequins. People at the pool take turns practicing CPR as music blasts.

“We usually do ‘Staying Alive.’ Next year we’ll probably do ‘Baby Shark,’” she said.

Quaney said the town will post a notice in advance that first responders will be present at the pool so people are not alarmed, but they do not explain why so that there is still some surprise to the flash mob. Roughly 20 first responders — police, fire personnel and lifeguards — lead the flash mob.

The flash mobs are one of the smallest events the aquatics department runs. One of the next big events is the town’s Glow Swim night, on August 12, also at H2O’Brien.

The swim event takes place after hours, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The pool drops its capacity to about half, from 500 people to 250. Staff will hand out more than 200 glow sticks, light up the pool and string Christmas lights. Quaney is bringing more than 100 glow-in-the-dark pool balls. People can register for the event on the town’s website.

“It’s just kind of an after-hours, end of summer glow party,” she said.

Jessica Gibbs is a reporter based in the Denver metro area covering Denver and Douglas counties. She has worked in local newsrooms for more than six years as a general assignment and education reporter.

Colorado State
