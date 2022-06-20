DougCo likely faces drought conditions ‘for the foreseeable future’

Colorado's drought conditions as of a June 18, 2022 report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.Courtesy

June 20, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) As many areas of Colorado manage intense drought, high temperatures and dry climates — Douglas County is parched but sitting closer to the other end of the spectrum — experiencing what’s classified as “abnormally dry” conditions.

While the county fairs better than some parts of Colorado, it’s still projected to face drought conditions “for the foreseeable future,” Guinevere Nelson said, the extension office director at Colorado State University.

Drought classifications

Being considered “abnormally dry” is the lowest classification of drought an area can receive by the U.S. Drought Monitor, before it considers an area to have none. Portions of Larimer, Jackson and a sliver of Grand counties are the only areas of Colorado that were not experiencing drought as of a June 16 report released by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Douglas County joins a number of Front Range counties that are abnormally dry. Hay production decreases, rangeland is dry and irrigation begins sooner for agriculture.

“It looks like we are a little bit better than most of the state,” Nelson said.In the southwest, southeast part of the state, we start to see a lot higher drought and severe drought.”

The majority of the state is facing moderate to severe drought. As the west’s megadrought rages on, southern Colorado is experiencing extreme to exceptional drought. In these conditions, large fires can develop, city landscapes are drying, and reservoirs are extremely low, possibly requiring water restrictions.

Nelson said multiple factors could influence Douglas County’s drought conditions.

“It may just be that our proximity to the mountains, the South Platte, is really close,” she said.

“We’re not seeing wild extremes and our precipitation is probably around average.”

Influencing drought conditions

A megadrought occurs when drought conditions last at least 20 years, and “recent data indicates that the entire west has been in a significant drought state for 22 years,” Nelson said. The last time the west experienced a megadrought this severe was 1,200 years ago, when the area was less populated and demand for water was lower.

The west has also seen temperatures increase by .91 degree Celsius in the past two decades, which compounds the lack of water.

Nelson said data from the National Integrated Drought Information System shows this past May was the 63rd driest May in the last 128 years. To date, this is the 41st driest year over that same period. Precipitation and moisture could help lessen drought severity, but probably won't stop drought conditions.

“So how this plays out in Douglas is that we are likely to see increased temperatures, according to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) projections, which will reduce snowpack, and length of time that snowpack is present. This will decrease the amount of water in rivers, creeks, reservoirs, and aquifers,” she said. “At what point all these water reductions will impact everyday life is unknown. However, we should probably plan on drought being a part of Douglas County for the foreseeable future.”

Jessica Gibbs is a reporter based in the Denver metro area covering Denver and Douglas counties. She has worked in local newsrooms for more than six years as a general assignment and education reporter.

