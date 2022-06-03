Organizers queue up new attractions for Douglas County Fair and Rodeo

Douglas County Fair and Rodeo Courtesy

By Jessica Gibbs / NewsBreak Denver

June 3, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Fair and Rodeo organizers are cooking up a slew of new attractions to bolster the event's first weekend and draw people who might not typically come.

“The biggest part of our mission and the singular purpose is celebrating agriculture and the Western heritage that makes Douglas County so special,” Fair Board Chair Dean Elliott said.

This year’s Douglas County Fair and Rodeo runs from July 29 through Aug. 7.

The fair board and fair staff have lined up a rib contest sanctioned by The Kansas City Barbeque Society, a farm-to-table brunch that will boast ingredients grown in Douglas County and Colorado, plus a vintage car show. All are new events for the fair and rodeo, which has been running for more than a century.

Another big change to the fair’s order of events is its headlining concert, which is not typically held until a few days into the two-weekend event. This year, the show will help kick off the fair and rodeo as one of its first events, bringing country music star Josh Turner to the grandstand stage on the first night, Friday, July 29.

“The Josh Turner opportunity is just absolutely the pinnacle of kicking off the fair week,” Elliott said.

The Douglas County Fair Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in downtown Castle Rock. Fair manager Luanne Lee said staff realized from traffic flow at past fairs that people often come after the parade finishes

, so they sought to pack the first weekend with new attractions. The fair board suggested adding a barbecue contest.

Fair staff connected with The Kansas City Barbeque Society to set up a sanctioned rib contest for this year’s fair, scheduled to run for several hours on July 30. Contestants mostly hail from Colorado, Lee said. The idea is for people to head straight from that morning’s parade to the ticketed barbecue contest, where they can sample vendors’ entries and see who takes the title of best ribs in Colorado.

“We’re really trying to give people a taste of what the fair is all about,” Elliott said. “No pun intended.”

The fair board wanted to add the farm-to-table brunch for roughly three years, Elliott said. This year is “our maiden voyage.”

“We’re really, really excited,” he said.

A chef duo — David Pitula and Debbie Seaford-Pitula of Whistling Boar catering service — will source all their ingredients from local farmers, both based in Douglas County but also farmers from throughout the state. People can learn about the food the chefs selected and watch them prepare it during the event.

Lee said the brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. A bluegrass band will play live music in the background while educational stations will teach people about local agriculture and how food is produced. To top things off, some farmers will host farmers market-style booths and wagon rides will be available for children. The brunch is also a ticketed event with a capacity of 263 people.

After getting their fill, people can check out a vintage car show hosted by the Vintage Car Club of Castle Rock, or enjoy 4-H shows running across the site.

“There will be things going on throughout the fairgrounds,” Elliott said.

The Town of Castle Rock’s annual cattle drive will precede the July 29 concerts, where crowds can watch cattle hands drive a longhorn herd through downtown. The town started the tradition several years ago as a way to usher in fair week and recognize the area’s western heritage, Lee said.

Elliott said the fair and rodeo is a significant annual event that celebrates local youth’s dedication to agriculture, such as raising show livestock, and creating awareness in the community about agriculture’s contribution to society.

In a joint statement, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners called the county fair “one of the most honored and celebrated family traditions of the year.”

“Since its humble beginnings as a butter fair in 1892, this event has always been a celebration of community and what unites us,” the statement said.

The board encouraged people to “reminisce about good times at the County Fair when you were a child, and make some new happy memories with your family.”