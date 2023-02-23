California Through Maine Hit By Worst Possible Storm In History

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the US, affecting millions of people from coast to coast. The storm has brought heavy snow, ice, strong winds and blizzard conditions to many states, causing power outages, flight cancellations and dangerous travel.

The storm is expected to dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas, along with freezing rain and sleet. The National Weather Service warned of "life-threatening travel conditions" due to low visibility and blowing snow.

According to NBC News, about 42 million people are under winter alerts from California to Maine, with Minneapolis bracing for its biggest snowstorm in more than a decade. Blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of the Rockies, the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.

Meanwhile, the east coast is experiencing a stark contrast in weather, with record-high temperatures in some places. Florida and DC have reached the 90s this week, making it feel like summer instead of winter.

The unusual weather patterns are caused by multiple winter fronts moving west to east and pulling warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to weaken by Thursday as it moves towards New England.

If you are affected by this winter storm alert, please stay safe and follow the local authorities' advice. For more information on how to prepare for a winter storm, visit https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather.The United States is facing a historic weather crisis as a massive storm system sweeps across the country from California to Maine. The storm has brought unprecedented snowfall, ice, and freezing temperatures to the West Coast, while the East Coast is experiencing record-breaking heat and humidity. Millions of people are under winter weather alerts, facing power outages, travel disruptions, and dangerous conditions. The storm is expected to last for several days, with some areas receiving more than a foot of snow and others seeing temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Experts say this extreme weather event is caused by a combination of factors, including climate change, La Niña, and a polar vortex.

