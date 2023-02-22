Los Angeles Issues First Blizzard Warning in History

Los Angeles Photo by Giorgio Trovato / unsplash on Unsplash

Los Angeles, a city known for its sunny weather and mild climate, is facing an unprecedented winter storm that could bring snow, rain, wind, and waves to parts of Southern California. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a rare blizzard warning for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, effective from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

Snow in CA Photo by Todd Diemer on Unsplash

This is believed to be the first time such a warning has been issued for the area. A blizzard warning means that severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring, with falling or blowing snow reducing visibility to near zero, strong winds creating dangerous wind chills, and travel becoming extremely difficult or impossible. The NWS advises people to avoid traveling during the storm and to prepare for possible power outages.

The storm is expected to be "a snowmaker of the likes we have not seen for many years," according to NWS meteorologist David Sweet. Snow levels could drop as low as 1,000 feet, with some areas seeing up to 4 feet of snow accumulation. Even lower-elevation snow remains possible, with a chance for snow in the Santa Monica Mountain foothills. Snow has already started to fall in some areas, such as the Antelope Valley.

CA Snow Photo by Stephen Leonardi / unsplash on Unsplash

The storm is also bringing heavy rain to coastal and valley areas, with potential flash flooding and debris flows near recent burn scars. In addition, high surf and strong rip currents are expected along the coast, with waves reaching up to 15 feet. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph in some locations, creating hazardous driving conditions and possible downed trees and power lines.

The storm is part of a larger weather pattern that has brought below-average cold temperatures across the western and northern U.S., while above-average warmth has prevailed over much of the eastern U.S.. The contrast between these two air masses has resulted in a powerful jet stream that has fueled several storms across the country.

Snow in CA Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash

Some experts have compared this storm to some of the most severe storms ever recorded on Earth, such as Typhoon Tip, which reached a pressure of 870 hPa (25.69 inHg) on October 12, 1979 . Typhoon Tip generated peak wind speeds of 300 kilometers per hour (186 miles per hour) and had an enormous size that would have stretched from Dallas to New York City if it had been over the U.S.

While this comparison may be exaggerated, it shows how unusual and extreme this storm is for Southern California. Residents are urged to take precautions and stay safe during this historic event.

