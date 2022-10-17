Grand Opening of Ashlynn Distillery

Ashlynn Distillery building location Jessica Cacace/JLC Partners, Inc.

JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING OF LIVE MUSIC AND FOOD TRUCKS AS WE OPEN OUR DOORS AND LAUNCH SUMMERSEAT VODKA AND OUR ASHLYNN SPIRITS.

Morrisville, PA, October 17th, 2022 – This month on October 29th, Bucks County’s newest hotspot, Ashlynn Distillery, will be hosting a grand opening event to showcase the new space, launch their featured spirit, Summerseat Vodka, as well as their five Ashlynn spirits and two seasonal Ashlynn spirits.

Bucks County’s newest distillery will officially open their doors to the public on Saturday, October 29th, at 12pm. Live music, food trucks, and more will begin at 4pm to celebrate Ashlynn Distillery’s grand opening. The full cocktail menu which is featured on their website will be available. There will be a designated area for tasting and bottle sales. This will be the first opportunity to purchase the new spirits. The featured spirit, Summerseat Vodka, is six times distilled, zero calories, and triple blended with corn, rye, and beet. Ingredients are all sourced locally. Summerseat is the first triple blended vodka in the world. Each bottle is hand dipped and sealed with wax. Ashlynn Distillery has been continuously working to perfect and test their blend, proof, and percent abv. Join them in celebrating the newest community gathering spot!

Where: Ashlynn Distillery | 32 West Bridge Street Morrisville, PA 19067

About Ashlynn Distillery:

Ashlynn Distillery is rooted in tradition, history, and community. Their work is fueled by core values, social responsibility, and continuous learning. Ashlynn Distillery is located in Morrisville, Pennsylvania – “the little town with a big heart” – and that truly reflects how they operate. It is a small community with big pride. The partners of Ashlynn Distillery can be found distilling and bottling their own spirits and perfecting each blend so that they deliver the best product.

The story of Ashlynn Distillery begins in 2022 with three partners working together in one of the most historical regions in America – Morrisville, Pennsylvania – where two signers of the Declaration of Independence resided, Robert Morris and George Clymer, at the Summerseat House. In addition, General George Washington used Summerseat in Morrisville, PA as a military headquarters during the American Revolutionary War. Summerseat still stands today and serves as a piece of American history and visitors can tour the home. Ashlynn Distillery named their featured and first signature spirit after Summerseat. Morrisville, Pennsylvania is a gem of a small town with an impressive amount of history, culture, and community pride.

