Edit: This article previously stated that Tommy Hilfiger would collaborate with singer Zendaya for a second time on a collection inspired by '70s icons - this is incorrect. They collaborated successfully in 2019.

Paris Fashion Week is one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world, where top designers showcase their latest collections for the upcoming season. This show always features some of the most renowned names in the industry such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Dior.

But this year, there is also a strong presence of American designers who have decided to present their creations in the French capital.

These American designers are not only bringing their talent and creativity to Paris, but also their vision and perspective on the current state of fashion. As @jessicacarrielee, a fashion blogger and influencer, says: "A lot of fashion houses have to do something new this year. There has been nonstop change in the fashion world, a part due to scandals, and a part due to time. It will be interesting to see where the houses take us this year."

Indeed, some of the scandals that have rocked the fashion world in recent years include allegations of harassment against photographers, accusations of racism and cultural appropriation against brands, and controversies over environmental and ethical issues related to fast fashion and animal fur. These issues have prompted many consumers to demand more transparency, diversity, and sustainability from fashion brands.

In response, some of the American designers have embraced these values and incorporated them into their collections. For example, Victoria Beckham has pledged to stop using exotic skins in her designs, Michael Kors has joined forces with actress Kate Hudson to support The World Food Programme's fight against hunger, and Tommy Hilfiger has launched an initiative called Tommy Adaptive that offers adaptive clothing for people with disabilities.

These are just some of the examples of how American designers are making a difference in Paris Fashion Week this year. They are not only showcasing their style and craftsmanship but also their social conscience and innovation. As @jessicacarrielee concludes: "I think it's great that American designers are featured in Paris Fashion Week. They bring a fresh energy and a new perspective that can inspire both consumers and other designers."

