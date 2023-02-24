TikTok Launches New Revenue Program for Long-Form Videos

Tiktok Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

TikTok, the popular short-video app that has taken the world by storm, is now offering a new way for its creators to earn money on its platform. The company announced that it is launching a new program that will allow creators to monetize their 1+ minute long-form videos.

The program is part of TikTok's efforts to support and reward its diverse and talented community of creators, who have been producing engaging and creative content on the app. According to TikTok, the program will provide more flexibility and opportunities for creators to showcase their skills and passions in longer videos.

The Creativity Program is a new monetization tool for TikTok creators that is based on learnings and feedback from TikTok creators⁵. It is currently in beta and invite-only¹². It aims to generate higher revenue and unlock more opportunities for creators²⁵. Unlike the Creator Fund, which pays creators based on a set pool of funds, the Creativity Program pays creators based on qualified views and RPM (revenue per thousand impressions)¹². The program also requires creators to make longer videos (more than one minute) to be eligible for earning¹²³⁴.

The program is different from the current Creator Fund, which has been criticized for its fluctuating and declining payouts.

The program will be available to selected creators in beta and then to all eligible US creators in the coming months.

TikTok hopes that this will be a better solution than the current process and keep creators from moving to other platforms like YouTube and Reels.

One of the creators who is excited about this new program is Skyler Beastie (@skylerbeastie), a drone enthusiast and filmmaker who has been on TikTok since 2018 - Skyler was one of the initial paid creators for TikTok back then.

"As a creator passionate about drone content and filmography, it's super important that TikTok is prioritizing long-form videos. It allows creators to utilize different skills and create content that feels authentically like them," Skyler says.

Skyler's work has been featured in articles by Samsung Photography and more, and he has amassed millions of views on TikTok. He says that he loves using TikTok because it gives him a platform to share his passion with a global audience.

"TikTok is an amazing app that connects people from all over the world through videos. I've met so many amazing people through TikTok, and I've learned so much from other creators as well," he says.

Skyler says that he plans to use the new revenue program to create more long-form videos that showcase his drone skills and his cinematic style. He also hopes to inspire other creators to explore their creativity and try new things on TikTok.

"I think this program will encourage more creators to experiment with different formats and genres on TikTok. There are so many possibilities with long-form videos, and I can't wait to see what everyone comes up with," he says.

TikTok says that the new revenue program will be available for select creators in certain regions at first, but it will expand to more markets in the future. The company also says that it will continue to invest in its creator community and provide more tools and resources for them to grow their careers on TikTok.

