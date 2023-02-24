TikTok Launches New Revenue Program for Long-Form Videos

Jessica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zjfrb_0kxufkmz00
TiktokPhoto bySolen FeyissaonUnsplash

TikTok, the popular short-video app that has taken the world by storm, is now offering a new way for its creators to earn money on its platform. The company announced that it is launching a new program that will allow creators to monetize their 1+ minute long-form videos.

The program is part of TikTok's efforts to support and reward its diverse and talented community of creators, who have been producing engaging and creative content on the app. According to TikTok, the program will provide more flexibility and opportunities for creators to showcase their skills and passions in longer videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sqGI_0kxufkmz00
TikTokPhoto bySolen FeyissaonUnsplash

The Creativity Program is a new monetization tool for TikTok creators that is based on learnings and feedback from TikTok creators⁵. It is currently in beta and invite-only¹². It aims to generate higher revenue and unlock more opportunities for creators²⁵. Unlike the Creator Fund, which pays creators based on a set pool of funds, the Creativity Program pays creators based on qualified views and RPM (revenue per thousand impressions)¹². The program also requires creators to make longer videos (more than one minute) to be eligible for earning¹²³⁴.

  • The program is different from the current Creator Fund, which has been criticized for its fluctuating and declining payouts.
  • The program will be available to selected creators in beta and then to all eligible US creators in the coming months.
  • TikTok hopes that this will be a better solution than the current process and keep creators from moving to other platforms like YouTube and Reels.

One of the creators who is excited about this new program is Skyler Beastie (@skylerbeastie), a drone enthusiast and filmmaker who has been on TikTok since 2018 - Skyler was one of the initial paid creators for TikTok back then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTA9g_0kxufkmz00
Photo bySolen FeyissaonUnsplash

"As a creator passionate about drone content and filmography, it's super important that TikTok is prioritizing long-form videos. It allows creators to utilize different skills and create content that feels authentically like them," Skyler says.

Skyler's work has been featured in articles by Samsung Photography and more, and he has amassed millions of views on TikTok. He says that he loves using TikTok because it gives him a platform to share his passion with a global audience.

"TikTok is an amazing app that connects people from all over the world through videos. I've met so many amazing people through TikTok, and I've learned so much from other creators as well," he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJ9BR_0kxufkmz00
Photo byEyestetix StudioonUnsplash

Skyler says that he plans to use the new revenue program to create more long-form videos that showcase his drone skills and his cinematic style. He also hopes to inspire other creators to explore their creativity and try new things on TikTok.

"I think this program will encourage more creators to experiment with different formats and genres on TikTok. There are so many possibilities with long-form videos, and I can't wait to see what everyone comes up with," he says.

TikTok says that the new revenue program will be available for select creators in certain regions at first, but it will expand to more markets in the future. The company also says that it will continue to invest in its creator community and provide more tools and resources for them to grow their careers on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jc1fb_0kxufkmz00
Photo byFranckonUnsplash

Source: Conversation with Bing, 2/23/2023(1) TikTok’s Latest Monetization Tool: Creativity Program Beta. https://www.searchenginejournal.com/tiktoks-latest-monetization-tool-creativity-program-beta/480412/ Accessed 2/23/2023.

(2) TikTok’s Latest Monetization Tool: Creativity Program Beta. https://www.searchenginejournal.com/tiktoks-latest-monetization-tool-creativity-program-beta/480412/ Accessed 2/23/2023.

(3) TikTok launches a revamped creator fund called the ‘Creativity Program’ in beta. https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/20/tiktok-revamped-creator-fund-creativity-program-beta/ Accessed 2/23/2023.

(4) TikTok’s new Creativity Program will only pay creators who make longer videos. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/tiktok-s-new-creativity-program-will-only-pay-creators-who-make-longer-videos/ar-AA17IGBk Accessed 2/23/2023.

(5) TikTok wants longer videos for its new creator fund. https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/20/23604204/tiktok-creativity-program-creator-fund-longer-videos-eligibility Accessed 2/23/2023.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tiktok# social media# creator# influencer# internet

Comments / 1

Published by

Featured in numerous publications like Bustle, Manifest Supply cofounder Jessica is an award-winning publicist and creator who curates stories in the lifestyle and wellness space. As a recent 2021 graduate from the UCLA School of Political Science, she shares all the breaking news updates from Hollywood, California.

Los Angeles, CA
364 followers

More from Jessica

Looking For Your Side Hustle? ShopMy Raises $8 Million For Affiliate Marketing

Are you looking for a side hustle? Looking for easy ways to earn cash online? If you are an online creator who loves to share your favorite products with your followers, then you might want to check out Shop My Shelf.

Read full story

Paris Fashion Week Kicks Off for 2023, American Designers Take The Spotlight

Edit: This article previously stated that Tommy Hilfiger would collaborate with singer Zendaya for a second time on a collection inspired by '70s icons - this is incorrect. They collaborated successfully in 2019.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Art Basel 2023: A Spotlight on Los Angeles Galleries

Art Basel, the world's leading art fair for modern and contemporary art, will return to its home city of Basel, Switzerland, from June 15 to 18, 2023. The fair will feature 285 galleries from 36 countries and territories, presenting a diverse range of artworks across all media and genres. Among them, a number of Los Angeles-based galleries will showcase their artists and programs, highlighting the vibrant and dynamic art scene of the City of Angels.

Read full story

Recent Hollywood Real Estate Investors Include Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a name that is synonymous with pop culture and reality television, but did you know that she is also involved in real estate investing? In recent years, she has been a key player in the development of a luxury real estate project, as well as expanding her own personal portfolio of multimillion-dollar properties.

Read full story
3 comments
Ventura County, CA

Ventura and Surrounding LA Counties Evacuate From Storm

Ventura County faces evacuation warnings due to severe storms. Correction: This story originally attributed emergency preparedness quotes to a Sheriff Ayub. This is incorrect. Former Sheriff Ayub retired a few weeks ago in January 2023 and made those statements back while in office.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Emergency Flash Flood Alert Issued For Los Angeles County

Did you just hear your phone vibrate and buzz? You may be affected by the flash flood in Los Angeles. Make sure you're prepared for the flood and do not travel. If you live in Los Angeles County, you may have received an emergency alert on your phone warning you of a flash flood. A flash flood is a sudden and rapid rise of water along a stream or low-lying area that can be dangerous and destructive. Flash floods are often caused by heavy rainfall, especially in areas with poor drainage or recent burn scars.

Read full story
2 comments

Pinterest Releases 2023 Trend Report, 80% Of 2022 Trends Came True

Pinterest releases 2023 trend report, which is crucial for influencers and brands. Pinterest is more than just a social media platform. It's a powerful tool for predicting what's going to be popular in the near future. Every year, Pinterest analyzes what its users are searching for and publishes a report that reveals emerging trends across various categories, such as fashion, home, celebrations, and well-being.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Historic Snow On The Hollywood Sign In Los Angeles

Those Doubting Whether The Storm Would Hit Los Angeles Are In For A Surprise. Did it really snow in the middle of Los Angeles? Live from the Hollywood sign, I live down the street and can see the snow from here! For those who were doubting the severity of the storm and whether it would hit Los Angeles, the storm is in full gear as the iconic Hollywood Sign itself is snowed on.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Monumental 100+ inches of snow in Los Angeles Mountains

Ski Resorts with 100+ Inches of Snow in Los Angeles: A Snowy Paradise Amid a Monster Storm. A massive snowstorm is forecasted to hit Mt. Baldy Ski Resort near Los Angeles this weekend with over 100 inches of snow expected.

Read full story
19 comments

Instagram and Facebook Test Paid Subscription For Blue Check Verification

If you have ever dreamed of getting a blue check mark next to your name on Instagram or Facebook, you might be in luck. Meta, the parent company of both platforms, has announced that it is testing a new subscription service called Meta Verified that will allow users to pay for verification and get access to other benefits.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Gender Inclusive Beauty: NYFW23 Latest Trends

New York Fall 2023 Collections Celebrate Gender Fluid Beauty. New York Fashion Week has always been a showcase of diversity and creativity, but this season, it took a bold step forward in challenging and subverting the gender binary. Many designers presented collections that blurred the lines between masculine and feminine, offering clothes that celebrate gender fluidity and individual expression.

Read full story
4 comments
Maine State

California Through Maine Hit By Worst Possible Storm In History

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the US, affecting millions of people from coast to coast. The storm has brought heavy snow, ice, strong winds and blizzard conditions to many states, causing power outages, flight cancellations and dangerous travel.

Read full story
23 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles Issues First Blizzard Warning in History

Los Angeles, a city known for its sunny weather and mild climate, is facing an unprecedented winter storm that could bring snow, rain, wind, and waves to parts of Southern California. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a rare blizzard warning for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, effective from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

Read full story
59 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy