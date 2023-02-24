Historic Snow On The Hollywood Sign In Los Angeles

Those Doubting Whether The Storm Would Hit Los Angeles Are In For A Surprise

Hollywood Photo by De'Andre Bush on Unsplash

Did it really snow in the middle of Los Angeles? Live from the Hollywood sign, I live down the street and can see the snow from here! For those who were doubting the severity of the storm and whether it would hit Los Angeles, the storm is in full gear as the iconic Hollywood Sign itself is snowed on.

This is not a joke. This is not a prank. This is not a hoax. This is a rare and historic event that has taken place in Los Angeles, California: snowfall.

Snow CA Photo by Will Rust on Unsplash

Snowfall in Los Angeles is extremely uncommon. According to Sunlight Living, it has only occurred a few times throughout history, and most of them were very light and brief. The last time it snowed in downtown LA was in 1962.

But this time, it's different. This time, it's real snow. And not just a few flakes or flurries. It's enough to cover the ground and make everything look white and wintry. It's enough to close down Six Flags Magic Mountain, one of the most popular amusement parks in Southern California. It's enough to trigger a blizzard warning for the LA County mountains, something that hasn't happened since 1989.

Snow ca Photo by Bradley Dunn on Unsplash

How did this happen? How did Los Angeles, a city known for its sunny weather and mild climate, get hit by such a cold and snowy storm?

The answer lies in a combination of factors that created a perfect storm for LA. First, there was a low-pressure system that moved south from Canada and brought cold air into Southern California. Second, there was an atmospheric river that carried moisture from the Pacific Ocean and dumped it over LA as rain or snow depending on elevation. Third, there was an upper-level trough that enhanced instability and lifted air parcels to create precipitation.

All these elements came together to produce what meteorologists call "orographic enhancement" or "orographic lift" which means that mountains force air to rise and cool down further, resulting in more snowfall on higher elevations. That's why places like Mount Baldy and Big Bear got several feet of snow while places like Long Beach and Santa Monica got mostly rain.

Snow CA Photo by F Cary Snyder on Unsplash

But even within LA County, there were variations in how much snow fell depending on location. According to CBS News, some areas near Malibu got up to 8 inches of snow while other areas near downtown got less than an inch. The Hollywood sign itself got about 2 inches of hail-like snow that stuck to its letters and made them look frosty.

As you can imagine, this rare sight attracted many curious residents and visitors who wanted to see it for themselves. Some people drove up to Griffith Park or Mulholland Drive to get a closer view of the snowy sign while others took pictures or videos from their homes or cars nearby.

I'm one of those people who live close enough to see the sign from my place. I've lived here for years and I've never seen anything like this before. It's surreal and beautiful at the same time.

Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

But as much as I enjoy this winter wonderland scene, I also know that it won't last long. The forecast shows mostly cloudy skies with some rain showers for today but no more snow expected for LA City. The temperature will gradually rise over the weekend and melt away any remaining traces of snow by next week.

So if you want to witness this historic event yourself, you better hurry up before it's gone. Or you can just read my blog post about it 😊