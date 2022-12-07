12-Year-Old Dying Dog Eats McDonald’s Cheeseburger for the Last Time and Bids Her Four Legged Friends Goodbye

Photo by Anna Kapustina

Emmie Nielsen, 23, infamous TikToker shared her last moments with Molly, her pet dog. The heartbreaking video went viral with over 3 million views and 24.6k comments.

Pet owners filled the comment section with emotions as they sympathize with Emmie on her loss.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, It’s unimaginable pain,” hollyloux1 wrote. “This looks like the perfect last day for her. She’s always watching down on you.”

Another TikToker, Aimee Mallett wrote, “Sorry for your loss. Heartbreaking dogs r such beautiful creatures and bring so much joy and love to us humans.”

Molly was diagnosed with bone cancer two months ago. A vet told Emmie that Molly had cancerous tumors all over her body and it was incurable. Molly’s cancer started with a painless lump. Gradually, the lump grew painful and spread to her bone, neck, spine and lungs.

The vet recommended that Molly be put down since there was nothing more that can be done to save her life. Heartbroken by the news. Emmie decided to give her best friend an easy passing beyond with one last treat.

She took Molly to her favorite spots in Putney, London. They started off at McDonald's. In the video, we could see Molly eating a McDonald's cheeseburger and McFlurry ice cream.

Then she took her to a pet store where Molly enjoyed the best time of her remaining life. Molly played around the store for a bit before picking out her special snack.

Later, Molly was taken to the park where she played some more with her dog buddies, rolling on the grass like there was no tomorrow. Indeed, it felt like the dog knew her time had come.

She enjoyed her last moments on earth, eating her favorite foods, visiting all the fun places she loved, and saying goodbye to her friends before she was taken to her final resting place.

Emmie bought Molly when she was just a puppy and they spent twelve years together before she passed on.

“She's the most loving, loyal baby who wouldn't ever hurt a soul,” Emmie said. “My world will never be the same.”