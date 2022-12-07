Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His Friends

Photo by freepik

Hugues de la Plaza, a French-American man was found dead in a pool of his blood at his San Francisco apartment in the early hours of the morning in June 2007.

Hugues was out partying the previous night with his friends in celebration of his new position at LeapFrog. After he returned home at 2 a.m., he surfed the Internet for a house he intended to purchase in Argentina and talked with his friend over the phone about going to see a movie.

The tech guy was full of life and loved making everyone around him happy. His ex-girlfriend, Melissa Nix spoke passionately about him as she described the deceased to SFPD detectives.

“He was a terrific person who I think was going through a hard time. I wouldn’t still be so upset about it if he hadn’t made such a difference in people’s lives and made life more fun and kooky. … I’ve never met anybody like him.”

Nix says Hugues liked partying and women and since he doesn’t vet who he dates, she thinks her ex may have been a victim of a jealous lover’s squabble.

Around 2.38 am the neighbors reported hearing footsteps and doors slammed three times in Hugues's apartment. The next morning a neighbor noticed blood on the doorknob and front stoop and called the police.

The apartment was ruined with blood; there were stains of blood on the wall, and a trail leading to the kitchen. Hugues was lying on the living room floor. He had been stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck. Unfortunately, there were no cameras in the area of the crime scene to prove who went in or out of his apartment.

SFPD had a theory that Hugues must have planned his suicide himself. They claimed the tech guys had too many to drink that night, went home and stabbed himself three times before either cleaning the knife or tossing it out the window, or hiding it where no one could find it before dying.

The San Francisco Police Department ruled his case as a suicide since the room the victim was found in was locked from the inside, the murder weapon- the knife was not found on the scene and no one heard him struggle with his alleged attacker.

Nix doesn’t believe SFPD's suicide theory one bit. She’s a journalist and had seen too many evidence on the crime scene to believe her ex and friend was murdered.

“He was stabbed in his neck,” Melissa points out. “His back door is a just button lock. Someone closing it behind him could lock it.”

Hugues parents and Nix were so certain that a crime had been committed and frustrated with how the San Francisco police department was handling the case so they involved the French police and hired a medical investigator to look into the death their son and friend.

Following subsequent evidence from French investigators after interviewing Hugues neighbors and friends and coworkers the San Francisco police did not talk to, running several tests from hair, blood and other evidence collected from the crime scene, the investigators concluded that the San Francisco police investigation was insufficient and stated that a murder had occurred.

"No way," the private investigator, John Murphy said. "I see no evidence of a suicide. Where is the so-called suicide weapon or murder weapon? Logically, if you stab yourself, the weapon is at your feet or in your hand."

Although the course of death is yet to be determined, de la Plaza's family is offering $100,000 as a reward for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the culprit.

“I do find it regrettable that in order to see justice done, we have to offer money,” said the father, Francois de la Plaza.

New evidence came to light after a meeting between Franco de la Plaza and the San Francisco police. It appears that the French police have discovered traces of another person's DNA on the crushed watch Hugues de la Plaza was wearing on the night of his murder.

It is highly unusual for a foreign police agency to be so deeply involved in a local investigation outside their territory, however both the French and San Francisco police authorities have been handling this case delicately, and they are determined to resolve the mystery behind Hugues de la Plaza’s death.