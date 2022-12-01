Mexican Man Goes into Surgery for Prolonged Erection after Taking ‘Bull Viagra'

A Mexican man wanted to impress his 30-year-old lady friend so badly that he took a viagra pill meant for bulls to prove his manliness. Unfortunately, he got more than he bargained for as he stayed hard-on for three days after his sexual escape.

Reports from La Republica show that the man was hospitalized and operated on at MSS Specialty Hospital 270 in order to stop the flow of blood down his penis.

Men take viagra to boost sexual stimulation. Although the pill is usually prescribed for those with erectile problems. However human viagra works differently from animal viagra. According to reports, bull viagra is used by farmers to stimulate the bulls for insemination.

More men have had complications with human viagra overdose so this incident isn't new. The most interesting question to ask is "what could have made this man take bull viagra?" when you hear of the pain he went through for three days as a result of the prolonged erection.

Experts say men often take erection enhancing pills to impress the women they date and that wasn't far from the truth for this Mexican man. Other reasons men take sexual stimulants are to treat health problems such as high blood pressure and poor blood flow to their blood vessels.

Viagra is the most effective sexual stimulant at the moment. And it works faster when taken on an empty stomach one hour before sex. It can rise and maintain an erection for five hours or more for men with moderate erectile dysfunction. However, its side effects can result in hair loss or priapism.

Priapism is a condition when an erection stays longer than usual. When the blood in the penis becomes trapped and unable to drain it makes the penis stiff. Priapism is often painful and if this condition is not treated immediately, it can lead to permanent erectile dysfunction.

