Visitors Are Banned From Going to Snake Island Because of a Vicious Snake That Can Melt Humans

Photo by Jason Steffan

For many tourists, going to islands and caves sounds like fun. But if you love your dear life, stay clear of Ilha da Queimada Grande, popularly called the "Snake Island" in Brazil. Why? You asked.

This island has been called one of the world's deadliest islands because it has the highest concentration of venomous snakes anywhere in the world. The island is about 106 acres big off the coast of São Paulo.

Queimada Grande is the home of venomous pit vipers called Bothrops insularis, or Golden lanceheads. The snake's venom is said to be three to five times stronger than any mainland snake.

Snake venom can cause kidney failure, muscle tissue necrosis, cerebral hemorrhage, and intestinal bleeding. In addition, he is able to melt "human flesh", and a human being bitten by him can die within an hour.

According to scientists, the snake's venom has shown positive results in curing diseases of the heart, circulatory system, and blood clots. Snake venom from other species has also shown potential as an anticancer drug. Because of this, the golden lancehead snake has increased demand in the black market from scientists and animal collectors.

Some wildlife smugglers also travel to Queimada Grande Island to capture snakes for illegal sale. A single gold spearhead can sell for between $10,000 and $30,000.

While some claim the pirates placed the snakes on the island in hopes of protecting their gold, the island's dense snake population has actually evolved over thousands of years, without human intervention.

The potent venom of the golden lanceheads originated from the snake's need to quickly incapacitate and kill seabirds that land in the island's trees before they could fly.

For the safety of snakes and humans, the Brazilian Navy has prohibited visitors from visiting Queimada Grande island unless they have special permission.

However, you don’t need to visit the island to see this venomous snake. Golden lanceheads can legally be seen at the Butantan Institute in São Paulo, or at São Paulo zoo and also the Zoológico Municipal Quinzinho de Barros in Sorocaba city, Sao Paulo