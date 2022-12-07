Missing 54-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead inside a 23-Foot Python Snake by Locals

Photo by musicFactory lehmannsound

Jahrah (54), was reported missing by her husband when she did not return from working at her rubber plantation. Previous reports showed that more people had gone missing at the same plantation.

The locals joined the police rescue team to conduct a search for Jahrah. They found a 7-meter-foot reticulated python lying by the bush where her, sandals, jacket, and the tools she used at work were found.

The search team suspected that the snake was responsible for attacking the victim, so they cut open its stomach. Unfortunately, Jahrah’s body was found in the snake, strangled to death. Her body was taken to her family’s funeral home and buried.

About a year ago, on the same island in West Sulawesi, Akbar, a 25-year-old man, was swallowed whole when he went to harvest his palm crops. A video on this website shows villagers opening the body of a python to reveal the legs and torso of the dead victim. The marks on the victim's back indicated that he had been attacked from behind.

Reticulated pythons have been known to grab their prey with sharp teeth and squeeze them to death before swallowing them. And these types of snakes are found in Indonesia and other countries in Southeast Asia.

The longest recorded reticulated python was 10 meters and the heaviest recorded python reached 158 kg. Pythons primarily feed on pigs, deer, or monkeys, but rarely feed on humans.

Many more people are affected by snake bites around the world. According to the World Health Organization, there are about 5.4 million snakebites each year, of which 1.8 to 2.7 million results to poisoning.