A 31-Year-old Youtube Influencer Made $200,000 Selling Her Farts for a Living

Photo by Stephanie Matto via Instagram

What could be weirder than selling your fart?

Stephanie Matto, a 31-year-old social media influencer, and author began selling fart in a jar with fabric petals adored inside for fun. After her first batch got sold out, Matto realized that many people were into fart fetish and that there was money to be made from this business.

Matto changed her diet to exclusively beans, eggs, and protein muffins so she could fart more and meet the rising demands of her customers. Some days, she ate three protein shakes and a large bowl of black bean soup just to produce the amount of gas she needed.

For two months, she spent her days farting into glass jars and shipping them to fans. Unbelievably, Matto made $45,000/week through fart sales alone and eventually sold more than $200,000 worth of farts worldwide through an adult website she created called Ulfiltrd.

After eating protein-packed food, Matto takes to reading while waiting for the fart to form. Matto says she wants to inspire people to think outside the box when it comes down to 'how to make money.’

"Working on my own adult-friendly platform these past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there," she said.

Matt continued to defend her statement by recommending other weird businesses with high market demands.

"Over the years, I've gotten a few messages from men and women wanting to buy my worn bras, panties, hair, bath water, etc. I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different! It's almost like a novelty item!"

Unfortunately, Matto had to quit her fart business following her emergency to the hospital when she thought she was having a heart attack, which doctors promptly diagnosed as severe gas pain as a result of her diet.

“It was just a nasty two days that I felt AWFUL, but thankfully, it was not a heart attack. Just a very, very severe case of gas that made me feel like I was dying and having a heart attack,” Matto says.

Matto is living a high and influential life with her peculiar lifestyle. She flaunts her flamboyant life on Instagram and TikTok. After her hospitalization, Matto has moved from farting in jars to selling breast sweat.