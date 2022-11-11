Licking Toad's Back Can Get You High, but It Can Also Kill You, Says US National Park Officials

Jessey Anthony

courtesy of tvo.org

In fairy tales, kissing a frog might turn a boy into a prince. In real life, it can result in serious poisoning. Licking toads to get high was once made fun of on “Family Guy.”

Now before you decide to go about licking toads from your local pond for fun, you should know is not every toad that can get you high, and for those that can, the high they deliver varies from toad to toad and they have dire consequences.

Toad licking has become the new fad due to the psychedelic substance the amphibian secretes from its body. The practice is well-known in popular culture and among celebrities.

Toads are a type of frog, but not all frogs are toads. The Sonoran Desert Toad, also known as the "Colorado River Toad" or "Bufo's Toad", is one of the deadliest amphibians. These toads have venom glands on their backs and behind their eyes that produce poisonous liquid containing various types of chemical compounds.

The toxins can be found in all stages of a toad's life, including eggs. Eating or licking Sonoran Desert Toad can lead to irregular heartbeats, heart block, low blood pressure, and cardiac arrest.

Prominent figures including former boxing champion Mike Tyson, comedian Chelsea Handler and President Biden's son Hunter Biden have spoken publicly about 5-MeO-DMT therapy or "toad venom rituals."

Bufotenin, a milky white substance also known as "5-MeO-DMT", is a natural psychedelic substance secreted by toads. The chemical bufotenine and other natural medicines may be "transformational," with potential benefits for people with depression and alcoholism.

Bufotenin is also present in some trees and plants. Although the substance is mostly illegal in the United States, it can be found in some parts of California, Arizona, and New Mexico The Sonoran Desert Toad is one of the largest in North America at 7 inches.

I imagine the vast majority of people are looking for a cheap psychedelic experience, so they go toad hunting in Parks and Museums.

However, the United States National Park Service would prefer that people stop taking this illegal form of medication, as the potent toad toxin is very dangerous.

“These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth,” warns US National Park Service.

Published by

Jessey Anthony is a fitness enthusiast with over 5 years experience in fitness and health career. She is also a content writer and an entrepreneur. Let's connect: https://bit.ly/3j0Lm9Z

Texas City, TX
304 followers

