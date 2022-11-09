Will Tumblr Replace Twitter? “I’m Out” Celebrities Join Tumblr as More Twitter Saga Unfolds

Photo edited by Author

In an open letter released last Friday, Musk pledged that he intends to promote free speech on the platform. His "free speech for all" sentiments drew concerns from activists who believe Musk would transform Twitter into a "megaphone to extremists" by rolling back policies that banned users who spread hate speech and false information.

However, not everyone wants to stick around to see what Musk's manifesto entails. Shortly after Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, some celebrities expressed their interest to stop using the platform.

Shonda Rhimes, Grey's Anatomy creator was one of the first celebrities to quit Twitter. "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," She tweeted to her nearly 2 million Twitter followers.

Gigi Hadid also deactivated her Twitter account while explaining her decision on her Instagram post, she says the platform is "becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry."

Notable figures across various forms of sports, entertainment and otherwise have left Twitter because of the many changes made by its new owner, including the decision to charge a fee for verification.

About a week ago, Elon Musk began firing hundreds of Twitter employees. Tweets flooded the platform with the hashtags #LoveWhereYouWork and #OneTeam, as employees let others know that they had been laid off.

However, the layoffs were only the tip of the iceberg of the changes Musk has planned for Twitter. Recently the new Twitter CEO came under fire after issuing a statement that he would charge $8 for a coveted verified blue check mark and urged users to start paying up.

Most businesses began re-evaluating their plans on whether they should continue posting ads on the platform. About 30 advocates issued a letter to the top 20 advertisers on Twitter to stop using Twitter ads. Even Musk himself tweeted that the platform had already seen a “massive drop” in ad revenue.

As we continue to see more changes on Twitter, more celebrities are moving away from the platform to join Tumblr.

Ryan Reynolds is the first celebrity to move his social media presence to Tumblr and many followers are excited to see him on the platform.

Emma Roberts is also on Tumblr. The 'Scream Queens' actress confessed her love for Tumblr in an interview with Glamour. Roberts says Tumblr is her happy place. She has a secret account with six followers.

Kylie Jenner, now a reality TV star and social media icon, was a huge Tumblr user in her teenage days. Jenner had a famous Tumblr blog before she became the most followed woman on Instagram, with over 372 million followers.

Tumblr is becoming popular once again since Reynolds joined the platform as a consequence of the Twitter drama, especially after the news it will be lifting its 2018 restriction on pornographic material last week.

Tumblr is a platform for blogging that allows users to upload and repost content such as photographs, videos, GIFs, music, and text. The users can also set up their personal blogs on a variety of topics to build their audience and brand.

While some slam Reynolds for creating an account on Tumblr, others are positive that Tumblr could be more beneficial and entertaining than Twitter.

What do you think about Twitter's future? Does Tumblr have the potential Twitter have for businesses?

