Can Bathing Kill You? “Dirtiest Man” in the World Dies after Bathing for the First Time in Decades

Photo by MART PRODUCTION

Nothing is more refreshing than a warm bath after a long and tiring day. Taking a warm bath feels good. The heat gets your blood flowing, which is not only good for your circulation but can also help relax sore or tense muscles.

Bathing reduces feelings of depression and pessimism. It offers you a wonderful combination of solitude, tranquility and comfort. The sense of closeness we get from being submerged in hot liquid "gives us the connotation of being in the womb," and it's very comforting.

Apparently, this isn't the case with Iran monk, Amou Haji popularly known as “Uncle Haji.” Haji was declared the World's Dirtiest Man alive in 2013 after a documentary about him was released.

Haji stayed away from showers because he believed bathing will bring him bad luck. Local sources report that he had not bathed in more than 60 years and was covered in soot.

One time, his neighbors tried to bathe him in the local river, but after realizing the purpose of the trip, Haji threw himself out of the car.

Haji had some set back in life which was why he isolated himself from the community. He kept to himself and lives in an open brick room built for him by the villagers in outside the city.

Haji would drink a gallon of water a day and eat the meats of rotten animals. He would smoke a pipe filled with animal excrement. When he was asked to eat clean food and drink fresh water, he got upset.

After several persuasion from the villager, who convinced Haji that bathing will bring him goodluck and attract friends to him, he agreed to wash his body for the very first time in over a decade.

However, what appeared to be a good intention by the villagers turned into tragedy as Haji died a few months after bathing at the age of 94.

While some speculate that Haji died of cold as his skin was exposed to more air than his body temperature was used to. Other sources believe he died of aging-related conditions.